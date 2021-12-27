The Wood County Health Department inspected food service establishments in Bowling Green, Perrysburg and Northwood earlier this month.
The following inspection was conducted Dec. 3.
Eric’s Ice Cream Factory, 215 E. Wooster St., No. 7, Bowling Green, had five non-critical violations, including improper storage of food items (repeat); in-use utensils improperly stored (repeat); facility not maintained clean (repeat); light intensity less than 10 foot candles in required areas; and food service operation did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection.
The following inspections were done Dec. 7.
During a complaint inspection, Stroh - Bird Feeder, 1535 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense.
Inspectors could not verify a Nov. 30 complaint about the pizza.
The offense was equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted.
Stroh - Wooster St. Station, 1535 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable.
The following inspections were done Dec. 9.
Circle K, 4562 Woodville Road, Northwood, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were bulk food for customer self-service not properly labeled; and mops dried improperly.
Subway, 3310 Woodville Road, Northwood, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat).
Arby’s, 2522 Woodville Road, Northwood, had six non-critical offenses, which were food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; equipment and utensils are not being air dried; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); physical facilities not maintained in good repair; and facility not maintained clean.
The following inspections were done Dec. 10.
During a follow-up inspection, Fricker’s, 27390 Helen Drive, Perrysburg, had six non-critical violations, including food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; non-durable equipment observed; cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; physical facilities not maintained in good repair; and facility not maintained clean.
During a follow-up inspection, Briar Hill Health Campus, 600 Sterling Drive, North Baltimore, had one non-critical offense, which was no sanitizer test kit available.
Zero violations were found at Norplas Industries - MKT C, 7825 Caple Blvd., Northwood; and Meijer Gas Station, 2801 Curtice Road, Northwood.