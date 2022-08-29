The Wood County Heatlh Department stayed busy in mid-August, inspecting eating establishments in Perrysburg, Walbridge and Bowling Green.
The following inspections were done Aug. 9.
Pilot Travel Center, 26415 Warns Road, Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); and equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted.
During a follow-up inspection, Denny’s Flying J, 26415 Warns Road, Perrysburg, had two non-critical offenses, which were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
Lee Garden, 26597 N. Dixie Hwy., Suite 161, Perrysburg, had two critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical were raw shell eggs not maintained at 45° F or below; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. Both were repeat offenses, and both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; warewashing equipment and/or components not cleaned at required frequency; cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Kroger, 27322 Carronnade Drive, Perrysburg, had four non-critical offenses, which were outer opening not protected; Improper storage of food items (repeat); damaged, spoiled, and/or recalled products not segregated from food, equipment, utensils, linens, and single-service and single-use articles (repeat, corrected during inspection); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
The following inspections were done Aug. 10.
Pizza Hut, 1131 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, had two critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical were chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration (repeat); and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were personal care items stored improperly (corrected during inspection); no sanitizer test kit available (repeat); warewashing equipment and/or components not cleaned at required frequency (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
Pizza Pub 516 of Perrysburg, 27072 Carronade Drive, Unit K, had three critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (repeat); ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required; and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked. All were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were improper storage of food items; fixed equipment not properly sealed or spaced for cleaning (repeat); cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
The following inspection was done Aug. 11.
During a complaint inspection, Wendy’s Old-Fashioned Hamburgers, 1094 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had two critical offenses.
Although the complaint made Aug. 11 isn’t detailed, a female manager working day shift on Aug. 4 felt ill toward end of shift and has not worked since. A male employee who worked day shift on Aug. 4 also felt ill that night after work and has not worked since either. There were no other reported illnesses from other employees. The facility shall monitor proper hand washing from employees for proper cross contamination prevention.
The offenses were food employee(s) did not wash hands when required (the inspector observed employee handing raw beef prior to opening cooler, handling seasoning shaker and spatula before hand washing); and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (inspector observed raw beef patty in cooler next to grill with a temperature of 43F) (corrected during inspection).
The following inspections were done Aug. 12.
Moody’s Coney Island, 2511 Oregon Road, Northwood, had five critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (corrected during inspection); improper reheating of food for hot holding; temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection); raw shell eggs not maintained at 45°F or below (corrected during inspection); and working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were working food containers not properly labeled; equipment and utensils are not being air dried; and non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable. All three were repeat offenses.
Riverby Hills Golf Club (pro), 16571 W. River Road, Bowling Green, had two critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical were unnecessary persons in the operation (inspector observed a customer filling their own glass with ice from the ice bin behind the bar); and improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was personal items were improperly stored
During a follow-up inspection, Don’s Donut Shop, 2911 Woodville Road, Northwood, had three non-critical offenses, which were presence of dead insects in the kitchen and dry storage room ceiling light shields; facility not maintained clean; and unnecessary or nonfunctional items and /or litter on premises.
Robert Bettinger Inc., 21211 W. River Road, Grand Rapids, had one non-critical offense, which was physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
The following inspections were done Aug. 15.
Susie’s Skillet, 101 S. Main St., Walbridge, had three critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical were quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness (repeat); improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials; and working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled. All were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint (repeat, corrected during inspection); equipment and utensils are not being air dried (repeat); and equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat).
During a follow-up inspection, Maybe Cheese Born With It, 12865 Five Point Road, Perrysburg, had six critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical were no person in charge present in food facility during inspection; food employee(s) did not wash hands when required; handwashing sink not accessible; temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature; temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature; and water source and/or hot water capacity not sufficient.
Non-critical were inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; improper storage of food items; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility not maintained clean.
The following inspections were done Aug. 17.
YaYa Kitchen, 25950 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had two critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical were handwashing sink not accessible (repeat); and food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were improper method for cooling temperature-controlled foods (corrected during inspection); improper storage of food items; and in-use utensils improperly stored (corrected during inspection).
Bowling Green Country Club, 923 Fairview Ave., Bowling Green, had one critical and five non-critical offenses.
Critical was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (repeat).
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths (corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
During a complaint inspection, Barry Bagels, 26611 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had one critical offense.
The complainant on Aug. 16 stated mold was on ice chute of beverage unit.
The critical offense was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (repeat). It was corrected during inspection.
The following inspections were done Aug. 19.
China Village, 134 W. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had two critical and six non-critical violations.
Critical were food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; and direct connection between the sewage system and a drain originating from equipment in which food, portable equipment, or utensils are placed (repeat).
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); inadequate number of handwashing sinks (repeat); equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; facility not maintained clean; physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
Sterling’s Amish Deli, 133 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had two critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (repeat); and improper packaging of food using reduced oxygen packaging without a variance (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); and facility not maintained clean.
During a complaint inspection, Madd Jake Ventures LLC, DBA Beckett’s Burger Bar, 163 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical offense.
A complainant on Aug. 19 said they ate a chicken jalapeño wrap and became ill.
The critical offense was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature.
Zero violations were found at First Solar, 28101 Cedar Park Blvd., Perrysburg; Edible Arrangements, 26567 N. Dixie Hwy. Suite 157, Perrysburg; Cutting Edge Countertops, 1300 Flagship Dr., Perrysburg; Electro Prime, 63 Dixie Hwy., Rossford; MSC Walbridge Coatings, 30610 E. Broadway St.; Riverby Hills Golf Club (CH), 16571 W. River Road, Bowling Green; Big Daddy’s, 18421 Steen Road, Weston; Rivercrest Park Concession, 13761 Eckel Junction Road, Perrysburg; Perrysburg Park Concession Stand, 945 Elm St.; 3 Cheers 2nd Edition LLC, 104 S. Main St., Walbridge; Walbridge Loop Park Concession Stand, P.O. Box 424; Walbridge Railway Park Concession Stand, P.O. Box 424; Wendy’s Old Fashioned Hambrgs., 1504 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green; Manny’s Munchies, 8420 S. Dixie Hwy., Rudolph; Pertoria Inc. DBA Wendy’s, 26630 Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg; and St. Aloysius Catholic Preschool, 312 Clough St., Bowling Green.