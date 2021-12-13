The Wood County Health Department conducted inspections in Rossford, Bowling Green and Perrysburg between Nov. 9 and Nov. 24.
The following inspections were done Nov. 17.
Marco’s Pizza, 433 Superior St., Rossford, had one critical and five non-critical offenses.
Critical was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint (corrected during inspection); non-durable equipment observed; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable (repeat); and food service operation not displayed.
During a follow-up inspection, Denny’s Restaurant, 1122 Buck Road, Rossford, had five non-critical offenses, including food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); improperly cleaned storage area for refuse, recyclables, or returnables; physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
Subway, 1137 Buck Road, Rossford, had two non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; and non-durable equipment observed (repeat).
Meijer Gas Station #211, 10075 Olde US 20, Rossford, had one critical offense, which was employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health.
The Oaks Dining Center – BGSU, 705 Ridge St., Bowling Green, had one critical and four non-critical offenses.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were working food containers not properly labeled; improper storage of food items (corrected during inspection); clean equipment and utensils not stored in a self-draining position and covered or inverted; and non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat).
The following inspection was done Nov. 18.
Chili’s Grill & Bar, 9886 Old U.S. 20, Rossford, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
The following inspections were done Nov. 22.
Dunkin Donuts/Shree Donuts Inc., 26555 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had four non-critical offenses, including food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; non-food contact surfaces constructed of unapproved materials; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and floor and wall junctures not properly coved or closed and/or floor drains not provided.
Jimmy John’s, 10081 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had one critical and four non-critical offenses.
Critical was food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; mops dried improperly; and facility flooring not maintained clean.
Zero violations were found at Amazon-PCW1-Perrysburg-FRONT-MKT C, 27400 Crossroads Pkwy., Rossford; Speedway, 939 Dixie Hwy., Rossford; Neuroflex Juice Co., 650 Dixie Hwy., Rossford; Toth Elementary, 200 E. Seventh St., Perrysburg; Fuel Mart/Subway, 1004 Bowling Green Road, Bradner; and McDonald’s, 2700 Woodville Road, Northwood.