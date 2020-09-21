The Wood County Health Department has begun inspecting schools now that students are back in the classroom.
Eastwood Elementary, 4700 Sugar Ridge Road, Pemberville, was inspected Sept. 4 and had one critical violation, which was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).
Eastwood High School, 4900 Sugar Ridge Road, and Eastwood Middle School, 4800 Sugar Ridge Road, also of Pemberville, had no violations during their inspections Sept. 4.
Also on Sept. 4, Elmwood Local Schools, 7650 Jerry City Road, Jerry City, had a clean inspection.
St. Louis School, 22776 Defiance Pike, Custar, had zero violations at its inspection Sept. 3.
Although Bowling Green students started school online this month, schools were inspected.
When inspected Sept. 3, Kenwood Elementary, 710 Kenwood Ave., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable.
Conneaut Elementary, 542 Haskins Road, Bowling Green, had one critical and one non-critical offense during its Sept. 3 inspection.
Critical was direct connection between the sewage system and a drain originating from equipment in which food, portable equipment, or utensils are placed.
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable.
Bowling Green Senior High, 530 W. Poe Road, Bowling Green, was inspected Sept. 3 and had one critical violation, which was insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet (repeat).
Bowling Green Middle School, 1079 Fairview Ave., Bowling Green, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean.
Non-critical was physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
The inspection was conducted Sept. 3.
The following inspections were done Aug. 31.
Twisty Treat, 750 W. Boundary St., Perrysburg, had two critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean; and temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was facility was not maintained clean.
During a complaint inspection, the China, 1039 Haskins Road, Bowling Green, had two critical offenses.
The department received a complaint that a customer ate the sesame chicken for dinner and then was ill later that night. The person in charge said she was unaware of any customers being ill and all employees have been in good health.
Both violations were corrected during inspection and included packaged and unpackaged food-preventing contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation; and improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials.
Tim Hortons, 1508 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense during a follow-up inspection. The offense was equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted.
Heartland of Perrysburg, 10540 Fremont Pike, had one non-critical offense, which was improper storage of food items. It was corrected during inspection.
Domino’s Pizza, 215 E. Wooster St., No. 8, Bowling Green, had two non-critical offenses, which were outer opening not protected; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
Brookdale - Bowling Green, 121 N. Wintergarden Road, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean.
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Clare Bridge of Bowling Green, 121 N. Wintergarden Road, had one non-critical offense, which was physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
Wings Over Bowling Green, 215 E. Wooster St., No. 3, had four non-critical violations, which were non-durable equipment observed; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; physical facilities not maintained in good repair; and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
The following inspections were done Sept. 1.
Subway, 28400 Cedar Park Blvd., Perrysburg, had four critical and two non-critical violations.
All four critical were corrected during inspection and included employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health; quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness; temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature; and direct connection between the sewage system and a drain originating from equipment in which food, portable equipment, or utensils are placed (repeat).
Non-critical were improper storage of single-service and single-use articles (corrected during inspection); and food service operation license not displayed; improper display of mobile food service operation information.
Pizza Hut, 28310 Oregon Road, Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
The following inspections were done Sept. 2.
Belmont Country Club - Clubhouse 8720, 29601 Bates Road, Perrysburg, had two non-critical offenses, which was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Subway, 3310 Woodville Road, Northwood, had two critical offenses, which were handwashing sink not accessible (corrected during inspection); and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature.
Belmont Country Club – Grill, 26901 Bates Road, Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint.
Arby’s, 10143 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
The following inspections were done Sept. 3.
Subway, 10392 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
During a follow-up inspection, Zingo’s Mediterranean, 106-108 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, had two non-critical violations, which were food employees wearing jewelry on arms or hands during food preparation; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Non-critical was physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Lightning & Thunder’s Custar Tavern, 22951 Defiance Pike, Custar, had two critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical were improper bare-hand contact with retail food establishment foods; and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); outer opening not protected; improper storage of food items (corrected during inspection); food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; and improper storage of single-service and single-use articles (corrected during inspection).
The following inspections were done Sept. 4.
During a follow-up inspection, Fricker’s, 27390 Helen Drive, Perrysburg, had four non-critical violations, which were improper storage of food items; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; facility not maintained clean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
International House of Pancakes, 10151 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had two non-critical violations, which were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and physical facilities floor not maintained in good repair.
Zero violations were found at:
Wood County Justice Center, 1960 E. Gypsy Lane Road, Bowling Green; Pizza Hut, 1099 S. Main St., Bowling Green; Meijer Gas Station, 2801 Curtice Road, Northwood; McDonald’s Corporation, 10163 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg; Wood County Haven Health Care, 1965 E. Gypsy Lane Road, Bowling Green; MSC Walbridge Coatings, 30610 E. Broadway St., Walbridge; Heritage Corner Health Care Campus, 1069 Klotz Road, Bowling Green; Heritage Corner Nursing Home, 1069 Klotz Road, Bowling Green; and Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, 10413 Fremont Pike Suite A, Perrysburg.