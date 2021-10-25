Pests, including gnats, flies and ants, were found at several retail food establishments during recent inspections by the Wood County Health Department.
On Sept. 30, City Tap and The Attic, 110 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had two critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (corrected during inspection); and presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests (gnats and flies were observed, primarily in the upstairs bar area).
Non-critical were handwashing sink water was below 100°F; utensils and/or equipment not properly rinsed; physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
On Oct. 5, Kroger, 27322 Carronade Drive, Perrysburg, had three critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (corrected during inspection); presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests (many gnats were present at the Starbuck’s kiosk and also were observed in the Sushi kiosk); and food in a retail food establishment must be embargoed due to adulteration, misbranding, or baby food or formula is expired (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were outer opening not protected; improper storage of food items; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
On Oct. 6, Meijer, 10055 Olde U.S. 20, Rossford, had two critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (corrected during inspection); and presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests (live ants were observed in the cabinet under the ICEE machine).
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); physical facilities not maintained in good repair; and facility not maintained clean.
On Oct. 7 during a follow-up inspection, Frobose Market IGA, 209 Bierley Ave., Pemberville, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was the presence of live insects (inspector observed a substantial amount of flies throughout the facility).
Non-critical were labels on a food packaged in-house did not contain all required information; equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
On Oct. 8, Fat Fish Blue Home of The Funny Bone, 6140 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg, had five critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical were temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection); refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (repeat, corrected during inspection); working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (corrected during inspection); improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (corrected during inspection); and presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests (repeat, gnats were observed at front handwashing sink and dishwashing area in the kitchen).
Non-critical were improper method for cooling temperature-controlled foods (corrected during inspection); cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
The following inspections were done Sept. 30.
Little Caesars Pizza, 154 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was written procedures and plans are not maintained and implemented (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
McDonald’s, 1050 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was equipment and utensils contacting temperature-controlled food not cleaned every four hours (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
All eight of the BGSU Athletic Concessions Football Stands, 201 Stadium Dr. at Doyt Stadium, Bowling Green, had the same non-critical offense, which was physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
During a complaint inspection, Wendy’s, 1003 Buck Road, Rossford, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
The inspector spoke to the person in charge regarding the complaint. The person in charge stated that no employees have been coming to work ill and that they are aware of the common illnesses in their employee health agreements.
Critical was improper bare-hand contact with ready-to-eat foods.
Non-critical was in-use utensils improperly stored (corrected during inspection).
The Clay Pot, 182 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical offense, which was food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. It was corrected during inspection.
Market Wagon, 425 Napoleon Road, Bowling Green, had one critical offense, which was there was no person in charge present in food facility during inspection (corrected during inspection).
The following inspections were done Oct. 1
Golden House Restaurant, 130 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, had one critical and six non-critical violations.
Critical was food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were improper method for cooling temperature-controlled foods (corrected during inspection); improper storage of food items (repeat, corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; unnecessary or nonfunctional items and/or litter on premises (repeat); floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2322, 658 Lime City Road, Rossford, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency.
Domino’s Pizza, 154 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, had two non-critical offenses, which were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; and retail food establishment does not comply with Level One Certification requirements.
Six Fifths, 120 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, had three critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical were food employee(s) did not wash hands when required; improper bare-hand contact with ready-to-eat foods (corrected during inspection); and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were improper storage of cleaned equipment, utensils, and laundered linens; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
The following inspections were done Oct. 5.
Qdoba Mexican Eats, 129 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were equipment and utensils are not being air dried; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and personal items stored over and among foodservice items.
Stones Throw Tavern (The) & Grill, 176 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and facility not maintained clean.
The following inspections were done Oct. 7.
During a follow-up inspection, NAMSA, 6750 Wales Road, Northwood, had one non-critical offense, which was food service operation license was not displayed; improper display of mobile food service operation information.
During a follow-up inspection, Rudy’s Dairy Depot, 28572 Oregon Road, Perrysburg, had two critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical were food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature.
Non-critical were inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and mops dried improperly.
The following inspections were done Oct. 8.
Axe 419, 9851 Meridian Ct., Rossford, had two critical offenses, which were refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked; and ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required. Both were repeats and both were corrected during inspection.
Frank Elementary School, 401 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, had one critical offense, which was no air gap or approved backflow prevention device on the plumbing system.
5th Street Pub aka Hooper and Company LLC, 105-107 W. Fifth St., Perrysburg, had four critical and six non-critical violations.
Critical were improper bare-hand contact with ready-to-eat foods (corrected during inspection); temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection); working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (corrected during inspection); and equipment and/or utensils improper construction.
Non-critical were employee food and drink in non-designated area (corrected during inspection); improper use or placement of insect control devices (corrected during inspection); outer opening not protected; food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Don’s Donut Shop, 2911 Woodville Road, Northwood, had three non-critical offenses, which were in-use utensils improperly stored (corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
Principle Business Enterprises, 20189 Pine Lake Road, Dunbridge, had one critical offense, which was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature.
Slow Ride Saloon, 229 Main St., Luckey, had four non-critical offenses, which were outer opening not protected (repeat); non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean; and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable (repeat).
McDonald’s, 2700 Woodville Road, Northwood, had two critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical were chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration; and utensils and food-contact surfaces of equipment not sanitized at the required frequency (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
Grumpy’s, 121 S. Main St. Bowling Green, had two critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical were employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; working food containers not properly labeled; equipment and utensils are not being air dried; equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable.
Zero violations were found at Wood County Justice Center, 1960 E. Gypsy Lane Road, Bowling Green; Wood Lane School, 1921 E. Gypsy Lane Road, Bowling Green; VFW Post 1148, 719 S. Main St., Bowling Green; Northwest Community Corrections Center, 1740 E. Gypsy Lane Road, Bowling Green; BGSU Stadium Trailer, 1610 Stadium Drive, Bowling Green; Black Swamp Curling Center, 19901 N. Dixie Hwy., Bowling Green; Stella’s, 104 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg; Ziggy Zoombas, 300 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green; Cork & Knife Provisions LLC, 186 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg; Pisanello’s Pizza, 203 N. Main St., Bowling Green; Local Roots Juice Co. dba Little Local Roots BG, 186 S. Main St., Bowling Green; and Hillbilly Johnson’s Gourmet Dogs and More, 4041 Curtice Road, Northwood.