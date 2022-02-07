The Wood County Health Department has been in Perrysburg, Bowling Green and Rossford inspecting food service establishments.
The following inspections were conducted between Jan. 20-26.
The following inspections were done Jan. 20.
Kenwood Elementary, 710 Kenwood Ave., Bowling Green, had four non-critical offenses, which were improper storage of food items; non-food-contact surfaces not easily cleanable; no covered receptacle in women’s restroom (repeat); and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable.
China Village, 134 W. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had two critical and six non-critical violations.
Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (corrected during inspection); and direct connection between the sewage system and a drain originating from equipment in which food, portable equipment, or utensils are placed (repeat).
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); inadequate number of handwashing sinks (repeat); re-use of single-service or single-use articles; equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency (repeat); physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
The following inspections were done Jan. 21.
Axe 419, 9851 Meridian Court, Rossford, had one critical offense and one non-critical offense.
Critical was refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (repeat).
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Bowling Green Hospitality Group Inc., 2150 E. Wooster St., had two critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature.
Non-critical were no written procedures for time as a public health control; food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; and raw fruit and/or vegetables not washed or washed improperly.
Speedway, 1650 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were physical facilities not maintained in good repair; and facility not maintained clean.
Circle K, 1602 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had four non-critical offenses, which were bulk food for customer self-service not properly labeled; single-service and single-use articles improperly stored; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
Billy V’s, 161 Superior St., Rossford, had two non-critical offenses, which were clean equipment and utensils not stored in a self-draining position and covered or inverted (repeat, corrected during inspection); and non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency.
During a follow-up inspection, Ninja Hibachi Sushi Steakhouse, 1080 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked.
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and employee items observed among foodservice areas and food items throughout the facility
J Cups, 616 Dixie Hwy., Rossford, had three critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical were employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health; ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required (corrected during inspection); and insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet (repeat).
Non-critical was food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint.
Tim Hortons, 1508 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had two critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical were temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature; and ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); no written procedures for time as a public health control; and no sanitizer test kit available for quaternary sanitizing solution or high temperature dish machine.
The following inspections were done Jan. 24.
Al-Mar Lanes, 1010 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had three critical and seven non-critical violations.
Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation; equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (corrected during inspection); and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked.
Non-critical were improper storage of cleaned equipment, utensils, and laundered linens; re-use of single-service or single-use articles; cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized; equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); physical facilities not maintained in good repair; and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
Ben’s Soft Pretzels/Meijer, 10055 Olde U.S. 20, Rossford, had two critical and six non-critical violations.
Critical were temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature; and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were unnecessary chemicals stored on premises; non-durable equipment observed; cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); facility flooring not maintained clean; and food service operation did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection.
Walmart, 10392 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had one critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were improper storage of food items; damaged, spoiled, and/or recalled products not segregated from food, equipment, utensils, linens, and single-service and single-use articles (repeat, corrected during inspection); food employees wearing jewelry on arms or hands during food preparation; non-durable equipment observed; and facility flooring not maintained clean.
The following inspections were done Jan. 25.
The Waterford at Levis Commons, 7100 S. Wilkinson Way, Perrysburg, had four non-critical offenses, which were working food containers not properly labeled; single-use articles stored on floor; non-food-contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Wendy’s, 27240 Crossroads Pkwy., Rossford, had one critical offense, which was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness. It was corrected during inspection.
During a complaint inspection, Moody’s Coney Island, 2511 Oregon Road, Northwood, had one critical and four non-critical offenses.
Inspectors could not verify the Jan. 24 complaint. All employees that worked with food during inspection were wearing gloves and hair restraints.
Critical was working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were working food containers not properly labeled (corrected during inspection); improper storage of food items (corrected during inspection); equipment and utensils are not being air dried (corrected during inspection); and non-food-contact surfaces not easily cleanable.
Bass Pro Shop, 10000 Bass Pro Blvd., Rossford, has three non-critical offenses, which were improper storage of food items (repeat, corrected during inspection); unnecessary or nonfunctional items and/or litter on premises (repeat); and walk-in coolers not being properly used.
Country Inn & Suites, 9790 Clark Drive, Rossford, had two critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical were handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing; and working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were no towels or drying device at the handwashing sink(s) (corrected during inspection); raw fruit and/or vegetables not washed or washed improperly (corrected during inspection); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
Hampton Inn/MCRT2 Toledo Tenant LLC, 9753 Clark Drive, Rossford, had two non-critical offenses, which were raw fruit and/or vegetables not washed or washed improperly (corrected during inspection); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
Yala Kol Express, 27151 D Crossroads Pkwy., Rossford, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature.
Non-critical were food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint (repeat, corrected during inspection); and non-food-contact surfaces constructed of unapproved materials (repeat).
During a follow-up inspection, Guajillo’s, 434 E. Wooster St. C, Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, which were equipment and utensils are not being air dried; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
During a follow-up inspection, Arby’s, 1024 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had two critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical were chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat).
Non-critical was physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Jersey Mike’s Subs, 10090 Fremont Pike, Rossford, had four non-critical offenses, which were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; improper storage of food items; food employees wearing jewelry on arms or hands during food preparation; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
Perrysburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, 28546 Starbright Blvd., had two critical offenses, which were employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health; and quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness (corrected during inspection).
The following inspections were done Jan. 26.
Children’s Resource Center, 1045 Klotz Road, Bowling Green, had one critical offense, which was chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration.
Barney’s Convenience Mart, 28311 Parkway Blvd., Rossford, had three critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical were employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health; food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency (corrected during inspection); and working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were handwashing sink water below 100°F; improper use or placement of insect control devices; improper storage of food items; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
Perrysburg Commons – 4115, 10542 Fremont Pike, had two non-critical offenses, which were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; and irreversible registering temperature indicator not readily accessible for hot water mechanical warewashing operations.
The Bard’s Coffee, 120 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Zero violations were found at Mr. Spot’s, 206 N. Main St., Bowling Green; Crim Elementary, 1020 Scott Hamilton Drive, Bowling Green; Subway, 131 W. Gypsy Lane Road, Bowling Green; Perrysburg Cancer Center-Mercy Health, 12623 Eckel Junction Road; Target Stores T-1317, 9666 Olde U.S. 20, Rossford; All About the Kids Learning Center LLC, 520 Ordway Ave., Bowling Green; Porkbelly BBQ, 1616 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green; St. Aloysius School, 148 S. Enterprise Ave., Bowling Green; and Owens Community College Culinary Center/Terrace View Café, 30335 Oregon Road, Perrysburg.