A baby crib and blankets were found on food storage shelving during a health inspection at a Perrysburg hotel.
During a follow-up inspection on Aug. 26, the Wood County Health Department found one critical and three non-critical offenses at Holiday Inn Express, 12710 Roachton Road.
Critical was food employee(s) not washing hands in approved handwashing sink or automatic handwashing facility.
Non-critical were no written procedures for time as a public health control; improper storage of food items (repeat); and living or sleeping quarters not separated from areas used by the food service operation or retail food establishment.
The inspector observed a baby crib and pillows/blankets on food storage shelving in the dry stock room. The person in charge stated employee’s children are using area. Children are not allowed in food service operation food areas and all personal items were to be removed from area.
The following inspections were done Aug. 22.
Vito’s Pizza #9, 118 W. South Boundary, Perrysburg, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was food employee(s) did not wash hands when required.
Non-critical were food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and facility ceiling and walls not maintained clean.
China East Buffet, Inc. DBA China City, 27072 Carronade Dr., Suite M, Perrysburg, had three critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical were chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration; temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat). All were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were improper method for cooling temperature-controlled foods; outer opening not protected; re-use of single-service or single-use articles; and non-durable equipment observed.
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, 10413 Fremont Pike Suite A, Perrysburg, had three critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical were employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (corrected during inspection); food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (corrected during inspection); and food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency.
Non-critical were employee food, drink in non-designated area (corrected during inspection); improper method for cooling temperature-controlled foods; single-service and single-use articles not protected from contamination; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
IHOP Restaurant, 12906 Deshler Road, North Baltimore, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency.
The following inspections were done Aug. 23.
Pollyeyes East Inc. DBA Campus Pollyeyes, 440 E. Court St., Bowling Green, had four non-critical offenses, which were food employees wearing jewelry on arms or hands during food preparation; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; physical facilities not maintained in good repair; and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
Papa John’s Pizza #458, 425 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had four non-critical offenses, which were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Cleveland Cliffs - Market C, 30400 E. Broadway St., Walbridge, had one critical offense, which was equipment holding temperature-controlled foods in a micro market did not have an automatic shut-off.
Buckeye Broadband - Market C, 2700 Oregon Road, Northwood, had one critical offense, which was equipment holding temperature-controlled foods in a micro market did not have an automatic shut-off.
Arby’s #7385, 1024 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency.
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); and facility not maintained clean.
S & G #99, 26475 Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had two critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical were employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health; and handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and retail food establishment does not comply with Level One Certification requirements.
Starbucks Coffee #59231, 26465 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had two critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical were employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (repeat); and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was food service operation did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection.
The following inspections were done Aug. 24.
Stone Ridge Golf Club, 1553 Muirfield Dr., Bowling Green, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were food not protected from contamination; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
During a follow-up inspection, Marco’s Pizza #14, 629 W. South Boundary St., Bowling Green, had two non-critical offenses, which were improper storage of food items; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
During a follow-up inspection, Lupita Mexican Taqueria, 425 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; re-use of single-service or single-use articles; equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; physical facilities not maintained in good repair; and ventilation hood system not sufficient to prevent grease or condensation build-up.
D.P. Dough, 140 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, which were handwashing sink water below 100°F; re-use of single-service or single-use articles (corrected during inspection); and non-durable equipment observed.
The following inspections were done Aug. 25.
Belmont Country Club - Grill, 29601 Bates Road, Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and physical facilities flooring not maintained in good repair.
Belmont Country Club - Pool, 29601 Bates Road, Perrysburg, had three critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical were food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency; temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature; and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (repeat). All were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
Amazon-PCW1 - Perrysburg-BACK MKT C, 27400 Crossroads Pkwy., Perrysburg, had one critical offense, which was equipment holding temperature-controlled foods in a micro market did not have an automatic shut-off. It was corrected during inspection.
Amazon-PCW1 - Perrysburg-FRONT MKT C, 27400 Crossroads Pkwy., Perrysburg, had one critical offense, which was equipment holding temperature-controlled foods in a micro market did not have an automatic shut-off. It was corrected during inspection.
During a follow-up inspection, Queso Kitchen2, 454 S. Ridge Dr., Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature.
Non-critical was inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food.
National Beef Co. - North Baltimore-Market C, 2208 Grant Road, North Baltimore, had one critical offense, which was equipment holding temperature-controlled foods in a micro market did not have an automatic shut-off. It was corrected during inspection.
Magna Vehtek - Large Breakroom Mkt C, 2125 Wood-Bridge Blvd., Bowling Green, had one critical offense, which was equipment holding temperature-controlled foods in a micro market did not have an automatic shut-off. It was corrected during inspection.
Magna Vehtek - Small Breakroom Mkt C, 2125 Wood-Bridge Blvd., Bowling Green, had one critical offense, which was equipment holding temperature-controlled foods in a micro market did not have an automatic shut-off. It was corrected during inspection.
Quanex Building Products - Perrysburg-Market C, 7597 Broadmoor Road, Perrysburg, had one critical offense, which was equipment holding temperature-controlled foods in a micro market did not have an automatic shut-off. It was corrected during inspection.
The following inspections were done Aug. 26.
Circle K #4705670, 1059 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical offense, which was refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked.
During a follow-up inspection, Bowling Green Country Club, 923 Fairview Ave., Bowling Green, had two non-critical offenses, which were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; and non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable.
During a follow-up inspection, Sterling’s Amish Deli, 133 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had two critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation; and improper packaging of food using reduced oxygen packaging without a variance (repeat).
Non-critical were cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; facility not maintained clean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Zero violations were found at Daily Queen, 130 S. Main St., North Baltimore; Master Fluid Solutions, 501 W. Boundary St., Perrysburg; NSG Pilkington - Hot End, 140 Dixie Hwy., Rossford; NSG Pilkington - Cold End, 140 Dixie Hwy., Rossford; NSG Pilkington - Main Breakroom, 140 Dixie Hwy., Rossford; Perrysburg Pool Concession, 915 Elm St., Perrysburg; Norplas Industries - MKT C, 7825 Caple Blvd., Northwood; Norplas Industries - Assembly, 7825 Caple Blvd., Northwood; FCA - Toledo Machining Plant Admin., 8000 Chrysler Dr., Perrysburg; Wood County Justice Center, 1960 E. Gypsy Lane, Bowling Green; Principle Business Enterprises, 20189 Pine Lake Road, Dunbridge; BG’s Frosty Fare, LLC, 990 W. Poe Road Unit 14, Bowling Green; Cooper Standard - MKT C, 1175 N. Main St., Bowling Green; and Rapid Fired Pizza, 852 S. Main St., Bowling Green.