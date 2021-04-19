Ants were found during a recent health inspection at a Perrysburg establishment that is known for its ice cream creations served in a cup.
The Wood County Health Department inspected Odd Fodder, 26520 N. Dixie Hwy., on April 1 and found the presence of live insects, rodents and other pests, which was a critical violations. Ants were observed under three-compartment sink and around the dish machine.
A second critical violation was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (corrected during inspection).
Four non-critical offenses were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean; facility floor not maintained clean; and mops dried improperly.
The following inspections were done March 26.
During a follow-up inspection, Al-Mar Lanes, 1010 N. Main St, Bowling Green, had one critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical was refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were outer opening not protected; equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; non-durable equipment observed; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Circle K, 4562 Woodville Road, Northwood, had three non-critical offenses, which were no soap at front handwashing sink (repeat); no towels or drying device at the front handwashing sink (repeat); and equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted.
Ben’s, 154 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had two non-critical offenses, which were non-durable equipment observed and no sanitizer test kit available.
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 3007 Curtice Road, Northwood, had two non-critical offenses, which were equipment and utensils are not being air dried (corrected during inspection); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
Arby’s, 2522 Woodville Road, Northwood, had two non-critical offenses, which were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
The following inspections were done March 29.
Dollar General Store, 1470 Woodville Road, Millbury, had one critical offense, which was improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials. It was corrected during inspection.
Woodbury Market, 1503 Woodville Road, Millbury, had one non-critical offense, which was physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
During a follow-up inspection, Penn Station East Coast Subs, 10015 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
The following inspections were done March 30.
Taco Bell, 2900 Woodville Road, Northwood, had one critical offense, which was food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. It was corrected during inspection.
Hy-Miler, 2488 Oregon Road, Northwood, had two non-critical offenses, which were equipment and utensils are not being air dried; and non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable.
The following inspections were done March 31.
Super 8 Motel, 3491 Latcha Road, Millbury, had one critical and two non-critical violations.
Critical was employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health.
Non-critical were equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency (repeat); and three-compartment sink not available for manually washing, rinsing, and sanitizing of utensils.
The following inspections were done April 2.
Speedway, 4661 Woodville Road, Northwood, had one non-critical offense, which was facility not maintained clean (repeat).
Bob Evans Restaurants, 435 Lemoyne Road, Northwood, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; and non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency.
Zero violations were found at Qdoba Mexican Eats, 129 S. Main St., Bowling Green; Burger King, 1272 N. Main St., Bowling Green; Rite Aid, 801 Dixie Hwy., Rossford; Knight Inn Toledo South, 1120 Buck Road, Rossford; Educare Academy III, 943 N. Dixie Hwy., Rossford; Dollar General, 961 Dixie Hwy., Rossford; Barney’s Convenience Mart Inc., 1133 Buck Road, Rossford; and Rite Aid, 1175 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg.