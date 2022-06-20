Belmont Country Club, including its clubhouse, grill and pool, had more than 20 health code violations during recent inspections.
The Wood County Health Department on June 3 inspected the club, located at 8720 and 29601 Bates Road, Perrysburg.
The clubhouse had four critical and 10 non-critical violations.
Critical were temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection); ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required (corrected during inspection); refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (corrected during inspection); and no air gap or approved backflow prevention device on the plumbing system.
Non-critical were unnecessary medicines and/or improper labeling/storing of medicines; inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; temperature-controlled foods not properly thawed (corrected during inspection); outer opening not protected; improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths (repeat); in-use utensils improperly stored (repeat, corrected during inspection); improper storage of cleaned equipment, utensils, and laundered linens; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
The grill had two critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation; and equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were temperature-controlled foods not properly thawed (corrected during inspection); food employees wearing jewelry on arms or hands during food preparation; and single-service and single-use articles not protected from contamination (corrected during inspection).
The pool had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were no towels or drying device at the handwashing sink(s); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
The following inspections were done June 1.
Rivercrest Park Concession, 13761 Eckel Junction Road, Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was re-use of single-service or single-use articles.
Avina Auction, 142 E. Strong Ave., Wayne, had two non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); and unnecessary or nonfunctional items and/or litter on premises (repeat).
Beekers General Store, 226 E. Front St., Pemberville, had one critical offense, which was ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness. It was corrected during inspection.
Sycamore Grove, 1980 Middleton Pike, Luckey, had three critical offenses, which were employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health; unapproved chemical sanitizer used on food contact surfaces; and working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled. All were corrected during inspection.
Luckey Carry Out, 301 Main St., had two critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical were person in charge was unable to demonstrate knowledge of cleaning and sanitizing; and employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health.
Non-critical were no sanitizer test kit available; and cleaning agents and/or sanitizers not available in the food service operation or retail food establishment (corrected during inspection).
Howard’s, 210 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (repeat).
Non-critical were in-use utensils improperly stored; equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
The following inspections were done June 2.
Love’s Travel Stops, 13190 Deshler Road, North Baltimore, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (repeat).
Non-critical were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; and non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency (repeat).
Travel Store, 12906 Deshler Road, North Baltimore, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were single-service and single-use articles not protected from contamination; and non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat).
During a follow-up inspection, Frobose Market IGA, 209 Bierley Ave., Pemberville, had three non-critical offenses, which were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; outdoor refuse containers without tight fitting lids, doors, or covers; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
During a follow-up inspection, McDonald’s Corporation, 26540 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had seven non-critical violations, which were improper storage of food items; food employees wearing jewelry on arms or hands during food preparation; equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; plumbing system not properly maintained; physical facilities not maintained in good repair; and facility flooring not maintained clean.
Stony Ridge KOA, 24787 Luckey Road, Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials.
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Fire Lake Campground LLC, 13630 W Kramer Road, Bowling Green, had one critical offense, which was improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials. It was corrected during inspection.
The following inspections were conducted June 3.
During a complaint inspection, McDonald’s Corporation, 10163 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had two critical and two non-critical offenses.
A complaint was filed June 2 that the employee at the register didn’t have gloves on and then handled food, and the floor was dirty, especially around the drink area.
The inspector spoke with the manager and per the person in charge, employees use deli tissue to grab cookies and donuts from display case at register if they are not wearing gloves. The person in charge also stated that employees are required to wash hands after touching their face or phones. The floor by the drink station appeared to be clean upon time of inspection. The person in charge stated that a wet floor sign is placed over a spill while an employee gets a mop to clean it.
Critical offenses were food employee(s) did not wash hands when required; and improper washing of hands and arms.
Non-critical were food employees wearing jewelry on arms or hands during food preparation (corrected during inspection); and food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint (repeat).
During a complaint inspection, Doc’s Big City Saloon/Cameo Pizza, 145 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had four non-critical offenses.
A complainant on June 3 stated they ordered chicken strips and fries and the chicken was raw.
The inspector could not confirm complaint and the person in charge stated that the chicken comes pre-cooked. Thermometers were not observed at time of inspection as the facility could not find them. Temperatures of food must be taken to confirm that the food is reaching proper cooking temperatures before being consumed by the customer. Employee in the kitchen stated that the chicken is cooked to a temperature above 165F.
The offenses included facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; food thermometer not readily accessible; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
Zero violations were found at Cindy’s Concessions, 601 E. Crocker St., Bradner; Mike and AJ’z Ice Cream Shack, 2 Basic St., Luckey; St. Aloysius School, 148 S. Enterprise Ave., Bowling Green; GLCAP Jordan Family Development Center, 812 N. College Drive, Bowling Green; and Perrysburg Park Concession Stand, 945 Elm St.