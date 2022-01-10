The Wood County Health Department conducted the following inspections between Dec. 20-24.
The following inspections were done Dec. 20.
Speedway, 145 Indiana Ave., Perrysburg, had three non-critical offenses, which were employee food, drink, or using tobacco in non-designated area; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and mops dried improperly.
Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Road, Perrysburg, had one critical offense, which was refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked. It was corrected during inspection.
During a follow-up inspection, Pizza Hut, 1131 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, had one critical and four non-critical offenses.
Critical was employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health.
Non-critical were warewashing equipment and/or components not cleaned at required frequency; no sanitizer test kit available; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility walls not maintained clean.
The following inspections were done Dec. 21.
Panera Bread, 10981 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, has six non-critical violations, which were improper storage of food items (repeat); food employees wearing jewelry on arms or hands during food preparation; raw fruit and/or vegetables not washed or washed improperly; warewashing equipment and/or components not cleaned at required frequency; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean.
La Quinta Inn by Wyndham, 1154 Professional Drive, Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled.
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
During a follow-up inspection, Kingston Care Center of Perrysburg LLC, 345 E. Boundary St., Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was facility floor not maintained clean.
During a follow-up inspection, True Spice, 13003 Eckel Junction Road, Perrysburg, had three non-critical offenses, which were outer opening not protected; non-durable equipment observed; and plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired.
The following inspections were done Dec. 22.
During a follow-up inspection, Subway Sandwiches, 854 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was inspectors were unable to verify that employees are informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health at time of inspection.
Non-critical was physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
During a complaint inspection, McDonald’s, 1470 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had two critical and two non-critical offenses.
A complaint was filed on Dec. 21 that the flurry machines had maggots and customers were receiving drinks with bugs in them and management was doing nothing about it.
The complaint was unfounded as inspection showed the area around the flurry machine was clean and there was no evidence of bugs or pests in the area.
Critical offenses were temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat) and working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean (corrected during inspection) and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
Domino’s, 2801 Woodville Road, Northwood, had two non-critical offenses, which were unnecessary or nonfunctional items and/or litter on premises; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
During a follow-up inspection, Inside the Five Brewing, 127 W. Third St., Perrysburg, had three non-critical offenses, including employee food, drink, or using tobacco in non-designated area; equipment and utensils are not being air dried; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
The following inspections were done Dec. 23.
During a follow-up inspection, Subway, 1501 Woodville Road, Millbury, had one non-critical offense, which was light intensity less than 10 foot candles in required areas.
During a complaint inspection, McDonald’s, 1050 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had three critical and two non-critical violations.
A complainant on Dec. 20 said they found a bug in a fry carton that wasn’t filled all the way.
Upon inspection, no evidence of pests including bugs were found in any areas of the facility.
Critical were improper bare-hand contact with ready-to-eat foods; temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature; and working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled. All were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were utensils and equipment contacting non-temperature-controlled foods not cleaned at required frequency (corrected during inspection) and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
Circle K, 996 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had two critical and five non-critical violations
Critical were refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (repeat) and improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were utensils and equipment contacting non-temperature-controlled foods not cleaned at required frequency; bulk food for customer self-service not properly labeled; boxes of cups stored on floor the back room and in the shed; physical facilities not maintained in good repair; and facility not maintained clean.
Zero offenses were found at Penta Career Center Instructional Kitchens 1108, 9301 Buck Road, Perrysburg; Penta Career Center Cafeteria, 9301 Buck Road, Perrysburg; Penta Career Center Kitchen 1114, 9301 Buck Road, Perrysburg; Penta Career Center Lab 1112, 9301 Buck Road, Perrysburg; Taco Bell, 2900 Woodville Road, Northwood; Speedway, 3402 Woodville Road, Northwood; Agricultural Incubator Foundation, 13737 Middleton Pike; Carolyn’s Personalized Catering LLC, 29208 Millbury Road, Millbury; and Mail Pouch Saloon, 102 W. Main St., Haskins.