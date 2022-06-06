A restaurant in Rossford that sells sushi had 20 health code violations during a recent inspection.
The Wood County Health Department conducted a consultation inspection at Hissho Sushi @ Meijer, 10055 Olde U.S. 20, on May 10 and found 12 critical and eight non-critical violations.
This inspection is not required but is done to provide consultation and education to the operator.
Critical were person in charge was unable to demonstrate knowledge of relationship of food safety and safe and adequate equipment; person in charge was unable to demonstrate knowledge of temperatures and times for safe refrigerated food storage, hot holding, cooling and reheating; written procedures and plans were not maintained and implemented; person in charge was unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations; employees were not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (repeat); food employee(s) did not wash hands when required (corrected during inspection); food was in contact with an unclean surface or linens; equipment and utensils contacting temperature-controlled food were not cleaned every four hours; quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution was at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness (corrected during inspection); temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection); ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required (corrected during inspection); and food contact surfaces not easily cleanable.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; no written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events (repeat); handwashing sink water below 100°F; temperature-controlled foods not properly thawed; hot and cold holding equipment thermometer was missing, located incorrectly, or not easily readable; working food containers not properly labeled; improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths (corrected during inspection); and improper storage of single-service and single-use articles (corrected during inspection).
Health department inspectors traveled from Rossford to Wayne May 2-13.
The following inspections were done May 3.
Arby’s, 10143 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency.
Non-critical was food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint (repeat).
During a complaint inspection, Chili’s Grill & Bar, 9886 Olde U.S. 20, Rossford, had two critical and three non-critical violations.
The department received a complaint May 2 from a customer who had picked up an order April 28 and said the kitchen was a disaster, their food was cold, the avocado was black, the shrimp had a funny taste, the fries were soggy, and the ribs were dry.
Per the person in charge, the customer came in during a dinner rush and their order was placed on the to-go rack before their arrival. An estimated finish time is given to customers after ordering, but some customers come before or after the meal is ready to be picked up. The person in charge stated that the customer may have come in later than when the order was ready.
Foods were cooked and holding at proper temperatures during time of inspection. Avocados were held in the reach-in cooler and did not appear to be black during time of inspection.
The critical offenses were employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health; and handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and facility not maintained clean.
The following inspections were done May 4.
During a follow-up inspection, Kenwood Elementary, 710 Kenwood Ave., Bowling Green, had two non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable.
During a follow-up inspection, Taco Bell, 320 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was equipment and utensils are not being air dried.
Knucklehead’s Kafe, 24208 E. Front St., Grand Rapids, had one critical and four non-critical offenses.
Critical was working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (repeat). It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency; facility not maintained clean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair. All were repeat offenses.
Taco Bell, 1130 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, which were utensils and equipment contacting non-temperature-controlled foods not cleaned at required frequency; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and facility not maintained clean.
Pumps of Peace DBA Way Makers, 24125 Front St., Grand Rapids, had one critical offense, which was chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration. It was corrected during inspection.
The following inspection was done May 5.
During a complaint inspection, Papa Moose’s Donuts, 165 Superior St., Rossford, had one non-critical offenses.
After receiving the complaint on May 4, the inspector learned from the facility owner that there have been no ill employees up to two weeks prior to event. Gloves were observed while handling ready to eat foods at time of inspection.
The non-critical offense was improper use or placement of insect control devices.
The following inspections were done May 6.
Bass Pro Shop, 10000 Bass Pro Blvd., Rossford, had one non-critical offense, which was unnecessary or nonfunctional items and/or litter on premises (repeat).
During a follow-up inspection, LaRoe’s Restaurant, 24138 Front St/1st Floor, Grand Rapids, had three non-critical offenses, which were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility not maintained clean.
During a complaint inspection, Wick’s Pizza, 115 E. Main St., Wayne, had one non-critical offense.
A complaint was made May 6 that employees were not wearing hair or beard restraints. The inspector verified that complaint.
The non-critical offense was food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint.
The following inspections were done May 10.
During a complaint inspection, Walt Churchill’s Market, 26625 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
A complaint was filed May 9 that the donut area was dirty, the soup was not hot, the creamer at coffee station was not cold enough, employee used bare hands at salad bar, and there were moldy fruits/vegetables and unmarked chemicals.
During the inspection, excess stuck-on debris was observed on handles of donut case. No unmarked chemicals were observed in the deli as complainant stated and no moldy produce was found.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency.
Meijer, 2111 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had two critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical were food package(s) received in poor condition; and food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
The following inspections was done May 11.
During a follow-up inspection, Hampton Inn/MCRT2 Toledo Tenant LLC, 9753 Clark Drive, Rossford, had two non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces constructed of unapproved materials; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
The following inspection was done May 12.
Bowling Green Middle School, 1079 Fairview Ave., had one critical offense, which was insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet (repeat).
The following inspections were done May 13.
During a follow-up inspection, Moe’s Place, 620 Dixie Hwy., Rossford, had one critical and eight non-critical violations.
Critical was person in charge did not ensure employees are properly maintaining temperatures of temperature-controlled foods during hot and cold storage.
Non-critical were working food containers not properly labeled; improper storage of food items; equipment and utensils are not being air dried; equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean; facility not maintained clean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Fuel Mart, 3654 Libbey Road, Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Zero violations were found at Guac Shop, 831 Blackhorse Court, Perrysburg; Rossford 6-12 School, 701 Superior St.; American Legion Post 441, 18086 Tontogany Road, Tontogany; International House of Pancakes, 10151 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg; Wood County Committee on Aging-Grand Rapids, 23019 Kellogg Road; Community Learning Centers of Elmwood, 7650 Jerry City Road, Bloomdale; R&G Concessions 2, 450 Myers 242, Jerry City; Crosswinds Golf Club, 8205 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg; Fort Meigs Elementary School, 26431 Fort Meigs Road, Perrysburg; Rita’s Dairy Bar and Deli, 24030 Front St., Grand Rapids; and Anderson Farm, 17653 Otsego Pike, Weston.