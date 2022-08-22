Wood County Health Inspectors visited food trucks leading up to the fair.
The following inspections were done Aug. 1.
RoarE-Q LLC, 10232 Middleton Pike, Bowling Green, had one critical offense, which was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness. It was corrected during inspection.
Simply D’Lish, P.O. BOX 158, Portage, had one critical offense, which was working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled. It was corrected during inspection.
Frank’s Fries #4, 601 E. Crocker St., Bradner, had one critical offense, which was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Zero violations were found these food trucks: R & G Concessions #2, 450 Myers 242, Jerry City; Entsminger Concession, 601 E. Crocker St., Bradner; Frank’s Fries #5, 601 E. Crocker St., Bradner; Poppin’ George of Wood County, 27525 Luckey Road, Walbridge; Poppin’ George of Wood County 2, 27525 Luckey Road, Walbridge; Frank’s Fries #2, 601 E. Crocker St., Bradner; Cindy’s Concessions #1, 601 E. Crocker St., Bradner; and Big Daddy’s Sausages and More, 18421 Steen Road, Weston.
The following inspections were done Aug. 2.
Maybe Cheese Born With It, 12865 Five Point Road, Perrysburg, had six critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical were no person in charge present in food facility during inspection; food employee(s) did not wash hands when required; handwashing sink not accessible; temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature; temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature; and water source and/or hot water capacity not sufficient.
Non-critical were inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; improper storage of food items; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility not maintained clean.
The following inspections were done Aug. 3.
During a follow-up inspection, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2322, 658 Lime City Road, Rossford, had five non-critical violation, which were packaged foods improperly stored or displayed in direct contact with ice and/or water; equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency; irreversible registering temperature indicator not readily accessible for hot water mechanical warewashing operations; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility not maintained clean.
Interstate Lanes, 819 Lime City Road, Rossford, had three critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical were employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health; ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (repeat, corrected during inspection); and working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized; no sanitizer test kit available; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair. All were repeat offenses.
During a complaint inspection, McDonald’s, 2700 Woodville Road, Northwood, had one non-critical offense.
The complaint made Aug. 3 was that employees were not washing their hands or wearing hair restraints, and there were excessive flies at the grill line. The inspector observed employees demonstrate proper hand washing during inspection and wearing hair restraints. The inspector did not observe a significant amount of flies throughout the facility
The non-critical offense was artificial nails and/or polished nails contacting food with bare hands.
The following inspections were done Aug. 4.
VFW Post 9963, 109 N. Main St., Walbridge, had one critical offense, which was working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled. It was corrected during inspection.
During a follow-up inspection, Super 8 Motel, 3491 Latcha Road, Millbury, had one non-critical offense, which was equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency.
Miller Tap Room Just One More, LLC, 413 N Main St., Walbridge, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were re-use of single-service or single-use articles; and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable (repeat).
During a complaint inspection, S&G, 3510 Moline-Martin Road, Millbury, had three critical and four non-critical violations.
The complainant on Aug. 2 stated that two cooler doors have broken handles with sharp edges. The complaint was verified. The person in charge stated that he has put in work orders to get them repaired multiple times and nothing has been done yet.
Critical offenses were handwashing sink not accessible (corrected during inspection); improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (corrected during inspection); and sewage treated through an unapproved sewage treatment system (repeat).
Non-critical were hot and cold holding equipment thermometer was missing, located incorrectly, or not easily readable; equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); service sink or curbed cleaning facility not provided and/or conveniently located (repeat); and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
The following inspections were done Aug. 5.
During a follow-up inspection, Don’s Donut Shop, 2911 Woodville Road, Northwood, had one critical and four non-critical offenses.
Critical was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness.
Non-critical were presence of dead insects; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); facility not maintained clean (repeat); and unnecessary or nonfunctional items and /or litter on premises.
Bangkok Café, 3401 Woodville Road Suite I-J, Northwood, had three critical and six no-critical violations.
Critical were temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat, corrected during inspection); refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (repeat, corrected during inspection); and presence of live insects (multiple flies were observed in the facility by the prep cooler and grill line).
Non-critical were working food containers not properly labeled; improper storage of food items; non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency; physical facilities not maintained in good repair; facility not maintained clean; and dressing rooms or lockers not being properly used. All were repeat offenses.
During a follow-up inspection, Bai Du Win, LTD, 580 Craig Drive, Unit 3 & 4, Perrysburg, had two critical and 10 non-critical violations.
Critical were improper washing of hands and arms; and food employee(s) did not wash hands when required.
Non-critical were handwashing sink water below 100°F; outer opening not protected; improper storage of food items; in-use utensils improperly stored; linens were not kept clean; re-use of single-service or single-use articles; cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; physical facilities not maintained in good repair; and facility not maintained clean.
Zero violations were found at AYZO Heavenly Brew LLC, 26762 Pemberville Road, Perrysburg; Lupitas’ Cantina, 209 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg; First Solar PGT 3, 28380 Tracy Road, Walbridge; and Starbucks Coffee 10786, 1560 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green.