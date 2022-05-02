A hair and a screw were reportedly found in food served by a Bowling Green Mexican restaurant, which prompted an inspection by the Wood County Health Department.
The department received a complaint April 4 that a customer at El Zarape had found small pieces of chicken in the vegetarian meal, as well as hair and a screw.
During its inspection April 5, Ayo El Grande, LLC DBA El Zarape, 1616 E. Wooster St. Unit #1, had four critical and eight non-critical violations.
The person in charge stated that the grill brush had broken, and once it was discovered the facility replaced the customer’s meal. Hair restraints were not being adequately worn throughout the facility at time of inspection; food employees donned hair restraints at time of inspection.
Critical was employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health; handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing (corrected during inspection); food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (corrected during inspection); and equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were improper storage of food items (corrected during inspection); food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint (corrected during inspection); in-use utensils improperly stored (corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); facility not maintained clean (repeat); physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); and personal items stored over and among foodservice items throughout the facility (repeat).
The following inspections were done April 4.
During a follow-up inspection, Fricker’s, 27390 Helen Drive, Perrysburg, had five non-critical violations, which were improper storage of food items; food employees wearing jewelry on arms or hands during food preparation; cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility not maintained clean.
Insomnia Cookies, 143 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (repeat).
Non-critical were no written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events (repeat); non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; and equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted.
Children’s Discovery Center, 11090 Avenue Road, Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable.
Eric’s Ice Cream Factory, 215 E. Wooster St. 7, Bowling Green, had one critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical was working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were improper storage of food items (repeat); no sanitizer test kit available; physical facilities not maintained in good repair; light intensity less than 10 foot candles in required areas (repeat); and food service operation did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection (repeat).
During a follow-up inspection, Rossford Nutrition, 480 Dixie Hwy., Rossford, had three non-critical offenses, which were soap and towels for handwashing available at improper sinks; food products not honestly presented; and equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency.
The following inspections were done April 5.
Dollar General Store, 13240 Deshler Road, North Baltimore, had one non-critical offense, which was improper storage of food items. It was corrected during inspection.
During a complaint inspection, Amerasia Chinese Restaurant, 311 Superior St., Rossford, had four critical and 13 non-critical violations.
A complaint was made April 4 that a customer ate at the facility on April 1 and became ill that evening.
Per the person in charge, foods are received at 40F or below and are inspected upon receipt. Invoices from the food vendors were reviewed during time of inspection.
Critical were handwashing sink not accessible (repeat); food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation; chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat). All were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were temperature-controlled foods not properly thawed; working food containers not properly labeled (repeat, corrected during inspection); food not protected from environmental sources of contamination during preparation (corrected during inspection); improper storage of food items (corrected during inspection); food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; equipment and utensils are not being air dried (corrected during inspection); clean equipment and utensils not stored in a self-draining position and covered or inverted; re-use of single-service or single-use articles (repeat, corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces constructed of unapproved materials (repeat, corrected during inspection); equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; facility not cleaned at the required frequency (repeat); physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); and personal items mixed in with food service items (corrected during inspection).
During a follow-up inspection, Pita Pit, 522 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
The following inspections were done April 6.
Knights Inn Toledo South, 1120 Buck Road, Rossford, had one non-critical offense, which was no sanitizer test kit available.
Denny’s Restaurant, 1122 Buck Road, Rossford, had four critical and 10 non-critical violations.
Critical were employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (repeat); temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection); refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (repeat, corrected during inspection); and working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were outer opening not protected (repeat); improper storage of food items (repeat, corrected during inspection); in-use utensils improperly stored; equipment and utensils are not being air dried (repeat); non-food contact surfaces constructed of unapproved materials; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired; waste receptacles not covered properly (repeat); physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
BG’s Frosty Fare LLC, 990 W. Poe Road Unit 14, Bowling Green, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was facility not maintained clean (repeat).
Bob Evans Restaurants LLC, 10770 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had two critical and six non-critical violations.
Critical were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (repeat); and working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were no towels or drying device at the handwashing sink(s); improper storage of food items; improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths; warewashing equipment and/or components not cleaned at required frequency; cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean; and dressing rooms or lockers not being properly used.
