A North Baltimore grocery has numerous violations during a recent health inspection.
The Wood County Health Department conducted a follow-up inspection at Great Scot #90, 13710 Deshler Road, and recorded one critical and 10 non-critical violations.
Critical was no backflow prevention connection between the sewage system and a drain originating from equipment in which food, portable equipment, or utensils are placed.
Non-critical were a food packaged in the facility was not labeled; non-food contact surfaces constructed of unapproved materials; cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized; equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; improper disposal of condensation; floor and wall junctures not properly coved or closed; facility not maintained clean; and employee drinks stored on the meat prep table and the bakery prep table.
The following inspection also was conducted Feb. 1.
Everyday People Café, 309 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had two non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and improper use of absorbent materials on floors.
The following inspections were done Feb. 2.
Cocina de Carlos, 27072 Carronade Drive, Suite F, Perrysburg, has one critical offense, which was food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (repeat). It was corrected during inspection.
Marco’s Pizza, 1045 N. Main St., 5, Bowling Green, had two non-critical offenses, which were fixed equipment not properly sealed or spaced for cleaning; and equipment not properly elevated or sealed to floor.
Shokudo Kitchen, 27072 Carronade Drive, D, Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was temperature-controlled foods not properly thawed (corrected during inspection).
The following inspections were done Feb. 3.
The Waterford At Levis Commons, 7100 S. Wilkinson Way, Perrysburg, had two critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical were employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health; and working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
All Saints Catholic School, 630 Lime City Road, Rossford, had one non-critical offense, which was equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat).
Pilot Travel Center, 3484 Libbey Road, Perrysburg, had two critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean; and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (repeat). Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and mops dried improperly (corrected during inspection).
Children’s Resource Center, 1045 Klotz Road, Bowling Green, had two critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical were chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration; and ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat).
Mr. Spot’s, 206 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was temperature-controlled foods not properly thawed. It was corrected during inspection.
Belleville Market, 239 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had four non-critical violations, which included label on a food packaged in-house did not contain all required information; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat),
TravelCenters of America, 3483 Libbey Road, Perrysburg, had two critical offenses, which were quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect concentration; and equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Both were corrected during inspection.
Fuel Mart, 3654 Libbey Road, Perrysburg, had four critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical were chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect concentration; temp foods not being hot held at the proper temperature; temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature; and improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials. All were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were employee eating in non-designated area; in-use utensils improperly stored (corrected during inspection); equipment and utensils are not being air dried; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
McDonald’s, 3430 Libbey Road, Perrysburg, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was equipment and utensils contacting temperature-controlled food not cleaned every four hours (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were equipment and utensils are not being air dried; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and facility not maintained clean.
Marco’s Pizza, 629 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; and mops dried improperly (corrected during inspection).
Walmart, 10392 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had one critical offense, which was ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required. It was corrected during inspection.
Waffle House, 26046 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet.
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
First Solar PGT-2, 28380 Tracy Road, Walbridge, had one non-critical offense, which was in-use utensils improperly stored (repeat). It was corrected during inspection.
Zero violations were found at Wood County Committee on Aging – BG, 305 N. Main St.; Sunset Bistro, 1220 W. Wooster St. A, Bowling Green; Stimmel’s Market, 1220 W. Wooster St., Bowling Green; Rossford PK-5 School, 28500 Lime City Road; and Rossford 6-12 School, 701 Superior St.