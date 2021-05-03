The Wood County Health Department completed inspections of food-service establishments in all four corners of the county.
The following inspections were done April 21.
Obe’s Country Store, 19963 Otsego Pike, Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean
Dollar General, 18300 Pemberville Road, Pemberville, had two critical offenses, which were package integrity (dented cans) not maintained; and food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Both were corrected during inspection.
Grand Rapids Care Center, 24201 W. Third St., had one non-critical offense, which was physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
Ben’s Soft Pretzels/Meijer, 10055 Olde U.S. 20, Rossford, had two critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical were quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect concentration (repeat); and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were an employee was observed eating in non-designated area; handwashing sink water below 100°F (repeat); in-use utensils improperly stored (repeat, corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and employee personal items were stored over and among food service items (corrected during inspection).
Pemberville Carry Out, P.O. BOX 745, had one non-critical offense, which was no written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events. It was corrected during inspection.
During a follow-up inspection, LaRoe’s Restaurant, 24138 Front St./1st Floor, Grand Rapids, had one non-critical offense, which was equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted.
The following inspection was done April 23.
Friendship Marathon Store, 3274 Defiance Pike, Wayne, had two critical offenses, which were improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (corrected during inspection); and direct connection between the sewage system and a drain originating from the prep sink.
Zero violations were found at American Legion Post 441, 18086 Tontogany Road, Tontogany; Meijer Gas Station, 10075 Olde U.S. 20, Rossford; Sundaze, 21018 Haskins Road, Bowling Green; Market at Jerome Library, 1200 Ridge St., Jerome Library-BGSU, Bowling Green; Market at Offenhauer, 522 W. Thurstin Ave., Bowling Green; Dollar General Store, 416 S. County Line Road, Risingsun; and Bowling Green Pee Wee League, Carter Park.