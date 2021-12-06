The Wood County Health Department recently inspected food establishments in Perrysburg and Bowling Green.
The following inspection was done Nov. 15.
During a follow-up inspection, Little Caesars Pizza, 1068 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, which were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
The following inspections were done Nov. 17.
Burger King, 10796 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; facility flooring not maintained clean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Pertoria Inc. DBA Wendy’s, 26630 Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food.
BGSU Oaks Dining Center, 705 Ridge St., Bowling Green, had one critical and four non-critical offenses.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were working food containers not properly labeled; improper storage of food items (corrected during inspection); clean equipment and utensils not stored in a self-draining position and covered or inverted; and non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat).
BGSU Oaks Hall Teaching Kitchen, 705 Ridge St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was handwashing sink water below 100°F.
Hot Head Burritos, 104 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, had two critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical were temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature; and working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and food service operation did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection.
Einstein Bros. Bagels @ BGSU, 705 Ridge St., Bowling Green, had two non-critical offenses, which were improper storage of food items; and non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable.
The following inspections were done Nov. 18.
During a follow-up inspection, Bob Evans Restaurants LLC, 1726 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had three critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical were handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing; equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (repeat); and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (repeat, corrected for inspection).
Non-critical were no towels or drying device at the handwashing sink(s) (corrected during inspection); improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths (repeat, corrected during inspection); equipment and utensils are not being air dried; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility not maintained clean.
Penn Station East Coast Subs, 10015 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and facility not maintained clean.
International House of Pancakes, 10151 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint.
During a follow-up inspection, McDonald’s Corporation, 10163 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had seven non-critical violations, which included improper storage of food items; food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; equipment and utensils are not being air dried; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; floor and wall junctures not properly coved or closed and/or floor drains not provided; physical facilities not maintained in good repair; and facility not maintained clean.
Falcon’s Nest Market – Bowen-Thompson Student Union, 806 Ridge St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was re-use of single-service or single-use articles. It was corrected during inspection.
Second Floor Kitchen – Bowen-Thompson Student Union, 806 Ridge St., Bowling Green, had one critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical was improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were working food containers not properly labeled; damaged products not segregated from food, equipment, utensils, linens, and single-service and single-use articles; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; physical facilities not maintained in good repair; and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
Falcon Nest Food Court – Bowen-Thompson Student Union, 806 Ridge St., Bowling Green, had three critical and two non-critical violations.
Critical were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean; temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature; and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked. All were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were re-use of single-service or single-use articles; and non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat).
During a follow-up inspection, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2180 Inc., 1163 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical offense, which was insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Subway, 10392 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had three critical and six non-critical violations.
Critical were employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (corrected during inspection); temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat); and no air gap or approved backflow prevention device on the plumbing system (repeat).
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); handwashing sink water below 100°F; inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; light intensity less than 10-foot candles in required areas (repeat); and food service operation did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection.
The following inspections were done Nov. 19.
Starbucks Coffee – Bowen-Thompson Student Union, 806 Ridge St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was handwashing sink water below 100°F (repeat).
Waffle House, 11121 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had one critical offense, which was food employee(s) did not wash hands when required. It was corrected during inspection.