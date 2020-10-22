A pandemic could be the best public relations available for a health department levy.
But the Wood County Health Department commissioner said the 10-year, 0.5-mill renewal levy funds a lot more than just coronavirus efforts. The renewal levy, which costs the owner of a $100,000 home $13.16 per year, is on the Nov. 3 ballot.
“It’s really impacted a number of program areas,” said Ben Robison, health commissioner. “They (levy funds) are used to enable programs all across the health department.”
The levy was replaced in 2010 and expires on Dec. 31, 2021.
One of the health department’s main goals is preventing problems before they happen. This is done with immunizations, a supplemental nutrition program and the Women, Infants and Children program, Robison said.
“The WIC program is a really good utilization of dollars,” he said. “Babies whose families use WIC are 33% less likely to die before age 1, and it also reduces childhood obesity.”
From 2012 through this month, there have been 43,308 WIC participants; 8,000 women received breastfeeding education and support.
Robison also went through some numbers and the benefit to the county.
There have been $8,000 in farmers market nutrition coupons used and $5.4 million paid to vendors in Wood County
On average, about $60,000 is paid to local vendors, such as grocery stores, in a month through coupons and vouchers, Robison said.
The health department is also responsible for restaurant inspections and water sanitation, he said.
“We feel like we have an impact on the health of everyone who lives in Wood County,” said Alex Aspacher, community outreach coordinator.
The health department has 60 employees, mostly full time.
In 2019, operating expenses totaled $6 million. Levy funds were 24% of that.
“It’s a substantial funding source for us. It really does position us to make sure the health department is meeting the needs of the community,” Robison said.
COVID-19 has become the background context for everything that the health department is doing, Robison said.
WIC has moved to curbside and employees are heavily involved in contact tracing. The department has become a resource for school districts, along with the general public.
The health department has received Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding. At October’s meeting, the board approved spending $400,000 to increase contact tracing.
It will be paid for with $365,000 in federal contact tracing funds available, plus another $34,0o0 in general response funds. There will be additional funds available at the end of the year, Robison said, along with another $84,000 available to the health department through June.
“You plan for a pandemic, that’s true, but it’s hard to budget for one,” he said.
The levy, though, is still very much needed.
“We’re really thankful that we’re in a county that has value for public health and has provided us these funds,” Robison said.
Wood County’s health levy began in 1991 and since then it has continued to provide a stable base of funding that allowed the health department to significantly expand its programs and services, according to Frank McLaughlin, levy chairman and former president of the health board.
Many of the health department’s programs and services do not receive state funding and require local levy dollars to maintain, he said.
Over the last five years, the levy has supported an average of 27% of the health department’s operating budget. In 2019 the levy generated $1.6 million.
“Protecting public health is always a moving target. We adapt to new challenges and shift our resources to where they’re needed most,” McLaughlin said.
“2020 has brought many challenges, among them our local response to COVID-19. We’ve helped give businesses, schools and other organizations the information and guidance they need to open safely in the presence of COVID-19 in our community. We’ve also provided ongoing, detailed information to the public about what’s happening in their communities, how they can protect their families, and reduce the spread of COVID-19.”
Services that the levy supports:
• Public health nursing. This funding supports infectious disease investigation and follow-up, and vaccine promotion and administration.
• Community Health Center programs and services. From 2014-17, before the Wood County Health and Wellness Center became financially self-sustaining, levy funds were used for health center services that served more than 5,000 individuals, provided more than 1,300 preventative services, and dispensed more than 9500 prescriptions.
• Environmental health programs, such as sewage, water and pools.
• Women, Infants and Children services. Local levy dollars supplements state and federal funding, helping pregnant women see doctors earlier and receive timely care.
• Emergency preparedness.