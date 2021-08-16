The Wood County Health Department conducted inspections during the first week of August.
The following inspection was done Aug. 2.
Perrysburg Pool Concession, 915 Elm St., Perrysburg, had two critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical were employees were not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health; and no sanitizer solution was available to wash the ice scoop.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); no written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events; water flow was very low at the hand sink; physical facilities not maintained in good repair; and food service operation license was not displayed.
The following inspections were done Aug. 3.
Entsminger Concession, 601 E. Crocker St., Bradner, had one critical offense, which was handwashing sink not accessible. It was corrected during inspection.
Frank’s Fries #4, 601 E. Crocker St., Bradner, had one critical offense, which was food contact surfaces not easily cleanable.
The following inspection was done Aug. 4.
Frisch’s Big Boy #11, 2669 Woodville Road, Northwood, had one critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency; facility not maintained clean; mops dried improperly; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
The following inspection was done Aug. 6.
Snyder’s Restaurant, 24098 Front St., Grand Rapids, had three critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (corrected during inspection); temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature; and direct connection observed between the sewage system and a drain originating from equipment in which food, portable equipment, or utensils are placed (repeat).
Non-critical were no towels or drying device at the handwashing sink(s) (repeat, corrected during inspection); non-durable equipment observed; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency; and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable (repeat).
Zero violations were found at RoarE-Q LLC, 10232 Middleton Pike, Bowling Green; R & G Concessions #2, 450 Myers 242, Jerry City; Poppin’ George’s Kettle Corn, 16428 W. Poe Road, Bowling Green; Cindy’s Concessions, 601 E. Crocker St., Bradner; Virginia Theater, 119 N. Main St., North Baltimore; and Pemberville Community Pool, 154 E. College Ave., Pemberville.