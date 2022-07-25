Wood County Health Department inspectors verified a complaint that a child was behind a deli counter while food was being prepared.
Buddy’s Place, 100 Main St., Risingsun, also received a non-critical offense for having a mattress in an unused walk-in cooler.
The complainant reported on July 6 that a small child was behind the deli counter where food was being prepared. The inspector verified the complaint as a kid was observed walking through the kitchen multiple times during inspection. No unauthorized people, including children, can be in the facility where food is being prepped per the Ohio food code and for safety precautions.
During the inspection July 7, the restaurant had four critical and 10 non-critical violations.
Critical were unnecessary persons in the operation; employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (repeat, corrected during inspection); food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency (corrected during inspection); and improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); no written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events; unnecessary chemicals stored on premises (corrected during inspection); in-use utensils improperly stored (repeat); non-food contact surfaces constructed of unapproved materials; equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); no sanitizer test kit available; non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency (repeat); living or sleeping quarters not separated from areas used by the food service operation or retail food establishment (repeat); and retail food establishment does not comply with Level One Certification requirements (repeat).
The following inspections were done July 1.
Denny’s Timeout Tavern, 5808 Woodville Road, Northwood, had one critical offense, which was employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (repeat).
During a follow-up inspection, Subway, 131 W. Gypsy Lane Road, Bowling Green, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was water under pressure is not available to all fixtures as required (repeat).
Non-critical were improper storage of food items (repeat); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
Billy V’s, 161 Superior St., Rossford, had two critical offenses, which were temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature; and working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (corrected during inspection).
Walmart, 131 W. Gypsy Lane Road, Bowling Green, had four non-critical offenses, which were food was unsafe, adulterated, or not honestly presented (corrected during inspection); in-use utensils improperly stored; cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
During a follow-up inspection, Everyday People Café, 309 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; unnecessary or nonfunctional items and/or litter on premises; and facility not maintained clean.
The following inspections were done July 5.
Sundaze Haskins LLC, 21018 Haskins Road, Bowling Green, had one critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical was presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests (flies and gnats were observed throughout the facility).
Non-critical were no towels or drying device at the handwashing sink(s) (corrected during inspection); food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
During a follow-up inspection, Cinco De Mayo Mexican Bar & Grill, 1213 Schreier Road, Rossford, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature.
Non-critical were improper storage of food items; and non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable.
Los Toros Catering LLC, 159 Superior St., Rossford, had one non-critical offense, which was food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint (repeat).
The following inspections were done July 6.
Great Scot, 13710 Deshler Road, North Baltimore, had four non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency; and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. All four were repeat offenses.
Perrysburg Pool Concession, 915 Elm St., had three critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical were person in charge unable to demonstrate applicable knowledge pertaining to food safety; employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (repeat); and quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness (repeat).
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); no written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events (repeat); no towels or drying device at the handwashing sink(s); equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
Costco Wholesale, 26400 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had one critical offense, which was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness (corrected during inspection).
Water Shed, 989 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical offense, which was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Obes Watershed, 20051 W. River Road, Grand Rapids, had one critical offense, which was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Hilton Garden Inn, 6165 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg, had two critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical were temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature; and improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were improper storage of food items; non-food contact surfaces constructed of unapproved materials (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
The following inspections were done July 7.
Panera Bread, 10981 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had one critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature
Non-critical were improper storage of food items (repeat); cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and facility walls not maintained clean.
During a complaint inspection, Subway Sandwiches, 26597 Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had one non-critical offenses.
The complaint received July 5 was that the cutting boards had black marks, the glass shield was dirty; and that employee didn’t wash hands and change gloves.
The inspector observed cutting boards were stained and scored and shall be either refinished or replaced. The person in charge stated all employee are to wash hands and change gloves between customers when changing tasks. The glass guard had streaking and large decals present.
The non-critical offense was cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized.
Local Roots Juice Co., 306 Elm St., Perrysburg, had two non-critical offenses, which were improper storage of food items; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
True Spice, 13003 Eckel Junction Road, Perrysburg, had two critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical were employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health; and ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were improper storage of food items; non-durable equipment observed (repeat); mops dried improperly (corrected during inspection); and unnecessary or nonfunctional items and/or litter on premises (repeat).
During a follow-up inspection, BG Burgers, 1424 E. Wooster St., had one non-critical offense, which was equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted.
The following inspections were done July 8.
Hampton Inn, 142 Campbell Hill Road, Bowling Green, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; and no sanitizer test kit available for lactic acid sanitizer (repeat).
During a follow-up inspection, Denny’s Restaurant, 1122 Buck Road, Rossford, had six non-critical violations, which were packaged foods improperly stored or displayed in direct contact with ice and/or water (repeat, corrected during inspection); food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint (corrected during inspection); equipment compartment not designed to facilitate complete draining; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); physical facilities not maintained in good repair; and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
Qdoba Mexican Eats, 129 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had two critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical were quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness; and temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (repeat). Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were facility not maintained clean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
During a follow-up inspection, Grounds for Thought, 174 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had two critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical were temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat); and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
Olscamp Hall-BGSU, 1002 Ridge St., Bowling Green, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable.
During a follow-up inspection, Home 2 Suites by Hilton Bowling Green, 1630 E Wooster St., had three critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical were unable to verify that employees are informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health; temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (repeat, corrected during inspection); and improper use of time as a public health control (4 hours).
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; no written procedures for holding food using time as a public health control; raw fruit and/or vegetables not washed or washed improperly; and food service operation did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection.
Grumpy’s, 121 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had three critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical were chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration (corrected during inspection); temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection); and warewashing machine does not automatically dispense detergent sanitizer and/or does not have a visual means to ensure detergent and sanitizer is automatically dispensed (repeat).
Non-critical were utensils and equipment contacting non-temperature-controlled foods not cleaned at required frequency (corrected during inspection); inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; and equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat).
Zero violations were found at Penn Station East Coast Subs, 10015 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg; Novel Blends, 116 S. Main St., Bowling Green; Haskins Concession Stand, 202 S. Findlay St.; North Baltimore Village Park 1, Girls Field, Taylor St.; Virginia Theater, 119 N. Main St., North Baltimore; NBYTL Water St., 710 E. Water St., North Baltimore; American Legion Post 441, 18086 Tontogany Road, Tontogany; Rita’s Dairy Bar and Deli, 24030 Front St., Grand Rapids; Northwestern Water and Sewer District, 1740 S. Wheeling St., Northwood; Northwestern Water & Sewer District, 108 N. Main St., Walbridge; Cindy’s Concessions #1, 601 E. Crocker St., Bradner; and Wood County Rest Area, 12729 Interstate 75 Southbound, Portage.