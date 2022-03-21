Pests were again found at a Perrysburg eatery during a recent health inspection.
The Wood County Health Department visited Fat Fish Blue Home of The Funny Bone, 6140 Levis Commons Blvd., of Feb. 18 and again found gnats near the front handwashing sink. The gnats were first noted in an October inspection. Gnats were observed at the bar area in August 2020, too.
The establishment had three critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical were chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration; working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (repeat, corrected during inspection); and presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests (repeat).
Non-critical were working food containers not properly labeled (corrected during inspection); food employee(s) not wearing a proper hair restraint; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and facility not maintained clean.
The following inspections were done Feb. 15.
During a follow-up inspection, Easystreet Cafe and Grumpy Dave’s Bar, 104 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and four non-critical offenses.
Critical was -controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat). temperature
Non-critical were inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; food employee(s) not wearing a proper hair restraint; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
During a follow-up inspection, Stones Throw Tavern (The) & Grill, 176 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility not maintained clean
Miller Tap Room Just One More LLC, 413 N. Main St., Walbridge, had four critical and one non-critical offenses.
Critical were handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing (corrected during inspection); temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat, corrected during inspection); refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (corrected during inspection); and direct connection between the sewage system and a drain originating from equipment in which food, portable equipment, or utensils are placed.
Non-critical was floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable (repeat).
SamB’s, 146 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and four non-critical offenses.
Critical was ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were no towels or drying device at the handwashing sink(s) (corrected during inspection); in-use utensils improperly stored (corrected during inspection); no sanitizer test kit available; and non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency.
The following inspections were done Feb. 16.
Meijer, 10055 Olde U.S. 20, Rossford, has three non-critical offenses, which were food was unsafe, adulterated, or not honestly presented (corrected during inspection); equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
Wood Lane School, 1921 E. Gypsy Lane Road, Bowling Green, had one critical offense, which was ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required. It was corrected during inspection.
Meijer, 2111 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was written procedures and plans are not maintained and implemented. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was bulk food for customer self-service not properly labeled.
Fricker’s, 1720 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had three critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical were improper washing of hands and arms; temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat); and improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials. All were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were working food containers not properly labeled; non-durable equipment observed; equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); and facility not maintained clean.
Buffalo Wild Wings, 1550 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
During a follow-up inspection, Vito’s Pizza, 118 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, had two critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were improper storage of food items; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Waffle House, 1548 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
Owens Community College - Fireside Grill, 30335 Oregon Road, Perrysburg, had two critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical were temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat). Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency; and no covered receptacle in women’s restroom.
During a follow-up inspection, Kroger, 27322 Carronade Drive, Perrysburg, had two non-critical offenses, which were improper storage of food items; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Wood County Haven Health Care, 1965 E. Gypsy Lane Road, Bowling Green, had two critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical were ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required (repeat); and improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
The Clay Pot, 182 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had three critical offenses, which were chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration; temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature; and improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials. All were corrected during inspection.
Stella’s, 104 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean; and facility not maintained clean.
During a follow-up inspection, Staybridge Suites, 9749 Clark Drive, Rossford, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food (repeat); and equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted.
Amerasia Chinese Restaurant, 311 Superior St., Rossford, had two critical and six non-critical violations.
Critical were handwashing sink not accessible (repeat); and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were working food containers not properly labeled (corrected during inspection); re-use of single-service or single-use articles (corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces constructed of unapproved materials (repeat, corrected during inspection); unapproved alternative equipment for manually warewashing; facility not maintained clean (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Six Fifths, 120 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, had two critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical were improper reheating of food for hot holding; and temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; and food service operation did not submit facility layout and equipment specifications.
Reverend’s Bar & Grill (BDE Enterprises LLC), 130 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had two critical and six non-critical violations.
Critical were quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; food not protected from environmental sources of contamination during preparation (corrected during inspection); equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; homestyle cooler not approved by a recognized testing agency; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility not maintained clean.
During a follow-up inspection, Holiday Inn, 27355 Carronade Drive, Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests (gnats were observed in the dish room).
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Yala Kol Express, 1616 E. Wooster St., Unit 9, Bowling Green, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were improper storage of food items (repeat); re-use of single-service or single-use articles (repeat); and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable.
The following inspections were done Feb. 17.
Don’s Donut Shop, 2911 Woodville Road, Northwood, had four non-critical offenses, which were improper storage of food items; re-use of single-service or single-use articles (corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
The Rose and Thistle, 203 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, had two non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean.
Ameristop Food Mart #29604, 395 E. Andrus Road, Northwood, had two non-critical offenses, which were unnecessary chemicals stored on premises; and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
Belleville Market, 239 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had two critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical were chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration (corrected during inspection); and improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials.
