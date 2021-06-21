A Bowling Green eatery has been told to get rid of its non-commercial-grade equipment during every health inspection going back to August 2018.
The Wood County Health Department conducted a follow-up inspection of Lola’s Yogurt Retreat LLC, 183 S. Main St., on June 4.
Its one critical violation was food display was not properly protected from contamination by consumers (repeat). Several containers with food to be self-served were without a sneeze guard or cover.
Seven non-critical violations were found, including temperature-controlled foods not properly thawed; food improperly slacked (the process of moderating the temperature of a food); improper storage of food items (repeat); in-use utensils improperly stored (repeat); re-use of single-service or single-use articles; equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency (repeat); and non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable.
The non-compliant equipment included a Mr. Coffee and a Black and Decker cooker, which are for household use. These same appliances were in use during a May inspection,
In May 2020, an inspector observed several items in the facility that were for household use only.
A household blender and food processor were found during a April 2019 inspection and were still there during a May 2019 inspection.
Two Black and Decker rice cookers were observed during an August 2018 inspection.
After each of these inspections, the business was told to remove these non-compliant items and submit new commercial grade items to the health department for approval.
The following inspections were done June 1.
Campus Quarters, 107 State St., Bowling Green, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration.
Non-critical included equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); and plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired.
Wood County Committee On Aging-Perrysburg, 140 W. Indiana Ave., had one critical offense, which was handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing. It was corrected during inspection.
Perrysburg Pool Concession, 915 Elm St., had one non-critical offense, which was facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat).
BG Burgers, 1424 E. Wooster St., had three non-critical offenses, which included working food containers not properly labeled; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
The following inspections was done June 2.
Truenorth Store, 1000 Buck Road, Rossford, had one critical offense, which was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
During a follow-up inspection, Waffle House, 11121 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had three non-critical offenses, which were improper storage of single-service and single-use articles; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and dressing rooms or lockers not being properly used.
The following inspections were done June 3.
During a complaint inspection, inspectors could not validate a complaint made against Little Caesars Pizza, 1068 N. Main St., Bowling Green.
Management stated they were made aware of the complaint.
Inspectors found the food temperatures were within proper ranges and equipment was functioning properly.
Two non-critical offenses were found, including non-food contact surfaces of equipment were unclean; and facility not maintained clean.
During a follow-up inspection, Speedway, 145 Indiana Ave., Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was bulk food for customer self-service not properly labeled.
Tropical Smoothie Café, 510 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, which were facility not maintained clean; and two incidents of non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
During a follow-up inspection, Arby’s Perrysburg, 26530 N. Dixie Hwy., had three non-critical offenses, which were packaged foods improperly stored or displayed in direct contact with ice and/or water; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable.
The following inspections were done June 4.
During a follow-up inspection, Subway, 1137 Buck Road, Rossford, had one non-critical offense, which was non-durable equipment observed.
During a follow-up inspection, McDonald’s, 835 Lime City Road, Rossford, had four non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; physical facilities not maintained in good repair; facility not maintained clean; and unnecessary or nonfunctional items and /or litter on premises.
During a follow-up inspection, Panda Express, 9990 Olde U.S. 20, Rossford, had one non-critical offense, which was inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food.
During a follow-up inspection, J Cups, 616 Dixie Hwy., Rossford, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet.
Non-critical was inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food.
Zero violations were found at Primrose School of Perrysburg, 7123 Lighthouse Way; Speedway, 939 Dixie Hwy., Rossford; Wood County Committee On Aging-Rossford, 400 N. Dixie Drive; Taco Bell, 320 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green; and Wood County Committee On Aging-North Baltimore, 514 W. Water St.