The Wood County Health Department spent much of the second week of the month in the northern part of the county.
The following inspections were done July 11.
Courtyard Café, 9789 Clark Drive, Rossford, had three critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation; ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required; and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked. All were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were improper storage of food items; equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair
Target Stores, 9666 Olde U.S. 20, Rossford, had two critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical were improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials; and food in a retail food establishment must be embargoed due to adulteration, misbranding, or baby food or formula is expired. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was retail food establishment constructed, altered, and/or equipment added without prior approval from the licensor.
Yala Kol Express, 27151 D Crossroads Pkwy., Rossford, had five critical and seven non-critical violations.
Critical were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean; chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration (corrected during inspection); temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection); refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (corrected during inspection); and working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint (repeat); equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean; physical facilities not maintained in good repair; and food service operation did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection.
The following inspections were done July 12.
Birch Run Golf Club, 14451 Deshler Road, North Baltimore, had one non-critical offense, which was equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency (repeat).
During a follow-up inspection, Inside the Five Brewing, 127 W. Third St., Perrysburg, had six non-critical offenses, which were working food containers not properly labeled; improper storage of food items; cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; facility flooring and ceiling not maintained clean; and food service operation did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection.
During a follow-up inspection, Madd Jake Ventures LLC, DBA Beckett’s Burger Bar, 163 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facilities not maintained clean.
The following inspections were done July 13.
Fernando’s, 24129 Front St., Grand Rapids, had one critical offense, which was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. It was corrected during inspection.
During a follow-up inspection, Snyder’s Restaurant, 24098 Front St., Grand Rapids, had two critical and six non-critical violations.
Critical were temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature; and direct connection between the sewage system and a drain originating from equipment in which food, portable equipment, or utensils are placed.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable; and facility not maintained clean.
Maddie & Bella LLC, 117 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, had four non-critical offenses, which were working food containers not properly labeled; improper storage of food items; food employees wearing jewelry on arms or hands during food preparation; and in-use utensils improperly stored.
Wild Side Brewing Company, 24194 Front St., Grand Rapids, had two critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); and food service operation did not submit facility layout and equipment specifications.
During a follow-up inspection, Graze! Shared Kitchen, 1121 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, had one critical and four non-critical offenses.
Critical was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean.
Non-critical were equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and unnecessary or nonfunctional items and/or litter on premises.
During a follow-up inspection, Grumpy’s, 121 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was warewashing machine does not automatically dispense detergent sanitizer and/or does not have a visual means to ensure detergent and sanitizer is automatically dispensed.
Non-critical was equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted.
The following inspections were done July 14.
During a follow-up inspection, 5th Street Pub aka Hooper and Company LLC, 105-107 W. Fifth St., Perrysburg, had one critical and seven non-critical violations.
Critical was equipment and/or utensils improper construction.
Non-critical were employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area; no towels or drying device at the handwashing sink(s); working food containers not properly labeled; outer opening not protected; food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; in-use utensils improperly stored; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Imaginative Beginnings Inc., 4937 Woodville Road, Northwood, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were clean equipment and utensils not stored in a self-draining position and covered or inverted; and food service operation did not submit facility layout and equipment specifications.
Zingo’s Mediterranean, 106-108 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency.
Mel-o-Creme Ice Cream LLC, 1512 Woodville Road, Millbury, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency.
During a follow-up inspection, Hershey’s Ice Cream DBA Nedley’s Ice Cream & Coffee Cafe’, 200 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, had three critical and nine non-critical violations.
Critical were employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health; food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation; and utensils and food-contact surfaces of equipment not sanitized at the required frequency.
Non-critical were food not protected from environmental sources of contamination during preparation; improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths; in-use utensils improperly stored; improper storage of single-service and single-use articles; non-durable equipment observed; equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency; no sanitizer test kit available; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and unnecessary or nonfunctional items and /or litter on premises.
Burger King, 3812 Woodville Road, Northwood, had two non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and mops dried improperly
During a complaint inspection, Sonic Drive In, 10100 Olde U.S. 20, Rossford, had one critical and eight non-critical violations.
On July 14, a caller reported the parking/ordering area outside the restaurant was a pigsty.
The inspector observed the trash can outside employee entrance had trash overflowing and trash on the ground near can. The person in charge stated she was aware of the complaint and that an employee was about to go out to pick up trash beside the can and take it to the dumpster. The inspector advised the person in charge to remove the trash when it accumulates and at a frequency that will minimize overflowing and pest attraction. An employee picked up the trash and took it to the dumpster during time of inspection.
The critical offense was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); improper storage of food items; food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint (repeat, corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); accumulation of refuse, recyclables, or returnables (corrected during inspection); unnecessary or nonfunctional items and/or litter on premises (repeat); facility not maintained clean (repeat); and food service operation did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection (repeat).
The following inspections were done July 15.
During a follow-up inspection, Grounds For Thought, 174 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had two non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
During a follow-up inspection, Thrive Childcare, 1134 Professional Drive, Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was equipment and utensils are not being air dried.
Zero violations were found at Buffalo Wild Wings, 1550 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green; Graystone Banquet Hall and Conference Center, 29101 Hufford Road, Rossford; and Perrysburg Cancer Center-Mercy Health, 12623 Eckel Junction Road.