Non-critical were no towels or drying device at the handwashing sink next to the three-bay sink; label on a food packaged in-house did not contain all required information (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
Original Royal Pizza, 2038 Tracy Road, Northwood, had three non-critical offenses, which were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); outdoor refuse storage surface not properly constructed and sloped to drain (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Bangkok Café, 3401 Woodville Road, Suite I-J, Northwood, had three critical and six non-critical violations.
Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation; temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat); and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked. All were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were working food containers not properly labeled (repeat, corrected during inspection); improper storage of food items (corrected during inspection); non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency (repeat); facility not maintained clean; physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); and dressing rooms or lockers not being properly used.
Ziggy Zoombas, 300 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had three critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (corrected during inspection); improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (corrected during inspection); and no air gap between beverage and ice bin drain and floor drain.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Bob Evans Restaurants, 435 Lemoyne Road, Northwood, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency (repeat).
McDonald’s, 2700 Woodville Road, Northwood, had two non-critical offenses, which were food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint (corrected during inspection); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
Wasabi Blvd. Inc., 1616 E. Wooster St., 6 & 7, Bowling Green, had two critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation; and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked. Both were repeats and both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
Tea Tree Asian Bistro, 4100 Chappel Drive, Perrysburg, had two critical and seven non-critical violations.
Critical were written procedures and plans are not maintained and implemented (repeat); and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were no towels or drying device at the sushi handwashing sink; no soap at sushi handwashing sink (corrected during inspection); temperature-controlled foods not properly thawed; working food containers not properly labeled; equipment and utensils are not being air dried (repeat); equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); and non-durable equipment observed.
Everyday People Café, 309 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and seven non-critical violations.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat).
Non-critical were utensils and equipment contacting non-temperature-controlled foods not cleaned at required frequency; inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; clutter observed in dry storage room and in area next to prep sink in the kitchen; facility not maintained clean; and personal items observed over/among foodservice items.
Grumpy’s, 121 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had two critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical were employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (repeat); and warewashing machine does not automatically dispense detergent sanitizer.
Non-critical were the inspector was unable to verify that facility has an employee with manager certification in food protection upon inspection (repeat); and equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat).
The following inspections were done Feb. 18.
Kermit’s Restaurant, 307 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was the license holder did not demonstrate achieved sanitization while using a solution other than chlorine, quaternary ammonium or iodine. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were improper method for cooling temperature-controlled foods (corrected during inspection); and working food containers not properly labeled.
During a follow-up inspection, Starbucks Coffee, 1560 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had two non-critical offenses, which were no sanitizer test kit available; and non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency.
Uptown-Downtown, 162 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had two critical and six non-critical violations.
Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation; and working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were in-use utensils improperly stored (corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency; physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); unnecessary or nonfunctional items and/or litter on premises (repeat); and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
BGSU Athletic Concessions – Ice Arena Hockey Stand 2, Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired.
Bai Du Win LTD, 580 Craig Drive, Units 3 & 4, Perrysburg, had one critical and nine non-critical violations.
Critical was employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health.
Non-critical were no soap at handwashing sink(s); unnecessary chemicals stored on premises; working food containers not properly labeled; improper storage of food items; re-use of single-service or single-use articles; warewashing equipment and/or components not cleaned at required frequency; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; physical facilities not maintained in good repair; and facility not maintained clean.
Reset and Cameos Pizza, 27250 Crossroads Pkwy., Rossford, had two critical and eight non-critical violations.
Critical were improper reheating of food for hot holding; and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; handwashing sink water below 100°F; improper storage of food items (repeat); non-durable equipment observed; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); food-contact surfaces of cooking equipment and pans unclean; facility not maintained clean (repeat); and food service operation did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection.
City Tap and The Attic, 110 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical was chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; in-use utensils improperly stored; non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency; facility not maintained clean (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
Wings Over Bowling Green, 215 E. Wooster St., 3, had three non-critical offenses, which were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility not maintained clean. All were repeat offenses.
During a follow-up inspection, Sonic Drive In, 10100 Olde U.S. 20, Rossford, had two critical and seven non-critical violations.
Critical were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean; and equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (repeat).
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; twice for food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint (one a repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; facility not maintained clean; unnecessary or nonfunctional items and/or litter on premises; and food service operation did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection.
Promedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation (Perrysburg), 10540 Fremont Pike, had one critical offense, which was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
No violations were found at 3 Cheers 2nd Edition LLC, 104 S. Main St., Walbridge; Wick’s Pizza, 115 E. Main St., Wayne; Wood County Justice Center, 1960 E. Gypsy Lane Road, Bowling Green; Crossroads Nutrition, 27151 Crossroads Pkwy., Rossford; First Solar PGT-2, 28380 Tracy Road, Walbridge; Costco Wholesale #1194, 26400 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg; Norplas Industries, 7825 Caple Blvd., Northwood; Doc’s Rib Cage, 18625 Main St., Tontogany; BGSU Athletic Concessions – Ice Arena Hockey Stand 1, Bowling Green; and Wood County Hospital, 950 W. Wooster St., Bowling Green.