The Wood County Health Department inspected many eateries in the northern part of the county in recent weeks.

The following inspections were done Oct. 8.

During a follow-up inspection, Speedway, 1650 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was facility not maintained clean

Holiday Inn Express, 12710 Roachton Road, Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.

Critical was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. It was corrected during inspection.

Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.

The following inspections were done Oct. 9.

Arturo’s Pizza Kitchen, 2507 Oregon Road, Northwood, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable.

During a follow-up inspection, Bowling Green Country Club, 923 Fairview Ave., had one critical and two non-critical offenses.

Critical was there was no sink to wash produce in that has a proper air gap.

Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; and service sink or curbed cleaning facility not provided and/or conveniently located.

During a follow-up inspection, Ben’s Soft Pretzels/Meijer, 10055 Olde U.S. 20, Rossford, had two non-critical offenses, which were handwashing sink water below 100°F (repeat); and non-durable equipment observed.

The following inspections were done Oct. 13.

Campus Quarters, 107 State St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat).

Ziggy’s, 300 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.

BG Burgers, 1424 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had two non-critical violations, which were in-use utensils improperly stored (corrected during inspection); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.

The following inspections were done Oct. 14.

Fuel Mart/Subway, 1004 Bowling Green Road, Bradner, had three critical and one non-critical violation.

Critical were handwashing sink blocked next to the fryer; improper cooling of temperature-controlled food; and foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. All were corrected during inspection.

Non-critical was label on a food packaged in-house did not contain all required information.

Speedway, 4661 Woodville Road, Northwood, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.

Critical was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness. It was corrected during inspection.

Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); and facility not maintained clean (repeat).

Denny’s Restaurant, 1122 Buck Road, Rossford, had one critical and six non-critical violations.

Critical was raw shell eggs not maintained at 45° F or below. It was corrected during inspection.

Non-critical were improper method for cooling temperature-controlled foods; in-use utensils improperly stored; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); floor and wall junctures not properly coved or closed and/or floor drains not provided; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).

Circle K, 4562 Woodville Road, Northwood, had one critical and six non-critical violations.

Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.

Non-critical were no towels or drying device at the handwashing sink(s) (repeat); no soap at handwashing sink(s) (repeat); handwashing sign(s) not posted (repeat); inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; bulk food for customer self-service not properly labeled; and improper storage of food items.

Subway, 1137 Buck Road, Rossford, had two critical and three non-critical violations.

Critical were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (repeat); and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. Both were corrected during inspection.

Non-critical were handwashing sink water below 100°F; inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; and non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable.

McDonald’s, 835 Lime City Road, Rossford, had one critical and five non-critical offense.

Critical was food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency (repeat).

Non-critical included non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); facility not maintained clean (plumbing and floor drain underneath three compartment sink); unnecessary or nonfunctional items and /or litter on premises; physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); and facility not maintained clean (flooring observed with excess debris and build up).

The following inspections were done Oct. 15.

Friendship Marathon Store #78, 3274 Defiance Pike, Wayne, had two non-critical offenses, which were improper storage of single-service and single-use articles; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).

Grounds for Thought, 174 S Main St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was non-durable equipment observed.

The following inspections were done Oct. 16.

McDonald’s, 1050 S Main St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).

Zero violation were found at Bar 149, 149 N. Main St., Bowling Green; Wood Lane School, 1921 E. Gypsy Lane Road, Bowling Green; St. Aloysius Catholic Preschool, 312 Clough St., Bowling Green; Taco Bell, 1130 S. Main St., Bowling Green; St. Aloysius School, 148 S. Enterprise Ave., Bowling Green; Hy-Miler, 2488 Oregon Road, Northwood; Eastern Lanes, 3511 Woodville Road, Northwood; Dunkin Donuts, 705 Ridge St., Bowling Green; Dunkin Donuts, 1049 S Main St., Bowling Green; and Burger King, 1181 S Main St., Bowling Green.

