Following recommendations from state and federal health experts, Bowling Green State University and the Wood County Health Department are pausing the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
As a result, this week’s Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinics at the Perry Field House are removed from the calendar, according to a Tuesday news release.
This decision comes out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of the community. Pfizer and Moderna vaccination clinics are ongoing with appointments readily available in the area.
Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health advised all Ohio vaccine providers Tuesday to temporarily pause using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. This is in response to a statement by the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control recommending a pause in the use of the vaccine following extremely rare blood-clotting events in six people in the U.S. after receiving the vaccine.
Pfizer doses will be given during a planned vaccination clinic at Owens Community College in Perrysburg, said Jared Meade, manager, public and media relations.
“So the state’s announcement won’t have any effects on the event,” he said Tuesday.
