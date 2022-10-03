The Wood County Health Department conducted the following inspections during the second week of September.
The following inspections were done Sept. 13.
During a follow-up inspection, Rose and Thistle, 203 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, had one critical offense and one non-critical offense.
Critical was date the last shellstock was sold or served was not recorded on the label.
Non-critical was cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean.
During a complaint inspection, Ameristop Food Mart, 395 E. Andrus Road, Northwood, had one critical offense, which was ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled (house-made) food not properly discarded when required. It was corrected during inspection.
A complainant on Sept. 9 stated the store is dirty, there is no timing with meats/tuna in the deli, and employees are using the same utensils on different foods.
The inspector spoke with the person in charge, who was unaware of the complaint. The facility did not appear to be dirty during time of inspection. Each of the deli salads had their own utensils. Manufactured deli salads are discarded according to date on original container.
Briar Hill Health Campus, 600 Sterling Drive, North Baltimore, had two critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean; and chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration (repeat). Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were no sanitizer test kit available (repeat); non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Meijer Gas Station, 2029 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were unnecessary medicines and/or improper labeling/storing of medicines (corrected during inspection); fixed equipment not properly sealed or spaced for cleaning; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 10200 Olde U.S. 20, Rossford, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was hand washing sink is being used for purposes other than hand washing
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; facility not maintained clean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
The following inspections were done Sept. 14.
Chilly Treats, 4568 Woodville Road, Northwood, had one critical offense, which was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness. It was corrected during inspection.
Wood County Haven Health Care, 1965 E. Gypsy Lane Road, Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat).
2523 Oregon LLC, 2523 Oregon Road, Northwood, had five critical and five non-critical violation
Critical were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (repeat); quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness (repeat, corrected during inspection); temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection); refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (corrected during inspection); and improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were unnecessary medicines and/or improper labeling/storing of medicines (corrected during inspection); equipment and utensils are not being air dried; no sanitizer test kit available; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
During a follow-up inspection, Papa John’s Pizza, 425 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, which were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
During a follow-up inspection, Wings Over Bowling Green, 215 E. Wooster St., No. 3, Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; facility not maintained clean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
The following inspections were done Sept. 15.
Penta Career Center Instructional Kitchens 1108, 9301 Buck Road, Perrysburg, had one critical offense, which was working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled. It was corrected during inspection.
During a follow-up inspection, Subway, 28400 Cedar Park Blvd., Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was hot and cold holding equipment thermometer was missing, located incorrectly, or not easily readable.
Pioneer Inn, 6751 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had two critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical were temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature; and Improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and unnecessary or nonfunctional items and/or litter on premises (repeat).
During a complaint inspection, McDonald’s, 1470 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
A complainant on Sept. 14 stated their child got sick from chicken nuggets and French fries. A full inspection was conducted, and the complaint could not be confirmed.
Slater Family Ice Arena, 417 N Mercer Road, Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was clean equipment and utensils not stored in a self-draining position and covered or inverted.
Penta Career Center Kitchen 1114, 9301 Buck Road, Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked.
Non-critical was floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable (repeat).
Tea Tree Asian Bistro, 4100 Chappel Drive, Perrysburg, had five critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical were written procedures and plans are not maintained and implemented (repeat); handwashing sink not accessible; equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean; temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat, corrected during inspection); and ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required.
Non-critical were temperature-controlled foods not properly thawed (repeat, corrected during inspection); working food containers not properly labeled (repeat); improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths; improper storage of cleaned equipment, utensils, and laundered linens; and single-service or single-use articles, kitchenware, or tableware not handled, displayed, or dispensed properly
During a follow-up inspection, Lupita Mexican Taqueria, 425 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had four critical and seven non-critical violations.
Critical were food employee(s) did not wash hands when required (repeat, corrected during inspection); improper reheating of food for hot holding (corrected during inspection); temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection); and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat).
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; re-use of single-service or single-use articles; equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency; equipment food contact surfaces and utensils not effectively washed; physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); facility not maintained clean; and ventilation hood system not sufficient to prevent grease or condensation build-up.
The following inspections were done Sept. 16.
During a follow-up inspection, El Vaquero, 26611 N. Dixie Hwy., Suite 109, Perrysburg, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests (many gnats were observed at bag in box system and mop sink).
Non-critical were working food containers not properly labeled; improper storage of food items; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
During a follow-up inspection, Grape Leaf Express, 27112 Oakmead Drive, Perrysburg, had two non-critical offenses, which were employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area; and no soap at handwashing sink(s) (repeat).
During a complaint inspection, Bob Evans Restaurants LLC, 1726 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had two critical and eight non-critical violations.
The complaint was by someone who consumed scrambled eggs, home fries, sausage and juice and reportedly became ill at the facility.
Critical were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat).
Non-critical were no towels or drying device at the handwashing sink(s) (corrected during inspection); inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food (repeat); improper storage of food items (repeat); food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint (repeat, corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); facility not maintained clean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
Wood Lane School, 1921 E. Gypsy Lane Road, Bowling Green, had three critical offenses, which were quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness (corrected during inspection); temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature.
Grand Rapids Care Center, 24201 W. Third St., had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat).
During a follow-up inspection, Harbor Town Tavern, 7010 Lighthouse Way, Perrysburg, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing.
Non-critical were food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean; and facility not maintained clean.
The following inspections were done Sept. 17.
BGSU Athletic Concessions - Football Stand #4, 201 Stadium Drive, Doyt Stadium, had two critical offenses, which were hand washing sink not accessible (corrected during inspection); and temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature.
BGSU Athletic Concessions - Football Stand #1, 201 Stadium Drive, Doyt Stadium, had one non-critical offense, which was working food containers not properly labeled.
BGSU Athletic Concessions - Football Stand #3, 201 Stadium Drive, Doyt Stadium, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature.
Non-critical were inadequate number of handwashing sinks; and improper method for cooling temperature-controlled foods.
BGSU Athletic Concessions - Football Stand #2, 201 Stadium Drive, Doyt Stadium, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (repeat).
Non-critical was inadequate number of handwashing sinks.
BGSU Athletic Concessions - Football Stand #6, 201 Stadium Drive, Doyt Stadium, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was inadequate number of handwashing sinks.
BGSU Athletic Concessions - Football Stand #5, 201 Stadium Drive, Doyt Stadium, had two critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical were quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness (corrected during inspection); and temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature.
Non-critical was re-use of single-service or single-use articles (repeat, corrected during inspection).
BGSU Athletic Concessions - Football Stand #7, 201 Stadium Drive, Doyt Stadium, had one non-critical offense, which was inadequate number of handwashing sinks.
Zero violations were found at TA Operating, LLC Taco Bell/Pizza Hut, 12906 Deshler Road, North Baltimore; North Baltimore Middle School/High School, 2012 Tiger Drive; Powell Elementary School, 500 N. Main St., North Baltimore; Neuroflex Juice Co., 650 Dixie Hwy., Rossford; Penta Career Center Cafeteria, 9301 Buck Road, Perrysburg; Penta Career Center Lab 1112, 9301 Buck Road, Perrysburg; Cleveland Cliffs - Market C, 30400 E. Broadway St., Walbridge; Buckeye Broadband - Market C, 2700 Oregon Road, Northwood; Pizza Pub 516 of Perrysburg, 27072 Carronade Dr. Unit K; Pumps of Peace dba Way Makers, 24125 Front St., Grand Rapids; and BGSU Athletic Concessions - Football Stand #8, 201 Stadium Drive, Doyt Stadium.