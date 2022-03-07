Numerous food establishments neared double-digit violations during recent Wood County Health Department inspections.
The following inspections were done Feb. 9.
During a follow-up inspection, Cocina de Carlos, 27072 Carronade Drive, Suite F, had three critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical was working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled.
Non-critical were no written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; facility flooring not maintained clean; and food service operation did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection.
Stone Ridge Golf Club, 1553 Muirfield Drive, Bowling Green, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; physical facilities not maintained in good repair; and facility not maintained clean.
Zingo’s Mediterranean, 106-108 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, had three non-critical offenses, which were improper storage of cleaned equipment, utensils, and laundered linens; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and dressing rooms, designated areas or lockers not being properly used.
YaYa Kitchen, 25950 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had one critical and four non-critical offenses.
Critical was handwashing sink not accessible. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were food not protected from contamination (repeat, corrected during inspection); non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency; plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired (repeat); and mops dried improperly (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Ayo El Grande LLC dba El Zarape, 1616 E. Wooster St. Unit 1, Bowling Green, had four critical and six non-critical violations.
Critical were handwashing sink not accessible (repeat); equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean; refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked; and ice being used for food after it was used as a coolant (repeat). All were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were no towels or drying device at the bar handwashing sink (corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; physical facilities not maintained in good repair; facility not maintained clean; and dressing rooms, designated areas or lockers not being properly used (repeat).
Penn Station Restaurant, 1616 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had five critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical were food employee(s) did not wash hands when required (repeat); food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency; refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked; improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (repeat, corrected during inspection); and working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; cutting boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. All were repeat offenses.
Stroh - Bird Feeder, 1535 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable.
Thrive Childcare, 1134 Professional Drive, Perrysburg, had three critical offenses, which were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (corrected during inspection); refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (corrected during inspection); and no air gap or approved backflow prevention device on the plumbing system.
Benchmark Restaurant Group LLC, 6130 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg, had one critical and four non-critical offenses.
Critical was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were no towels or drying device at the handwashing sink(s) (corrected during inspection); no written procedures for time as a public health control (repeat); non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; and no sanitizer test kit available (repeat).
China East Buffet Inc. dba China City, 27072 Carronade Drive, Suite M, Perrysburg, had two critical and six non-critical violations.
Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat). Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean (repeat); facility not maintained clean (repeat); and light intensity less than 10 foot candles in required areas.
Shokudo Kitchen, 27072 Carronade Drive, Suite D, Perrysburg, had two critical and eight non-critical violations.
Critical were improper reheating of food for hot holding; and ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required (repeat). Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were food employees wearing jewelry on arms or hands during food preparation; raw fruit and/or vegetables not washed or washed improperly; equipment and utensils are not being air dried; equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency; cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); unnecessary or nonfunctional items and /or litter on premises; and facility not maintained clean
D.P. Dough, 1616 E. Wooster St., Unit 8, Bowling Green, had three critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical were quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness; ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required; and working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled. All were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; outer opening not protected (repeat); food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; improper storage of single-service and single-use articles; food service operation did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection (repeat).
The Sweet Stop, 1220 W. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, which were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); physical facilities not maintained in good repair; and food service operation did not submit facility layout and equipment specifications.
The following inspections were done Feb. 10.
Little Caesars Pizza, 154 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, had one critical and four non-critical offenses.
Critical was written procedures and plans are not maintained and implemented (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); physical facilities not maintained in good repair; and facility not maintained clean.
Doc’s Big City Saloon/Cameo Pizza, 145 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and four non-critical offenses.
Critical was chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were in-use utensils improperly stored; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); accumulation of refuse, recyclable, or returnable items; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Everyday People Café, 309 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had three critical and eight non-critical violations.
Critical were handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing; temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat); and improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (repeat). All were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were utensils and equipment contacting non-temperature-controlled foods not cleaned at required frequency; improper method for cooling temperature-controlled foods (repeat, corrected during inspection); inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food (repeat); food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); facility not maintained clean (repeat); unnecessary items and litter on premises; and dressing rooms, designated areas or lockers not being properly used (repeat).
Juniper Brewing Company, 145 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had five critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical were food employee(s) did not wash hands when required; handwashing sink not accessible (corrected during inspection); chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration (repeat, corrected during inspection); temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat, corrected during inspection); and improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were no towels or drying device at the dishwashing area handwashing sink; and improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths (repeat).
The following inspections were done Feb. 11.
Great Scot, 13710 Deshler Road, North Baltimore, had four critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation; quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness (repeat); ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required; and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (repeat). All were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were working food containers not properly labeled (repeat); non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency; and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable.
Bowling Green Country Club, 923 Fairview Ave., had one critical and five non-critical offenses.
Critical was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); in-use utensils improperly stored (corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; service sink or curbed cleaning facility not provided and/or conveniently located (repeat); and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
Miss Lily’s, 24174 Front St., Grand Rapids, had two critical and seven non-critical offenses.
Critical were refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked; and ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required. Both were repeats and both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were working food containers not properly labeled; food not protected from contamination (corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency (repeat); floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable; mops dried improperly (corrected during inspection); and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
Wood County Hospital, 950 W. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had two critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical were temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was non-durable equipment observed. It also was corrected during inspection.
Perrysburgers, 220 Louisiana Ave., had three non-critical offenses, which were food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; facility flooring not maintained clean (repeat); and dressing rooms, designated areas or lockers not being properly used.
Nagoya Japanese Steakhouse, 6190 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg, had four critical and four non-critical offenses.
Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation; ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required; refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked; and improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials. All were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were ice scoops at bar stored improperly in ice (corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat, corrected during inspection); facility not maintained clean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
Zero violations were found at Cinemark USA Inc., 2005 Hollenbeck Drive, Perrysburg; Sunset Bistro, 1220 W. Wooster St., A, Bowling Green; Stroh – Commissary, 1001 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green; Stroh - The Perch, 1535 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green; Stroh - Falcon Grill, 1001 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green; Brookdale - Bowling Green, 121 N. Wintergarden Road; Clare Bridge of Bowling Green, 121 N. Wintergarden Road; Myla Marcus Winery, 133 S. Main St., Bowling Green; Bar Louie, 4105 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg; Wood County Hospital Coffee Shop, 950 W. Wooster St., Bowling Green; GLCAP Perrysburg-Rossford Early Childhood Center, 28744 Simmons Road, Perrysburg; and So Many Somethings Desserterie, 1021 Sandusky St., Perrysburg.