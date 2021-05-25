Get the coronavirus vaccine on demand through the Wood County Health Department.
The health department’s program, COVID-19 Vaccine On Demand, offers Wood County residents the option for health department staff to bring and administer the COVID-19 vaccine to anyone. Up to six people can be scheduled at any location in the county.
Community members can schedule appointments at Vaccine.WoodCountyHealth.org or by calling 419-823-9512.
The health department vaccine administration team contacts each person to confirm their appointment. Eligible children must have a parent or legal guardian present.
“With Vaccine On Demand, we built on the success of providing vaccines to individuals who are homebound. Weexpanded delivery to anyone who lives or works in Wood County,” said Ben Robison, health commissioner. “This program has helped us address transportation and other access issues, as we work to ensure that anyone who wants to be vaccinated can be.”
Innovative Ideas is a new feature from the Ohio Department of Health highlighting ways providers and organizations are encouraging COVID-19 vaccinations.
All Ohioans age 12 and older are currently eligible to be vaccinated. Ohioans can find additional vaccination opportunities and schedule appointments by visiting gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (833-427-5634). Walk-in appointments are available at many providers statewide. Learn more at coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine.