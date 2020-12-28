Wood County Health Department

Wood County Health Department inspectors recently visited establishments in Bowling Green, Perrysburg, Haskins, Millbury and Rossford.

The following inspection was done Dec. 14.

S&G, 3510 Moline-Martin Road, Millbury, had two critical and five non-critical violations.

Critical included handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. Both were corrected during inspection.

Non-critical were no towels or drying device at the handwashing sink(s) (corrected during inspection); inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); service sink or curbed cleaning facility not provided and/or conveniently located; and unnecessary or nonfunctional items and /or litter on premises.

The following inspections were done Dec. 15,

During a follow-up inspection, Mail Pouch Saloon, 102 W. Main St., Haskins, had one non-critical offense, which was equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted.

Billy V’s, 161 Superior St., Rossford, had one critical offense, which was ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required (corrected during inspection).

The following inspection was done Dec. 16.

Waffle House, 11121 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.

Critical was employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health.

Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).

The following inspections were done Dec. 17.

Love’s Travel Stop, 26530 Baker Road, Perrysburg, had two critical and five non-critical violations.

Critical were handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).

Non-critical were food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint (corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean (corrected during inspection); personal items stored on the prep top cooler in the gas station back prep room (corrected during inspection); and food service operation did not submit facility layout and equipment specifications.

Denny’s Flying J, 26415 Warns Road, Perrysburg, had two critical and six non-critical violations.

Critical were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. Both were corrected during inspection.

Non-critical were in-use utensils improperly stored (corrected during inspection); equipment and utensils are not being air dried; clean equipment and utensils not stored in a self-draining position and covered or inverted (corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; non-food-contact surfaces constructed of unapproved materials; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).

Vito’s, 104 E. Union, Walbridge, had two critical and three non-critical offenses.

Critical were equipment and utensils contacting temperature-controlled food not cleaned every four hours; and working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (corrected during inspection).

Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; improper storage of food items (corrected during inspection); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).

Country Inn & Suites, 9790 Clark Drive, Rossford, had three non-critical offenses, which were no soap at handwashing sink(s) (repeat); equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.

True Spice, 13003 Eckel Junction Road, Perrysburg, had one non-critical, which was unnecessary or nonfunctional items and /or litter on premises.

Papa Moose’s Donuts, 165 Superior St., Rossford, had three non-critical offense, which include facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; no written procedures for time as a public health control; and food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint.

The following inspections were done Dec. 18.

During a follow-up inspection, Little Caesars Pizza, 154 W. South Boundary, Perrysburg, had four non-critical offense, which were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; physical facilities not maintained in good repair; and facility not maintained clean.

Zero violations were found at Dogg’s Ice Cream & Bites, 640 N. Dixie Hwy., Rossford; Amazon-PCW1-Perrysburg-BACK-MKT C, 27400 Crossroads Pkwy.; Amazon-PCW1-Perrysburg-FRONT-MKT C, 27400 Crossroads Pkwy., Perrysburg; Easystreet Cafe and Grumpy Dave’s Bar, 104 S. Main St., Bowling Green; Billy V’s II/DBA Los Toros Catering LLC, 159 Superior St., Rossford; Oldcastle Building Envelope, 291 M St., Perrysburg; and the Bard’s Coffee, 120 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg.

