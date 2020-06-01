Wood County health inspectors have resumed in-person visits as restaurants get the go-ahead to reopen after a coronavirus shutdown.
The Wood County Health Department’s weekly restaurant inspection report has been on hiatus as restaurants were closed in response to the pandemic.
Inspections continued via telephone, but no reports were filed unless a complaint was made.
Lana Glore, director of environmental health, advised May 11 would be an appropriate date to start the weekly reports.
The following inspections were done May 11.
Pizza Hut, 1099 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical was food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency.
Non-critical were re-use of single-service or single-use articles; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
4 C’s LLC DBA Corner Carryout & Drive Thru, 18018 Tontogany Creek Road, Tontogany, had one non-critical violation, which was outer opening not protected.
Circle K, 996 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and one non-critical violation.
Critical was improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (repeat).
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
The following inspections were done May 12.
Twisty Treat, 750 W. Boundary St., Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was re-use of single-service or single-use articles (repeat).
Tender Age Day Care, 1249 Ridgewood Drive, Bowling Green, had one critical offense, which was ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required (corrected during inspection).
Pagliai’s Pizza Inc., 945 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and two non-critical violations.
Critical was food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were improper method for cooling temperature-controlled foods; and non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable.
Taco Bell, 2900 Woodville Road, Northwood, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat).
Frisch’s Big Boy, 10705 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had two critical violations, which were ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required; and working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled. Both were corrected during inspection.
Arby’s, 7553 Arbor Drive, Northwood, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable.
The following inspections were done May 13.
Marco’s Pizza, 433 Superior St., Rossford, had two non-critical offenses, which were working food containers not properly labeled (repeat); and outer opening not protected (repeat).
Truenorth Store, 1000 Buck Road, Rossford, had one critical violation, which was food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (correction during inspection).
Stop & Shop, 904 Dixie Hwy., Rossford, had one critical offense, which was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).
Moe’s Place, 620 Dixie Hwy., Rossford, had five critical violations and one non-critical violation.
All the critical offenses were corrected during inspection and included handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing; food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (repeat); quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect concentration (repeat); refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (repeat); and ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required.
Non-critical was facility not maintained clean (repeat).
McDonald’s, 835 Lime City Road, Rossford, had three critical and two non-critical offenses.
All three critical were corrected during inspection and included food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency; temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat); and ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required.
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 10200 Olde U.S. 20, Rossford, had one critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical was refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were improper storage of food items; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
The following inspections were done May 14.
Friendship Marathon Store, 3273 Defiance Pike, Wayne, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was handwashing sink not accessible (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were no sanitizer test kit available; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
The Country Farmhouse, 117 E. Main St., Wayne, had two critical violations, which were handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing; and chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect concentration (repeat). Both were corrected during inspection.
Ameristop Food Mart, 395 E. Andrus Road, Northwood, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); and facility not maintained clean..
Original Royal Pizza, 2038 Tracy Road, Northwood, had five non-critical violations, which were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); service sink or curbed cleaning facility not provided and/or conveniently located (repeat); outdoor refuse storage surface not properly constructed and sloped to drain; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
Lola’s Yogurt Retreat LLC, 183 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical was food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency.
Non-critical were handwashing sink water below 100°F; equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency (repeat); and non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat).
Domino’s, 2801 Woodville Road, Northwood, had two non-critical violations, which were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Both were repeat violations.
Shawn LLC DBA Buddy’s Place, 100 Main St., Risingsun, had two critical and five non-critical offenses.
Critical were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean; and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (repeat). Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were temperature-controlled foods not properly thawed (corrected during inspection); working food containers not properly labeled; improper storage of food items (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and mops dried improperly.
Subway Sandwiches, 854 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was in-use utensils improperly stores (repeat).
During a follow-up inspection, Penn Station East Coast Subs, 10015 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had two critical and two non-critical violations.
Critical were food employee(s) did not wash hands when required; and no air gap or approved backflow prevention device on the plumbing system.
Non-critical were outer opening not protected; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Wood County Rest Area, 12729 Interstate 75 Southbound, Portage, had one non-critical, which was non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency.
Rapid Fired Pizza, 852 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was food service operation did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection.
Zero violations were found at the following establishments: BP/Barney’s Convenience Mart, 10730 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg; Rita’s Dairy Bar and Deli, 24030 Front St., Grand Rapids; Maddie & Bella LLC, 117 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg; Arturo’s Pizza Kitchen, 2507 Oregon Road, Northwood; Wonderland of Learning, LLC, 1235 Ridgewood Drive, Bowling Green; Marathon Bailey Mart, 25570 Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg; Wonderland of Learning School-Age Center, 1221 Ridgewood Dr. Suite A, Bowling Green; Speedway, 939 Dixie Hwy., Rossford; Dollar General Store, 416 S. County Line Road, Risingsun; Nate & Wally’s, 149 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green; Beeker’s General Store, 226 E. Front St., Pemberville; Tubby’s Tavern, 135 N. Main St., Bowling Green; Shots Inc., 153 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green; Uptown-Downtown, 162 N. Main St., Bowling Green; Liquid Bar, 238 N. Main St., Bowling Green; Pemberville Carry Out, P.O. BOX 745, Pemberville; Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2180 Inc., 1163 N. Main St., Bowling Green; NeNe’s Sweets, 10307 Belmont Meadows Lane, Perrysburg; O-Deer Diner, 416 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg; The Flying Bean, 2130 Preston Parkway, Perrysburg; Country Lane BBQ, LLC (Enclosed Trailer), 10363 Reitz Road, Perrysburg; and Dunkin Donuts/Shree Donuts Inc., 26555 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg.