The Wood County Health Department recently inspected eateries in Perrysburg, Bowling Green, Rossford, North Baltimore and Walbridge among other locations.
Inspections were completed the week of March 13-20.
The following inspections were done March 13.
Fricker’s, 27390 Helen Drive, Perrysburg, had three critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical were quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness; equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (repeat); and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature.
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); and facility ceiling not maintained clean (repeat).
Petro Food Mart, 12906 Deshler Road, North Baltimore, had two non-critical offenses, which were mops dried improperly; and facility not maintained clean. Both were repeat offenses.
Wood County Committee on Aging – Pemberville, 200 Cedar St., had one critical offense, which was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness. It was corrected during inspection.
During a follow-up inspection, Walmart, 131 W. Gypsy Lane Road, Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted.
The following inspection was done March 17.
During a follow-up visit, Subway, 1137 Buck Road, Rossford, had one non-critical violation which was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
The following inspection was done March 19.
Ben’s, 154 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical violation, which was non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat).
No violations were found at Wood County Committee On Aging - North Baltimore, 514 W. Water St.; North Baltimore Convenience Station, 101 S. Main St.; Wood County Committee On Aging - Northeast Center, 705 N. Main St., Walbridge; Dollar General Store, 13240 Deshler Road, North Baltimore; Wood County Committee on Aging – Wayne, 202 E. Main St.; American Legion Post #539, 539 E. South St., North Baltimore; Grand Rapids Area Senior Center, 23019 Kellogg Road; E.B.P.S, 211 E. Boundary St., Perrysburg; Sunrise Park & Banquet Center, 1460 Woodville Road, Millbury; McDonald’s Corporation, 10163 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg; GLCAP Jordan Family Development Center, 812 N. College Drive; Jack & Jill Child Care Inc., 128 Palmer Ave.; Belleville Market, 239 S. Main St.; and Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1558 E. Wooster St.