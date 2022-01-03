The Wood County Health Department conducted the following inspections during the week of Dec. 13-17.
The following inspections were done Dec. 14.
Snyder’s Restaurant, 24098 Front St., Grand Rapids, had five critical and six non-critical violations.
Critical were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (repeat, corrected during inspection); equipment and utensils contacting temperature-controlled food not cleaned every four hours (corrected during inspection); temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat, corrected during inspection); refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked; and no direct connection between the sewage system and a drain originating from equipment in which food, portable equipment, or utensils are placed (repeat).
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; unnecessary or nonfunctional items and/or litter on premises; facility not maintained clean; and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable (repeat).
Total Sports Grill, 10020 S. Compass Drive, Rossford, had one non-critical offense, which was floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable (repeat).
The following inspections were done Dec. 15.
Kinder Care Learning Center, 610 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, had three non-critical offenses, which were improper storage of food items (corrected during inspection); food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; and non-durable equipment observed.
Travel Store, 12906 Deshler Road, North Baltimore, had one critical and four non-critical offenses.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were no towels or drying device at the handwashing sink(s); food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint (repeat); non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable (repeat).
Conneaut Elementary, 542 Haskins Road, Bowling Green, had two non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
North Baltimore Custom Cuts, 2545 Insley Road, North Baltimore, had one non-critical offense, which was improper storage of food items (repeat).
Graze! Shared Kitchen, 1121 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, had two critical and six non-critical violations.
Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (corrected during inspection); and equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean.
Non-critical were working food containers not properly labeled; food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; no sanitizer test kit available; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean; and facility not maintained clean.
The following inspections were done Dec. 16.
Bowling Green Middle School, 1079 Fairview Ave., had two critical offenses, which were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation; and insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet. Both were corrected during inspection.
The following inspection was done Dec. 17.
McDonald’s Corporation, 26540 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had one critical and eight non-critical violations.
Critical was food employee(s) did not wash hands when required.
Non-critical were improper method for cooling temperature-controlled foods; equipment and utensils are not being air dried; cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized; cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); facility not maintained clean; utility service lines and pipes improperly exposed or installed; and floor and wall junctures not properly coved or closed and/or floor drains not provided.
Zero violations were found at Taco Bell, 320 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green; Fort Meigs Elementary School, 26431 Fort Meigs Road, Perrysburg; Fort Meigs YMCA Adventure Center, 210 E. South Boundary, Perrysburg; North Baltimore Middle School/High School, 2012 Tiger Drive; Powell Elementary School, 500 N. Main St., North Baltimore; Hull Prairie Intermediate School, 25480 Hull Prairie Road, Perrysburg; Eastwood High School, 4900 Sugar Ridge Road, Pemberville; Eastwood Middle School, 4800 Sugar Ridge Road, Pemberville; Bowling Green Senior High, 530 W. Poe Road; and Eastwood Elementary, 4700 Sugar Ridge Road, Pemberville.