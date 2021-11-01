Mouse droppings were found at an area caterer during a recent Wood County Health Department inspection.
On Oct. 12, an inspector observed mouse droppings on top of hotel pans on a shelf by the oven at Country Catering, 1611 Pemberville Road, Northwood.
The establishment had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was the presence of rodents
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
The following inspections also were done Oct. 12.
During a follow-up inspection, Belleville Market, 239 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had four non-critical offenses, which included label on a food packaged in-house did not contain all required information; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Vito’s, 104 E. Union, Walbridge, had one critical and eight non-critical violations.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); no towels or drying device at the handwashing sink(s); food thermometer not readily accessible; improper storage of food items (repeat); food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint (corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; no covered receptacle in women’s restroom; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
The following inspection was done Oct. 13.
Pizza Peddlers LLC - DBA Spanky’s Pizza, 113 E. Main St., Wayne, had one non-critical offense, which was food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint (repeat, corrected during inspection).
The following inspections were done Oct. 14.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. 104, 27491 Helen Drive, Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
During a follow-up inspection, Pizza Hut, 1099 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had four non-critical offenses, which included outer opening not protected; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and facility not maintained clean.
During a follow-up inspection, Glass City Boardwalk, 27820 E. Broadway St., Walbridge, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
During a follow-up inspection, Uptown-Downtown, 162 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had four non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; unnecessary or nonfunctional items and /or litter on premises; facility not maintained clean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Costco Wholesale, 26400 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had two critical offenses, which were temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature; and working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled. Both were corrected during inspection.
Wood County Haven Health Care, 1965 E Gypsy Lane Road, Bowling Green, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were single-use items including foam trays and bowls improperly stored; and non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable.
First Solar PGT-2, 28380 Tracy Road, Walbridge, had one non-critical offense, which was in-use utensils improperly stored (repeat, corrected during inspection).
During a follow-up inspection, Everyday People Café, 309 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility not maintained clean.
During a complaint inspection, Arby’s Perrysburg, 26530 N. Dixie Highway, had one critical offense.
The complaint was made Oct. 12 by a customer who found debris in their beverage.
The person in charge stated the ice machine had been fully cleaned, with lines sanitized. The inspector observed the ice bin below the beverage dispensing unit at the drive-thru area showed debris in ice and concluded debris that was found came from lid and steel cover underneath catch basin of beverage unit. Ice was removed and bin was sanitized, along with lid and lip of steel cover.
The critical violation was food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. It was corrected during inspection.
S & G, 3510 Moline-Martin Road, Millbury, had five critical and seven non-critical violations.
Critical were no person in charge was present in food facility during inspection; employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health; handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing (repeat); equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean; and temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; no written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events; no towels or drying device at the handwashing sink(s) (repeat); cleaning agents and/or sanitizers not available in the food service operation or the retail food establishment; service sink or curbed cleaning facility not provided and/or conveniently located (repeat); facility not maintained clean; and retail food establishment license not posted in the facility.
The following inspection was done Oct. 15.
During a follow-up inspection, Reverend’s Bar & Grill (BDE Enterprises LLC), 130 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency.
Zero violations were found at North Baltimore Wash & Dry - Purified Water Kiosk, 237 N. Main St.