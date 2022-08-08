A Millbury motel showed signs of the presence of mice during a recent health inspection.
Wood County Health Department inspectors found mouse droppings when they inspected the Super 8 Motel, 3491 Latcha Road, on July 19. The motel had three critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical were employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (repeat); handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing; and presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests (mouse droppings were observed in the cupboard under the hand sink).
Non-critical was equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency (repeat).
The following inspections also were done July 19.
American Table Family Restaurant, 580 Craig Drive, 1, Perrysburg, had three critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical were improper cooling of temperature-controlled food (corrected during inspection); temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (repeat, corrected during inspection); presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests (gnats observed near the bag in box system and by the mop sink).
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
Rick’s Carry Out Store, 10015 S. Dixie Hwy., Portage, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials.
Non-critical was packaged foods improperly stored or displayed in direct contact with ice and/or water.
Condado Tacos 42 LLC, 10584 Fremont Pike Suite 4, Perrysburg, had two critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical were temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection); and presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests (gnats observed in facility in bar and back of house).
Non-critical were no towels or drying device at the handwashing sink(s) (corrected during inspection); in-use utensils improperly stored (corrected during inspection); and equipment and utensils are not being air dried.
The following inspections were done July 20.
Walgreens Distribution Center Front Breakroom, 28727 Oregon Road, Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was retail food establishment license not posted in the facility.
During a follow-up inspection, Stones Throw Tavern (The) & Grill, 176 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical and five non-critical violations
Critical was refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; improper storage of food items; equipment and utensils are not being air dried; non-food contact surfaces of equipment throughout the facility are unclean; and facility not maintained clean
During a follow-up inspection, The Bard’s Coffee, 120 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was physical facilities not maintained in good repair
The following inspections were done July 22.
During a follow-up inspection, Yala Kol Express, 27151 D Crossroads Pkwy., Rossford, had seven non-critical violations, which were food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; food contact surfaces of cooking equipment unclean; physical facilities not maintained in good repair; and food service operation did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection.
During a follow-up inspection, Ridis, 7422 Wales Road, Northwood, had one critical and six non-critical violations.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature.
Non-critical were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; facility not maintained clean; mops dried improperly; and lockers not being properly used.
Zero violations were found at Pemberville Community Pool, 154 E. College Ave.; Random Acts of Walbridge, 209 N. Main St.; Home Depot Distribution Center, 22671 Pemberville Road, Luckey; Walgreens Distribution Center Rear Breakroom, 28727 Oregon Road, Perrysburg; Home Depot Distribution Center 2, 22671 Pemberville Road, Luckey; Principle Business Enterprises, 20189 Pine Lake Road, Dunbridge; Fed Ex Front, 100 J St., Perrysburg; Fed Ex Rear, 100 J St., Perrysburg; Fed Ex Line Haul, 100 J St., Perrysburg; and Omnicare Perrysburg, 7643 Ponderosa Road;
Zero violations also were found at Calphalon Corporation, 310 Third St., Perrysburg; Fed Ex Front, 100 J St., Perrysburg; Bass Pro Shops, 10000 Bass Pro Blvd., Rossford; Fed Ex Rear, 100 J St., Perrysburg; Fed Ex Line Haul, 100 J St., Perrysburg; Fed Ex Local, 100 J St., Perrysburg; PBE Bowling Green, 2121 S Woodland Circle; Costco Perrysburg, 26400 Dixie Hwy.; Walgreens Link, 28727 Oregon Road, Perrysburg; Walgreens Link, 28727 Oregon Road, Perrysburg; Fed Ex Northwood (Caple), 7600 Caple Blvd.; and Wings Over Bowling Green, 215 E. Wooster St., 3.