A Perrysburg restaurant had 21 health code violations during a recent inspection.
The Wood County Health Department inspected Ricks Silver Moon Soda Grill, 7820 Ponderosa Suite A, on July 23 and recorded eight critical and 13 non-critical violations.
Of those 21, eight were repeat offenses and eight were corrected during inspection.
The critical offenses included the person in charge did not ensure employees are properly maintaining temperatures of temperature-controlled foods during hot and cold storage (repeat); the person in charge did not inform employees in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health; food was not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (repeat, corrected during inspection); quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution was at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness (corrected during inspection); equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils were unclean; improper cooling of temperature-controlled food (corrected during inspection); temperature-controlled foods were not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection); and improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical violations were no written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events; improper storage of food items (repeat); improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths (repeat, corrected during inspection); in-use utensils improperly stored (corrected during inspection); equipment and utensils are not being air dried (repeat); equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency (corrected during inspection); no sanitizer test kit available; non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency; physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); unnecessary or non-functional items and /or litter on premises (repeat); mops dried improperly; and facility not maintained clean.
The following inspections were done July 19.
Belmont Country Club – Pool, 29601 Bates Road, Perrysburg, had one critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were food employees wearing jewelry on arms or hands during food preparation; cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized; no sanitizer test kit available; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
During a follow-up inspection, D.P. Dough, 1616 E. Wooster St. Suite 8, Bowling Green, had two non-critical offenses, which were outer opening not protected; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
During a complaint inspection, Sonic Drive In, 10100 Olde U.S. 20, Rossford, had one critical and three non-critical violations.
The July 16 complaint stated there were boxes of bacon not kept at the correct temperature, sanitizer was being used incorrectly, freezer meat was not holding at temperature and the three-compartment sink was backed up and people were walking through the water.
The critical offense was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical offenses were equipment components are not intact, tight, or properly adjusted (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired.
The following inspections were done July 20.
El Vaquero, 26611 N. Dixie Hwy. Suite 109, Perrysburg, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was food employee(s) did not wash hands when required. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were equipment components are not intact, tight, or properly adjusted; non-durable equipment was observed; and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable.
Edible Arrangements, 26567 N. Dixie Hwy. Suite 157, Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection.
McDonald’s Corporation, 26540 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was no air gap or approved backflow prevention device on the plumbing system.
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
During a follow-up inspection, Oaks Dining Center, 705 Ridge St. - BGSU, Bowling Green, had two non-critical offenses, which were outer opening not protected; and non-food contact surfaces were not easily cleanable.
TH Plastics, 843 Miller Drive, Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was retail food establishment license was not posted in the facility.
The following inspections were done July 21.
VFW Post 9963, 109 N. Main St., Walbridge, had two critical and one non-critical offenses.
Critical were employee health policy was not present during time of inspection; and equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean.
Non-critical was no sanitizer test kit available.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 10711 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had two critical offenses, which were temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. Both were corrected during inspection.
The following inspections were done July 22.
Master Fluid Solutions, 501 W. Boundary St., Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was retail food establishment license was not posted in the facility.
NSG Development Center, 2401 E. Broadway St., Northwood, had one non-critical offense, which was retail food establishment license was not posted in the facility.
The following inspections were done July 23.
During a follow-up inspection, Grape Leaf Express, 27112 Oakmead Drive, Perrysburg, had three non-critical violations, which were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating, or holding food; and non-food contact surfaces were not easily cleanable.
Bangkok Café, 3401 Woodville Road Suite I-J, Northwood, had two critical and seven non-critical violations.
Critical were handwashing sink was not accessible (corrected during inspection); and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat).
Non-critical were employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area; working food containers not properly labeled; in-use utensils improperly stored (corrected during inspection); latex gloves being used in the food service operation or retail food establishment; non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency (repeat); mops dried improperly; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
No violations were found at Shamas Salon & Spa, 102 W. Indiana Ave., Perrysburg; Toledo Molding & Die, 515 E. Gypsy Lane Road, Bowling Green; Continental Structural Plastics, 100 S. Poe Road, North Baltimore; CSP 2, 100 S. Poe Road, North Baltimore; Buckhead Meat, 2665 Tracy Road, Northwood; Glassline Corp., 28905 Glenwood Road, Perrysburg; Bakery Feeds, 2451 Grant Road, North Baltimore; Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2180 Inc., 1163 N. Main St., Bowling Green; Pinnacle Plastics, 513 Napoleon Road, Bowling Green; Curation Foods, 12700 S. Dixie Hwy., Bowling Green; Graze! Shared Kitchen, 1121 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg; Rosenboom-Micromarket, 1032 S. Maple St., Bowling Green; CMC Group - North, 12836 S. Dixie Hwy., Bowling Green; Marathon Special Products, 427 Van Camp Road, Bowling Green; CMC Group - South, 12836 S. Dixie Hwy., Bowling Green; Bio Fit, 15500 Biofit Way, Bowling Green; GKN Driveline, 2223 Woodbridge Blvd., Bowling Green; CMC – Fairview, 1145 Fairview Ave., Bowling Green; and DOWA, 21305 S. Woodland Circle, Bowling Green.