S&G, 1130 Buck Road, Rossford, had two critical offenses, which were handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing; and improper use of a poisonous or toxic substance (corrected during inspection).
Starbucks Coffee Co., 3145 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health.
Non-critical was no sanitizer test kit available.
Circle K, 103 N. Prospect St., Bowling Green, had four non-critical offenses, which were handwashing sink water below 100°F; bulk food for customer self-service not properly labeled; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
The Cookie Jar BG LLC, 130 E. Court St., Bowling Green, had two non-critical offenses, which were outer opening not protected (repeat); and food not protected from contamination.
Social, 25818 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had three critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical were chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration (repeat); temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (repeat); and ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were working food containers not properly labeled (corrected during inspection); outer opening not protected (repeat); equipment and utensils are not being air dried; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
Get Healthy Nutrition, 126 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, had two critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical were handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing; and equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (repeat). Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency.
During a follow-up inspection, Basil Pizza and Wine Bar2, 3125 Hollister Lane, Perrysburg, had one critical and four non-critical offenses.
Critical was equipment and utensils contacting temperature-controlled food not cleaned every four hours.
Non-critical were inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; temperature-controlled foods not properly thawed; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility not maintained clean.
Get Inspired Nutrition, 157 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, which were open drink observed in the bar area; no sanitizer test kit available; and food service operation did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection.
S&G, 1133 Buck Road, Rossford, had four non-critical offenses, which were no towels or drying device at the handwashing sink(s) (corrected during inspection); equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; non-food contact surfaces constructed of unapproved materials; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
During a follow-up inspection, S&G, 25570 Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had two critical and seven non-critical violations.
Critical were handwashing sink not accessible (corrected during inspection); and evidence of live insects, rodents, and other pests present.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; no towels or drying device at the three-bay handwashing sink; no soap at three-bay handwashing sink; food thermometer not readily accessible; bulk food for customer self-service not properly labeled; in-use utensils improperly stored (repeat); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
The following inspections were done April 8.
During a complaint inspection, Rally’s, 1005 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and six non-critical offenses.
A customer complained on April 8 of being served raw chicken tenders.
The person in charge stated that a new employee started and pushed the wrong cook time for the tenders. She cooked them for 2-3 minutes when they should have been cooked for 5-6 minutes. All employees have now been trained on the proper cooking time.
Critical was employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (gasket in the walk in cooler damaged); non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (microwave peeling and not in good repair); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
Ben’s, 154 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had two non-critical offenses, which were non-durable equipment observed (repeat); and two-compartment sink used improperly for warewashing.
BNS Retail LLC DBA Quick Stop, 402 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food.
During a complaint inspection, Speedways Bar & Grill, 109 N. Main St., Bradner, had two critical and six non-critical violations.
A complaint April 8 was confirmed by the person in charge, who stated the gizzards were returned to the kitchen and the facility finished cooking the product to the proper temperature. Person in charge demonstrated proper hand washing, proper calibrating of thermometers, and stated the proper cooking temperature for chicken (165F). It was recommended the facility use cooking logs to confirm that food is cooked to the proper temperature before serving to the public.
Critical were improper bare-hand contact with ready-to-eat foods; and improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (repeat). Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); single-service and single-use articles not protected from contamination; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency; facility not maintained clean; and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable (repeat).
Zero violations were found at Candlewood Suites, 27350 Lake Vue, Perrysburg; Wood County Committee on Aging - North Baltimore, 514 W. Water St.; North Baltimore Middle School/High School, 2012 Tiger Drive; Powell Elementary School, 500 N. Main St., North Baltimore; TA Operating, LLC Taco Bell/Pizza Hut, 12906 Deshler Road, North Baltimore; St. Louis School, 22776 Defiance Pike PO Box 125, Custar; Mr. Freeze, 627 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg; Truenorth Store, 1000 Buck Road; American Legion Albert Bowe Post 338, 209 W. Crocker St., Bradner; and Local Roots Juice Co. DBA Little Local Roots BG, 186 S. Main St., Bowling Green.