Wood County Health Department inspectors spent the week of June 13 checking food establishments in Perrysburg, Bowling Green and Rossford.
The following inspection was done June 13.
During a complaint inspection, Swig, 219 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, had four critical and one non-critical violations.
A customer reported on June 10 that on June 5, they consumed a smashburger, diet drink and onion rings and became ill the next day with vomiting and diarrhea.
A full inspection was conducted, and the complaint could not be confirmed.
Critical violations were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (corrected during inspection); improper cooling of temperature-controlled food; temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection); and improper use of time as a public health control (four hours) (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
The following inspections were done June 14.
VFW Post 1148, 719 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical offense, which was food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. It was corrected during inspection.
During a follow-up inspection, Arby’s Perrysburg 7157, 26530 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency.
Non-critical were food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
J Cups, 616 Dixie Hwy., Rossford, had one non-critical offense, which was food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint (repeat).
Kim’s Kakes LLC, 480 Dixie Hwy., Unit B, Rossford, had one critical offense, which was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Wood County Committee on Aging – Rossford, 400 N. Dixie Drive, had two critical offenses, which were person in charge did not ensure their employees are properly trained in food safety; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).
The following inspections were done June 15.
The Manor of Perrysburg, 250 Manor Drive, had three non-critical offenses, which improper storage of single-service and single-use articles; equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
Circle K 4705672, 1602 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had three critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical were equipment and utensils contacting temperature-controlled food not cleaned every four hours; temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection); and missing and/or incomplete allergen declaration(s).
Non-critical were improper storage of single-use/single-service articles; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
The following inspections were done June 16.
South Side 6, 737 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had three critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical were handwashing sink not accessible; temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection); and working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were inspector was unable to verify facility has at least one employee with manager-level certification in food protection upon inspection (repeat); label on a food packaged in-house did not contain all required information (repeat); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Kabob It, 132 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had two critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical were chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces of equipment was unclean.
During a complaint inspection, Chili’s Grill & Bar 1846, 9886 Olde U.S. 20, Rossford, had one critical offense, which was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature.
A complaint was received June 16 that a customer had consumed ribs, corn on the cob, French fries and quesadillas (chicken bacon ranch) and became ill within several hours. The inspector observed all chemicals stored properly, employee health forms and proper handwashing and glove wearing of employees.
The following inspections were done June 17.
Bowling Green Hospitality Group Inc., 2150 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had three critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical were employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health; utensils and food-contact surfaces of equipment not sanitized after being washed and rinsed (corrected during inspection); and improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were no written procedures for time as a public health control (repeat); and food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint (repeat).
Kinder Care Learning Center, 610 W. S. Boundary St., Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
During a follow-up inspection., Taco Bell, 27171 Oakmead Drive, Perrysburg, had three non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility ceiling not maintained clean.
During a follow-up inspection, Lola’s Yogurt Retreat LLC, 26597 Dixie Hwy., Suite 151, Perrysburg, had 10 non-critical violations, which were outer opening not protected; condiments are not adequately protected; re-use of single-service or single-use articles (repeat); non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; unapproved materials covering the walls and/or ceiling; physical facilities not maintained in good repair; no protective shielding on lights; and food service operation did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection.
During a follow-up inspection, Tropical Smoothie Brothers LLC, 10090 Olde U.S. 20, Rossford, had one critical offense, which was person in charge did not ensure that employees observed foods as they were received.
During a follow-up inspection, Sundae Station, 1240 W. Wooster St., B, Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was facility not maintained clean
The Commons (Perrysburg), 10542 Fremont Pike, had three critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical were raw shell eggs not maintained at 45° F or below; refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked; and ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required. All were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Tim Hortons, 1508 Wooster St., Bowling Green, had three critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical were temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat); ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required (repeat); and improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials. All were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); no written procedures for time as a public health control for butter (repeat); and facility not maintained clean.
Gabe’s, 27386 Carronade Drive, Perrysburg, had one critical offense and one non-critical offense.
Critical was food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was improper storage of food items.
Zero violations were found at Meijer Store 211, 10055 Olde U.S. 20, Rossford; Kingston Care Center of Perrysburg LLC, 345 E. Boundary St.; City of Perrysburg @ E.B.P.S., 211 E. Boundary St.; Calphalon D.C., 20750 Midstar Drive, Bowling Green; Porkbelly BBQ, 1616 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green; and Splash-Blitz Vending at Bicentennial Building, College Hall – Frozen, Dana Center, Founders Hall, Heritage Hall – Coffee and Heritage all – Frozen, all at Owens Community College, 30335 Oregon Road, Perrysburg.