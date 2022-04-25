The Wood County Health Department finished the month of March conducting inspections in all four corners of the county.
The following inspections were done March 21.
Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano, 1320 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg, had four critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (repeat); temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat, corrected during inspection); working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (corrected during inspection); and ice being used for food after it was used as a coolant.
Non-critical were improper storage of food items; equipment and utensils are not being air dried; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
During a follow-up inspection, Burger King, 1272 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Odd Fodder, 26520 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had three critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation; chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration; and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked. All were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Nagoya Japanese Steakhouse, 6190 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg, had six critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean; temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature; temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature; ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required; refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (repeat); and improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (repeat). All were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were temperature-controlled foods not properly thawed; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
The following inspections were done March 22.
Aldi Inc., 9806 S. Compass, Rossford, had one critical offense, which was food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. It was corrected during inspection.
Northwood Schools, 600 Lemoyne Road, had one critical offense, which was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Dollar General, 28637 Oregon Road, Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was no written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events.
Northwood Schools Arts, Athletics & Administration, 700 Lemoyne Road, had one critical offense, which was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. It was corrected during inspection.
7820 Burger LLC, 7820 Ponderosa Road, Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was there was build-up on the wall under the three-compartment sink that must be cleaned. It was corrected during inspection.
The following inspections were done March 23.
Pilot Travel Center, 3484 Libbey Road, Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
The following inspections were done March 24.
During a follow-up inspection, Fat Fish Blue Home of the Funny Bone, 6140 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg, had three non-critical offenses which were food employee(s) not wearing a proper hair restraint; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility not maintained clean
During a complaint inspection, Bar Louie, 4105 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg, had two critical and two non-critical violations.
A complaint was made March 23 that the person became ill after eating the salmon sliders and tater tots at the restaurant on March 21.
Upon inspection, the person in charge stated they have not had any reported ill employees recently. The salmon in the freezer was frozen, and the person in charge stated all vacuum-sealed fish products are opened to introduce oxygen prior to thawing. All fish products are cooked to 165F, unless requested otherwise, which is rarely asked for. The inspector discussed other items on the salmon sliders and tater tots dish, all items were properly stored, holding at proper temperatures, and properly date marked, if applicable.
Critical were temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat, corrected during inspection); and ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint (repeat, corrected during inspection); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Taco Bell, 25782 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had two non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility not maintained clean.
During a follow-up inspection, Subway, 209 Bierley Ave., Pemberville, had three non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized; and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable.
During a follow-up inspection, Miss J Bakery, 25950 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had one critical and five non-critical offenses.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat).
Non-critical were no towels or drying device at the handwashing sinks; equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; unnecessary or nonfunctional items and/or litter on premises; and personal items observed throughout back of house among foodservice items.
During a complaint inspection, Shokudo Kitchen, 27072 Carronade Drive D, Perrysburg, had three critical and five non-critical violations.
A complaint was received March 23 that there was a box turtle in the kitchen, the coleslaw was wilted, and one out of three employees was not wearing gloves while handling food.
The inspector consulted the person in charge regarding glove use and proper hand washing. Turtle is in a cage and on a table separate from kitchen. There were trays and plates on that table and the person in charge removed all food contact items and will let staff know table is for the turtle cage only.
Critical were food employee(s) did not wash hands when required; refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (corrected during inspection); and ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were handwashing sink water below 100°F; temperature-controlled foods not properly thawed (corrected during inspection); non-durable equipment observed; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
The following inspections were done March 25.
Twisty Treat, 750 W. Boundary St., Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was in-use utensils improperly stored.
Marco’s Pizza, 433 Superior St., Rossford, had four non-critical offenses, which were food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint (repeat, corrected during inspection); re-use of single-service or single-use articles (corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Dollar General Store, 1125 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, which were outer opening not protected (repeat); mops dried improperly (repeat); and facility not maintained clean.
Stop & Shop, 904 Dixie Hwy., Rossford, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Speedway, 939 Dixie Hwy., Rossford, had one critical offense, which was food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency.
Educare Academy III, 943 N. Dixie Hwy., Rossford, had one critical offense, which was unapproved chemical sanitizer used on food contact surfaces. It was corrected during inspection.
Dollar General, 961 Dixie Hwy., Rossford, had one non-critical offense, which was equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted.
During a follow-up inspection, Everyday People Café, 309 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and seven non-critical violations.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperatures (repeat).
Non-critical were utensils and equipment contacting non-temperature-controlled foods not cleaned at required frequency; inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food (repeat); food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; unnecessary items and litter on the premises; facility not maintained clean; and personal items observed over/among foodservice items.
During a follow-up inspection, Ninja Hibachi Sushi Steakhouse, 1080 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and four non-critical offenses.
