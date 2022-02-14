The Wood County Health Department continues to inspect food establishments throughout the county.
The following inspections were done Jan. 19.
Kabob It, 132 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical offense, which was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Best Western Falcon Plaza, 1450 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was improper use of time as a public health control (4 hours)
Non-critical was unnecessary medicines and/or improper labeling/storing of medicines.
Burger King, 1570 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were first aid supplies were not labeled or stored properly (corrected during inspection); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
Guajillo’s, 434 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had three critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (corrected during inspection); chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were equipment and utensils are not being air dried; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
St. Rose School, 217 E. Front St., Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection.
All Saints Catholic School, 630 Lime City Road, Rossford, had two critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical were refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (corrected during inspection); and no air gap or approved backflow prevention device on the plumbing system.
Non-critical were handwashing sink water below 100°F (corrected during inspection); and equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted.
The Manor of Perrysburg, 250 Manor Drive, had two non-critical offenses, which were temperature-controlled foods not properly thawed; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Bar & Grill, 1213 Schreier Road, Rossford, had two critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical were working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled; and improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were raw fruit and/or vegetables not washed or washed improperly; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; dressing rooms or lockers not being properly used (corrected during inspection); and food service operation did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection.
Ricks Silver Moon Soda Grill, 7820 Ponderosa, Perrysburg, had three critical and nine non-critical violations.
All three critical violations were repeats and included person in charge did not ensure employees are properly maintaining temperatures of temperature-controlled foods during hot and cold storage; temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection); and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked.
Non-critical were food employee(s) with long hair not wearing a hair restraint; equipment and utensils are not being air dried (repeat); equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency (repeat); equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); non-durable equipment observed (repeat); non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency (repeat); physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); facility not maintained clean (repeat); and dressing rooms or lockers not being properly used (repeat).
The following inspections were done Jan. 20.
Panda Express, 9990 Olde U.S. 20, Rossford, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Bowling Green Manor, 1021 W. Poe Road, had two non-critical offenses, which were equipment and utensils are not being air dried (corrected during inspection); and equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted.
Frisch’s Big Boy, 1006 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had three critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical were food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency (corrected during inspection); equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean; and insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet.
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; physical facilities not maintained in good repair; and facility not maintained clean. All were repeat offenses.
The following inspections were conducted Jan. 27.
Walt Churchill’s Market, 26625 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had three critical and eight non-critical violations.
Critical were date the last shellstock was sold or served was not recorded on the label; equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (corrected during inspection); and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat).
Non-critical were outer opening not protected (repeat); damaged, spoiled, and/or recalled products not segregated from food, equipment, utensils, linens, and single-service and single-use articles (corrected during inspection); improper storage of cleaned equipment, utensils, and laundered linens; irreversible registering temperature indicator not readily accessible for hot water mechanical warewashing operations; warewashing equipment and/or components not cleaned at required frequency (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); facility not maintained clean; and no protective shielding on lights.
El Vaquero, 26611 N. Dixie Hwy., Suite 109, Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Pilot Travel Center, 3484 Libbey Road, Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat).
During a follow-up inspection, Grape Leaf Express, 27112 Oakmead Drive, Perrysburg, had one critical and four non-critical offenses.
Critical was employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health.
Non-critical were temperature-controlled foods not properly thawed; food employees wearing jewelry on arms or hands during food preparation; food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; and food service operation did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection.
Pioneer Inn, 6751 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had two critical and seven non-critical violations.
Critical were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean; and quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were working food containers not properly labeled (corrected during inspection); improper storage of food items (repeat); food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint (repeat); cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized (repeat); non-food contact surfaces constructed of unapproved materials; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and unnecessary or nonfunctional items and/or litter on premises.
South Side Six, 737 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had two critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical were temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature; and working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were unable to verify facility has at least one employee with manager-level certification in food protection upon inspection; label on a food packaged in-house did not contain all required information; and equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. All were repeat offenses.
TravelCenters of America DBA Toledo 5, 3483 Libbey Road, Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing.
Non-critical was handwashing sink water below 100°F.
Lee Garden, 26597 N. Dixie Hwy., Suite 161, Perrysburg, had three critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical were temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature; raw shell eggs not maintained at 45° F or below (repeat); and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked. All were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were no sanitizer test kit available; and cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean.
Fuel Mart, 3654 Libbey Road, Perrysburg, had two critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical were handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing; and temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were working food containers not properly labeled (repeat, corrected during inspection); packaged donut in the bulk display case were without a label (repeat); and non-durable equipment observed.
McDonald’s, 3430 Libbey Road, Perrysburg, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were equipment and utensils are not being air dried (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and facility not maintained clean.
BG Burgers, 1424 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness.
Non-critical was equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted.
Zero violations were found at Sundaze Haskins LLC, 21018 Haskins Road, Bowling Green; the Nest Bowling Green, 408 S. Mitchell Road, Bowling Green; Wood County Committee on Aging – BG, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green; Edible Arrangements, 26567 N. Dixie Hwy. Suite 157, Perrysburg; Meijer Gas Station, 2029 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green; IHOP Restaurant, 12906 Deshler Road, North Baltimore; and VFW Post 1148, 719 S. Main St., Bowling Green.