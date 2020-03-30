Wood County Health Department

File. Wood County Health Department.

The Wood County Health Department recently inspected eateries in Perrysburg, Bowling Green, Rossford, North Baltimore and Walbridge among other locations.

Inspections were completed the week of March 13-20.

The following inspections were done March 13.

Fricker’s, 27390 Helen Drive, Perrysburg, had three critical and three non-critical violations.

Critical were quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness; equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (repeat); and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature.

Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); and facility ceiling not maintained clean (repeat).

Petro Food Mart, 12906 Deshler Road, North Baltimore, had two non-critical offenses, which were mops dried improperly; and facility not maintained clean. Both were repeat offenses.

Wood County Committee on Aging – Pemberville, 200 Cedar St., had one critical offense, which was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness. It was corrected during inspection.

During a follow-up inspection, Walmart, 131 W. Gypsy Lane Road, Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted.

The following inspection was done March 17.

During a follow-up visit, Subway, 1137 Buck Road, Rossford, had one non-critical violation which was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.

The following inspection was done March 19.

Ben’s, 154 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical violation, which was non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat).

No violations were found at Wood County Committee On Aging - North Baltimore, 514 W. Water St.; North Baltimore Convenience Station, 101 S. Main St.; Wood County Committee On Aging - Northeast Center, 705 N. Main St., Walbridge; Dollar General Store, 13240 Deshler Road, North Baltimore; Wood County Committee on Aging – Wayne, 202 E. Main St.; American Legion Post #539, 539 E. South St., North Baltimore; Grand Rapids Area Senior Center, 23019 Kellogg Road; E.B.P.S, 211 E. Boundary St., Perrysburg; Sunrise Park & Banquet Center, 1460 Woodville Road, Millbury; McDonald’s Corporation, 10163 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg; GLCAP Jordan Family Development Center, 812 N. College Drive; Jack & Jill Child Care Inc., 128 Palmer Ave.; Belleville Market, 239 S. Main St.; and Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1558 E. Wooster St.

0
0
0
0
0