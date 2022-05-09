The Wood County Health Department conducted health inspections throughout the county April 11-15.
The following inspection was done April 11.
Hot Head Burritos, 104 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health.
Non-critical were outer opening not protected; food employees wearing jewelry on arms or hands during food preparation; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
The following inspections were done April 12.
Dollar General Store, 1470 Woodville Road, Millbury, had one critical offense, which was improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (repeat). It was corrected during inspection.
Penta Career Center Instructional Kitchens 1108, 9301 Buck Road, Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was food not protected from contamination. It was corrected during inspection.
Penta Career Center Kitchen 1114, 9301 Buck Road, Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable.
CVS/Pharmacy, 212 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); floor and wall junctures not properly coved or closed and/or floor drains not provided; and retail food establishment does not comply with Level One Certification requirements.
The following inspections were done April 13.
Kenwood Elementary, 710 Kenwood Ave., Bowling Green, had two critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical were person in charge was unable to demonstrate knowledge of temperatures and times for safe refrigerated food storage, hot holding, cooling and reheating; and ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required.
Non-critical were presence of dead pests or insects (dead insects were observed on floor near milk cooler in kitchen); non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable (repeat).
Speedway, 4661 Woodville Road, Northwood, had one non-critical offense, which was equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted.
During a follow-up inspection, Pagliai’s Pizza Inc., 945 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; physical facilities not maintained in good repair; and facility not maintained clean.
Circle K, 4562 Woodville Road, Northwood, had two critical offenses, which were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation; and temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. Both were corrected during inspection.
During a follow-up inspection, Subway, 1137 Buck Road, Rossford, had one non-critical offense, which was non-durable equipment observed.
Golden House Restaurant, 130 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, had one critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical was food employee(s) not washing hands in approved handwashing sink or automatic handwashing facility.
Non-critical were outer opening not protected; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; unnecessary or nonfunctional items and/or litter on premises; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair. All are repeat offenses.
Speedway, 3402 Woodville Road, Northwood, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was presence of dead pests or insects (dead gnats observed around a spill in the cabinet under the Slurpee machine). It also was corrected during inspection.
Crim Elementary, 1020 Scott Hamilton Drive, Bowling Green, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Eastern Lanes, 3511 Woodville Road, Northwood, had four critical and two non-critical violations.
Critical were employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health; handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing; food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (repeat, corrected during inspection); and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were no written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events; and non-food contact surfaces constructed of unapproved materials.
During a follow-up inspection, Lola’s Yogurt Retreat LLC, 183 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had four non-critical offenses, which were equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency; no sanitizer test kit available for chlorine sanitizer; light intensity less than 10 foot candles in required areas; and food service operation did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection.
Domino’s, 2801 Woodville Road, Northwood, had two non-critical offenses, which were unnecessary or nonfunctional items and/or litter on premises; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Both were repeat offenses.
Panera Bread, 1540 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical and one-non-critical offense.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
During a follow-up inspection, Everyday People Café, 309 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had two critical and seven non-critical violations.
Critical were temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperatures; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were utensils and equipment contacting non-temperature-controlled foods not cleaned at required frequency; inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food (repeat); food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; unnecessary or nonfunctional items and/or litter on premises; facility not maintained clean; and personal items observed over/among foodservice items at time of inspection.
The following inspections were done April 14.
During a follow-up inspection, Flatlands Coffee, 138 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was non-durable equipment observed.
During a follow-up inspection, Social, 25818 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had four non-critical offenses, which were outer opening not protected; equipment and utensils are not being air dried; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Pub 1910, 806 Ridge St., Bowen-Thompson Student Union-BGSU, Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, which were in-use utensils improperly stored (corrected during inspection); equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
During a follow-up inspection, Basil Pizza and Wine Bar2, 3125 Hollister Lane, Perrysburg, had three non-critical offenses, which were temperature-controlled foods not properly thawed; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and Facility not maintained clean.
The following inspections were done April 15.
Subway Sandwiches, 854 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had two critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical were improper washing of hands and arms; and improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were utensils and equipment contacting non-temperature-controlled foods not cleaned at required frequency (corrected during inspection); and food employee not wearing a facial hair restraint.
Circle K, 996 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical was refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (repeat).
Non-critical were single-use items improperly stored (repeat); non-durable equipment observed; physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
During a follow-up inspection, Barry Bagels, 26611 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had five non-critical violations, which were temperature-controlled foods not properly thawed; improper storage of food items; equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility not maintained clean.
Zero violations were found at Penta Career Center Lab 1112, 9301 Buck Road, Perrysburg; Children’s Resource Center, 1045 Klotz Road, Bowling Green; Penta Career Center Cafeteria, 9301 Buck Road, Perrysburg; Wood County Committee on Aging-Perrysburg, 140 W. Indiana Ave.; Dollar General Store, 416 S. County Line Road, Risingsun; Wood County Committee on Aging-Wayne, 202 E. Main St.; Toth Elementary, 200 E. Seventh St., Perrysburg; and BNS Retail LLC DBA Quick Stop, 402 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green.