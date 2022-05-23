The Wood County Health Department inspected food service operations from Perrysburg to North Baltimore during the last week of April.
The following inspections were conducted April 26.
Woodland Elementary, 27979 White Road, Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was handwashing sink water below 100°F.
North Baltimore Convenience Station, 101 S. Main St., had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet (repeat).
Non-critical were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; and non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency.
McDonald’s, 12776 Deshler Road, North Baltimore, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was improper use of time as a public health control (4 hours). It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility not maintained clean. Both were repeat offenses.
Burger King, 10796 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was improper use of time as a public health control (four hours). It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was facility not maintained clean (repeat).
Briar Hill Health Campus, 600 Sterling Drive, North Baltimore, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration (repeat).
Non-critical were no sanitizer test kit available; and non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency. Both were repeat offenses.
Quality Inn, 10621 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had two critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical were employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health; and ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were improper method for cooling temperature-controlled foods (repeat, corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); and equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency.
Market at Carillon Place, 931 E. Wooster St.-Carillon Place Dining Center BGSU, Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable.
Market at Offenhauer, 522 W. Thurstin Ave., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable.
Kreischer Dining Hall, 311 Mercer Road, Bowling Green, had four non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
Market at Kreischer, 311 Mercer Road, Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable.
The following inspections were conducted April 27.
During a follow-up inspection, All Saints Catholic School, 630 Lime City Road, Rossford, had one non-critical offense, which was equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted.
Penn Station East Coast Subs, 10015 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces constructed of unapproved materials; and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
During a follow-up inspection, McDonald’s Corporation, 10163 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had five non-critical violations, which were equipment and utensils are not being air dried; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired; floor and wall junctures not properly coved or closed and/or floor drains not provided; and facility not maintained clean.
Doc’s Rib Cage, 18625 Main St., Tontogany, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency.
Jimmy John’s, 10081 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was mops dried improperly (repeat, corrected during inspection).
The following inspections were done April 28.
Comfort Suites, 27450 Helen Drive, Perrysburg, had two non-critical offenses, which were latex gloves were being used in the food service operation or the retail food establishment; and equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency (repeat).
Baymont by Wyndham, 27441 Helen Drive, Perrysburg, had four critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical were quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness; temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature; foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat); and working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled. All were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were improper storage of food items (repeat); equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency; non-durable equipment observed; and unnecessary or nonfunctional items and /or litter on premises.
During a follow-up inspection, Second Floor Kitchen, Bowen-Thompson Student Union, 806 Ridge St., Bowling Green, had five no-critical violations, which were raw fruit and/or vegetables not washed or washed improperly; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired; and facility not maintained clean.
The following inspections were done April 29.
All About the Kids Learning Center LLC, 520 Ordway Ave., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was latex gloves were being used in the food service operation or the retail food establishment
During a follow-up inspection, Falcon Nest Food Court, Bowen-Thompson Student Union, 806 Ridge St., Bowling Green, had two non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Sleek Academy LLC, 519 Ordway Ave., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was hair restraints were not worn when serving meals to students.
Zero violations were found at Rossford PK-5 School, 28500 Lime City Road; Haskins Concession Stand, 202 S. Findlay St.; BGSU - Maurer Center, Coffee/Café, 819 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green; Frank’s Fries #5, 601 E. Crocker St., Bradner; Bowling Green Pee Wee League, Carter Park, Bowling Green; Perrysburg Junior High School, 550 E. South Boundary; Snuffy’s Reloaded Bar & Grill, 1313 E. Bowling Green Road, Bradner; and Daily Queen, 130 S. Main St., North Baltimore.