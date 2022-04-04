For the week of Feb. 28, the Wood County Health Department conducted inspections from Rudolph to Millbury.
The following inspection was conducted March 1.
During a complaint inspection, Tim Hortons, 1011 Buck Road, Rossford, had one critical and four non-critical violations.
The complainant reported Feb. 28 of becoming ill after eating a ham and Swiss sandwich, Boston crème donut, and coffee with cream and sugar.
The person in charge stated that no employees came into work sick on the day the complainant came in to eat. Employee health agreements were observed during the inspection.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were utensils and equipment contacting non-temperature-controlled foods not cleaned at required frequency; improper storage of food items; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and facility not maintained clean.
The following inspection was conducted March 2.
Woodbury Market, 1503 Woodville Road, Millbury, had one non-critical offense, which was physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
The following inspections were conducted March 3.
During a complaint inspection, Burger King, 1570 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical and one non-critical complaint.
The complaint reported eating at the facility at noon on March 1 and became ill at 2 p.m.
The person in charge stated there have not been any ill employees at work recently, all employees have a physical signed copy of the employee health agreement on file, and no ill employees were observed at the time of inspection.
Critical was equipment and utensils contacting temperature-controlled food not cleaned every four hours. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
During a complaint inspection, McDonald’s, 1470 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
A complaint was made Feb. 25 that the manager had open, bleeding wounds on the face.
The inspector did not observe any employees with open wounds on face, hands or arms. The person in charge stated the manager has eczema and on the complaint date the affected area was welted but did not have open sores and was not bleeding.
Critical was improper cooling of temperature-controlled food. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
During a follow-up inspection, Burger King, 1272 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had two non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility not maintained clean.
During a follow-up inspection, North Main Old Town Buffet Inc., 1216 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility not maintained clean.
During a follow-up inspection, Kroger, 1094 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had four non-critical offenses, which were ambient air and water thermometers are not accurate; improper storage of food items; equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
During a follow-up inspection, Stones Throw Tavern (The) & Grill, 176 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, which were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility not maintained clean.
During a follow-up inspection, Reverend’s Bar & Grill (BDE Enterprises LLC), 130 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had four non-critical offenses, which were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; equipment in use that is not approved by a recognized testing agency; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility not maintained clean.
During a follow-up inspection, Everyday People Café, 309 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and seven non-critical violations.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were utensils and equipment contacting non-temperature-controlled foods not cleaned at required frequency; inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food (repeat); food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; unnecessary items and litter on premises; facility not maintained clean; and personal items observed over/among foodservice items.
Zero violations were found at On the Move Catering - Truck 1, 13737 Middleton Pike, Bowling Green; On The Move Catering LLC, 13737 Middleton Pike, Bowling Green; Rusty’s Road Trip, 535 E. Sixth St., Perrysburg; Lyles Crepes, 26289 Thompson Road, Perrysburg; Manny’s Munchies, 8420 S. Dixie Hwy., Rudolph; AYZO Heavenly Brew LLC, 26762 Pemberville Road, Perrysburg; Mac’s Lunch Wagon, 8420 S Dixie Hwy., Rudolph; YMCA of Greater Toledo/Owens Community College Childcare Center, 30335 Oregon Road, Perrysburg; Lake High School Food Service, 28080 Lemoyne Road, Millbury; Lake Elementary Food Service, 28150 Lemoyne Road, Millbury; and Circle K, 1059 N. Main St., Bowling Green.