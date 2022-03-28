The Wood County Health Department conducted inspections in the north and south ends of the county Feb. 21-25.
The following inspections were done Feb. 22.
Anderson Arena Concession Stand, BGSU Anderson Arena, Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was handwashing sink water below 100°F.
North Main Old Town Buffet Inc., 1216 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had two critical and six non-critical violations.
Critical were improper cooling of temperature-controlled food (corrected during inspection); and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature.
Non-critical were improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths (corrected during inspection); re-use of single-service or single-use articles (corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility not maintained clean.
Stroh - Wooster St. Station, 1535 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat).
Alehouse Grill, 1234 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean.
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; facility not maintained clean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair. All three were repeat offenses.
The following inspections were done Feb. 23.
Kroger, 1094 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had two critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical were quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness; and food contact surfaces not easily cleanable.
Non-critical were ambient air and water thermometers are not accurate; improper storage of food items; food not protected from contamination; equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; and non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency.
During a follow-up inspection, Staybridge Suites, 9749 Clark Drive , Rossford, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted.
During a follow-up inspection, 2523 Oregon LLC, 2523 Oregon Road, Northwood, had five non-critical offenses, which were no towels or drying device at the handwashing sink at the bar; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; facility not maintained clean; physical facilities not maintained in good repair; and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable.
Harbor Town Tavern, 7010 Lighthouse Way, Perrysburg, had two critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
The following inspections were done Feb. 24.
During a follow-up inspection, Buddy’s Place, 100 Main St., Risingsun, had four non-critical offenses, which were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency; and retail food establishment does not comply with Level One Certification requirements.
The following inspections were done Feb. 25.
During a follow-up inspection, Easystreet Cafe and Grumpy Dave’s Bar, 104 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, which were food employee(s) not wearing a proper hair restraint; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Pizza Hut, 28310 Oregon Road, Perrysburg, had three non-critical offenses, which were presence of dead gnats inside the door of the under counter cooler; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility not maintained clean.
During a follow-up, Everyday People Café, 309 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and seven non-critical violations.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat).
Non-critical were utensils and equipment contacting non-temperature-controlled foods not cleaned at required frequency; inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food (repeat); food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; clutter observed in dry storage room and in area next to prep sink in the kitchen; facility not maintained clean; and personal items observed over/among foodservice items at time of inspection.
During a complaint inspection, Chili’s Grill & Bar, 9886 Olde U.S. 20, Rossford, had one critical offense.
Customer reported Feb. 24 that the drink glasses she had while dining smelled like bleach.
The inspector observed the chlorine dish machine in proper concentration. The person in charge stated that the only chlorine chemical used is in the dish machine.
Critical was working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled. It was corrected during inspection.
Zero violations were found at Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1558 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green; Stroh - The Perch, 1535 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green; Elmwood Athletic Boosters - Football Concessions, 7650 Jerry City Road, Bloomdale; Elmwood Athletic Boosters Concession Stand, 7650 Jerry City Road, Bloomdale; Cygnet Pizza LLC, 206 Front St.; Big Lots, 9880 Olde U.S. 20 (Fremont Pike), Rossford; Fuel Mart/Subway, 1004 Bowling Green Road, Bradner; and IHOP Restaurant, 12906 Deshler Road, North Baltimore.