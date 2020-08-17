A Northwood restaurant had eight total violations during a recent health inspection, with six being repeat offenses.
Anna’s Family Restaurant, 4505 Woodville Road, had violations for improper storage of food as well as equipment and utensils being unclean, which all were repeat offenses.
During the Wood County Health Department visit on Aug. 6, the restaurant had six critical and two non-critical violations. Of the six, four were repeats and five were corrected during inspection.
Critical included improper bare-hand contact with ready-to-eat foods (repeat, corrected during inspection); food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (repeat, corrected during inspection) (raw chicken was stored above fish and butter in walk-in cooler); food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (repeat, corrected during inspection) (cooked potatoes were on the floor in the walk-in cooler); chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration (corrected during inspection); equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (repeat); and ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when (corrected during inspection).
Both non-critical were repeats and included food employees wearing jewelry on arms or hands during food preparation; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
The following inspections were done Aug. 3.
Grand Rapids Care Center, 24201 W. Third St., had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness.
Non-critical were equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Shokudo Kitchen, 27072 Carronade Drive D, Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense during a follow-up inspection.
Critical was no air gap or approved backflow prevention device on the plumbing system.
Non-critical was equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency.
The following inspections were done Aug. 4.
Fernando’s, 24129 Front St., Grand Rapids, had four non-critical violations, which included food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint (repeat, corrected during inspection); equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; facility not maintained clean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
Fat Fish Blue Home of The Funny Bone, 6140 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg, had three critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical were ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required (corrected during inspection); refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (corrected during inspection); and presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests (gnats were observed at bar area).
Non-critical were improper storage of equipment, utensils and linens; improper storage of single-service and single-use articles; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
Starbucks Coffee, 1560 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, which included non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency; and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1558 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had on non-critical offense, which was physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
Cindy’s Concessions, 601 E. Crocker St., Bradner, had one critical offense, which was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).
Waffle House, 1548 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were handwashing sink water below 100°F; poisonous or toxic chemicals did not have manufacturers label; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
Benchmark Restaurant Group LLC, 6130 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg, has two critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (repeat); and temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Doc’s Rib Cage, 18625 Main St., Tontogany, had two non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and outdoor refuse storage surface not properly constructed and sloped to drain.
The following inspections were done Aug. 5.
Susie’s Skillet, 101 S Main St., Walbridge, had two critical and two non-critical violations.
Both critical were repeats and were corrected during inspection. They were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean; and improper use of time as a public health control (four hours).
Non-critical included clean equipment and utensils not stored in a self-draining position and covered or inverted; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (corrected during inspection).
Miller Tap Room Just One More LLC, 413 N. Main St., Walbridge, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was there was a direct connection between the sewage system and a drain originating from equipment in which food, portable equipment, or utensils are placed.
Non-critical was floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable.
The following inspections were done Aug. 6.
BridgePointe Inn & Suites, 2600 Lauren Lane, Northwood, had four non-critical violations, which were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); no soap at handwashing sink(s); no towels or drying device at the handwashing sink(s) (repeat, corrected during inspection); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
Country Catering, 1611 Pemberville Road, Northwood, had one critical violation, which was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness. It was corrected during inspection.
McDonald’s, 2700 Woodville Road, Northwood, had three non-critical offenses, which were food employees wearing jewelry on arms or hands during food preparation; physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
Zero violations were found at Simply D’Lish, P.O. BOX 158, Portage; Frank’s Fries, 601 E. Crocker St., Bradner; Entsminger Concession, 601. E Crocker St., Bradner; Pertoria Inc. DBA Wendy’s, 26630 Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg; First Solar, 28101 Cedar Park Blvd., Perrysburg; Carillon Place Dining Center, Bowling Green State University; Dunkin Donuts, 705 Ridge St., Bowling Green; and Hy-Miler, 2488 Oregon Road, Northwood.