Critical was food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging and segregation (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; in-use utensils improperly stored (corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and personal items observed over foodservice items throughout the facility.
The following inspection was done March 28.
During a follow-up inspection, Subway Sandwiches, 26597 Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had five non-critical offense, which were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; food employees wearing jewelry on arms or hands during food preparation; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; facility not maintained clean; and light intensity less than 10 foot candles in required areas.
The following inspection was done March 29.
Buggy Whip Bakery, 104 E. Main St., Wayne, had two non-critical offenses, which were working food containers not properly labeled; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
The following inspections were done March 30.
Little Wonders Child Care Center, 2534 Woodville Road, Northwood, had four critical offenses, which were the license holder did not demonstrate achieved sanitization while using a solution other than chlorine, quaternary ammonium or iodine; temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature; refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked; non-incidental use pesticides must not be used to prevent possible food contamination. All were corrected during inspection.
During a follow-up inspection, Pizza Hut, 1099 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had eight non-critical violations, including cooking and/or baking equipment not cleaned when required; outer opening not protected; equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable; mops dried improperly; and facility not maintained clean.
Dollar General, 18300 Pemberville Road, Pemberville, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was person in charge did not ensure that employees observed foods as they were received.
Non-critical was food thermometer not readily accessible.
Grand Rapids Care Center, 24201 W. Third St., Grand Rapids, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable.
Wonder Bakery Outlet, 3818 Woodville Road, Northwood, had one non-critical offense, which was physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
Pizza Pub 516 LLC, 516 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, which were improper storage of food items; non-durable equipment observed; and floors, walls and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable (repeat).
Weston Market, 13565 Center St., had one non-critical offense, which was improper storage of food items (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Jets Pizza, 1216 N. Main St. 107, Bowling Green, had one critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical was improper use of time as a public health control (four hours) (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were no written procedures for time as a public health control (repeat); raw fruit and/or vegetables not washed or washed improperly (corrected during inspection); equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (torn gaskets in walk in cooler needs repaired); equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (prep cooler door seal needs repaired); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
Dollar General, 20080 Oak St., Weston, had one critical offense, which was improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials. It was corrected during inspection.
BP Woodville, 3808 Woodville Road, Northwood, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was no person in charge present in food facility during inspection.
Non-critical were inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; and equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat).
Wellaroma, 136 E. Third St., Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was improper storage of food items.
The following inspections were done March 31.
Campus Quarters, 107 State St., Bowling Green, had two critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical were chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration (repeat); and no air gap between beverage and ice bin drain and floor drain.
Non-critical was equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat).
Tru by Hilton, 9735 Clark Drive, Rossford, had two critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical were temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature; and improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection.
Zero violations were found at Dollar General Store, 30500 Drouillard Road, Walbridge; Five Guys Burgers & Fries, 10090 Olde U.S. 20 Suite D, Rossford; Meijer Gas Station, 10075 Olde US 20, Rossford; Otsego Senior High, 18505 Tontogany Creek Road Suite #2, Tontogany; Otsego Elementary School, 18505 Tontogany Creek Road Suite #4, Tontogany; Wood County Committee on Aging - Northeast Center, 705 N. Main St., Walbridge; 4 C’s LLC DBA Corner Carryout & Drive Thru, 18018 Tontogany Creek Road, Tontogany; Coffee Oasis, 1234 N. Main St., Bowling Green; Poppin’ George of Wood County 2, 27525 Luckey Road, Walbridge; Poppin’ George of Wood County 1, 27525 Luckey Road, Walbridge; Rite Aid, 801 Dixie Hwy., Rossford; and Shamas Salon & Spa, 102 W. Indiana Ave., Perrysburg.
Additionallly, no violations were found at Juvenile Residential Center of NW Ohio, 1012 S. Dunbridge Road, Bowling Green; Juvenile Detention Center, 1032 S. Dunbridge Road, Bowling Green; Five Below Inc., 1111 S. Main St., Bowling Green; Wick’s Pizza, 115 E. Main St., Wayne; Dollar General, 1107 Bowling Green Road East, Bradner; Dollar General, 17467 Wapakoneta Road, Grand Rapids; Inspirations Early Learning Center, 200 E Second St., Perrysburg; Lake Erie BBQ LLC, 2461 Bedford Lane, Northwood; OR’s Sunoco LLC, 118 N. Findlay St., Haskins; Dollar General Store, 7000 Wales Road, Northwood; Elsie’s Kitchen, 2596 Woodville Road, Northwood; Walgreens, 1013 N. Main St., Bowling Green; and the Tamale Guy LLC, 1048 N. Main St., Bowling Green.