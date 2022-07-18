Wood County Health Department inspectors found pests at three eating establishments during inspections conducted at the end of June.
On June 23, Yum Yummy, 10677 Fremont Pike, Suite A, Perrysburg, had two critical and 12 non-critical violations.
Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (repeat, corrected during inspection); and presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests (gnats observed at dish machine).
Non-critical were outer opening not protected (repeat); improper storage of food items (repeat); food stored in prohibited area (corrected during inspection); improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths; improper storage of cleaned equipment, utensils, and laundered linens; improper storage of single-service and single-use articles (corrected during inspection); re-use of single-service or single-use articles (repeat); warewashing equipment and/or components not cleaned at required frequency (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired (repeat); unnecessary or nonfunctional items and /or litter on premises (repeat); and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
On June 29, Stones Throw Tavern (The) & Grill, 176 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had five critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (repeat, corrected during inspection); chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration (corrected during inspection); refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (repeat, corrected during inspection); improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (corrected during inspection); and presence of live insects within the facility.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); improper storage of food items; equipment and utensils are not being air dried; non-food contact surfaces of equipment throughout the facility (repeat); and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
On June 30, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2322, 658 Lime City Road, Rossford, had two critical and six non-critical violations.
Critical were improper use of a poisonous or toxic substance (corrected during inspection); and presence of live insects, rodents and other pests (pest droppings observed on the floor in the dry stock room).
Non-critical were food-contact surfaces and utensils not sanitized properly; packaged foods improperly stored or displayed in direct contact with ice and/or water; equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency (repeat); irreversible registering temperature indicator not readily accessible for hot water mechanical warewashing operations; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility not maintained clean.
The following inspections were done June 22.
Best Western Falcon Plaza, 1450 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had two critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical were employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health; and improper use of time as a public health control (hours hours) (repeat).
Non-critical was improper storage of food items.
Weenie Dawgs, 24600 Ohio 65, Grand Rapids, had one critical offense, which was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
The Oaks Dining Center, 705 Ridge St., Bowling Green, had two critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical were improper cooling of temperature-controlled food; and temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (repeat). Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were outer opening not protected; clean equipment and utensils not stored in a self-draining position and covered or inverted (repeat); and non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat).
Tropical Smoothie Café, 510 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, which were food not protected from contamination (corrected during inspection); single-service and single-use articles not protected from contamination (corrected during inspection); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
The Nest Bowling Green, 408 S. Mitchell Road, had two critical offenses, which were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (corrected during inspection); and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked.
The following inspections were done June 23.
Taco Bell Express, 3483 Libby Road, Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was equipment and utensils are not being air dried. It was corrected during inspection.
S&G, 28311 Parkway Blvd., Rossford, had one critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical was food employee(s) did not wash hands when required. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were handwashing sink water below 100°F (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); facility not maintained clean (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair
Bowling Green Pee Wee League, Carter Park, had one critical offense, which was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Travelcenters of America DBA Toledo 5, 3483 Libbey Road, Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted.
Ben’s Soft Pretzels/Meijer, 10055 Olde U.S/ 20, Rossford, had one critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (repeat). It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were unnecessary chemicals stored on premises (corrected during inspection); non-durable equipment observed; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; facility flooring not maintained clean; facility did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection. All five were repeat offenses.
Starbucks Coffee, 806 Ridge St., Bowen-Thompson Student Union, BGSU, Bowling Green, had two non-critical offense, which were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Panda Express, 9990 Olde U.S. 20, Rossford, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat).
During a follow-up inspection, Ninja Hibachi Sushi Steakhouse, 1080 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had two critical and one non-critical offenses.
Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation; and improper use of time as a public health control (four hours). Both were repeat offenses, and both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food.
Crossroads Nutrition, 27151 Crossroads Pkwy., Rossford, had one critical offense, which was working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled. It was corrected during inspection.
The following inspections were done June 24.
During a follow-up inspection, Speedway, 1650 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility not maintained clean.
During a follow-up inspection, McDonald’s, 3430 Libbey Road, Perrysburg, had three non-critical offenses, which were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency; and facility not maintained clean.
Pizza Hut, 28310 Oregon Road, Suite A, Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and mops dried improperly.
Rudy’s Dairy Depot, 28572 Oregon Road, Perrysburg, had two critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical were equipment and utensils contacting temperature-controlled food not cleaned every four hours; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were improper storage of food items (repeat, corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
Kentucky Fried Chicken/Long John Silvers, 1020 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, which was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; facility not maintained clean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
The following inspections were done June 27.
Guajillo’s, 434 E. Wooster St., C, Bowling Green, had five critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (repeat); temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat); refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked; ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required; and improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials. All were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were improper storage of food items; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); and facility not maintained clean.
The following inspections were done June 28.
Friendship Food Store, 24010 Front St., Grand Rapids, had three critical offenses, which were employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health; handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing (repeat); and improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials. All were corrected during inspection.
Al-Mar Lanes, 1010 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had six non-critical violations, which were utensils and equipment contacting non-temperature-controlled foods not cleaned at required frequency; outer opening not protected; ambient air temperature, water pressure, or water temperature measuring device was not in good repair or accurate; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
Wendy’s, 1504 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had two critical offenses, which were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat). Both were corrected during inspection.
Speedway, 145 Indiana Ave., Perrysburg, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; and facility flooring not maintained clean.
First United Methodist Child Learning Center, 1526 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical offense, which was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Burger King, 1272 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); outdoor refuse containers without tight fitting lids, doors or covers; and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
Bowling Green Dairy Queen, 434 E. Wooster St., had five critical and two non-critical violations.
Critical was employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health; equipment and utensils contacting temperature-controlled food not cleaned every four hours (repeat, corrected during inspection); refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (repeat, corrected during inspection); improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (corrected during inspection); and direct connection between the sewage system and a drain originating from equipment in which food, portable equipment or utensils are placed.
Non-critical were improper storage of food items (corrected during inspection); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
Master Fluid Solutions, 501 W. Boundary St., Perrysburg, had one critical offence, which was equipment holding temperature-controlled foods in a micro market did not have an automatic shut-off.
The following inspections were done June 29.
During a follow-up inspection, Ricks Silver Moon Soda Grill, 7820 Ponderosa Drive, Suite A, Perrysburg, had three critical and 11 non-critical violations.
Critical were raw shell eggs not maintained at 45° F or below; improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials; and food contact surfaces not easily cleanable.
Non-critical were equipment and utensils are not being air dried; equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; physical facilities not maintained in good repair; floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable (wood door frame and wood shelving that shall be sealed); floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable (absorbent acoustical ceiling tiles observed); unnecessary or nonfunctional items and /or litter on premises; floor and wall junctures not properly coved or closed and/or floor drains not provided; facility not maintained clean; and light intensity less than ten foot candles in required areas.
The following inspections were done June 30.
The China, 1039 Haskins Road, Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, which were improper method for cooling temperature-controlled foods (corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility not maintained clean.
O-Deer Diner, 416 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, had three critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical were quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness; temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (repeat); and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked. All were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were inadequate number of handwashing sinks; food employees wearing jewelry on arms or hands during food preparation; facility flooring not maintained clean; and food service operation did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection.
Subway, 1501 Woodville Road, Northwood, had two critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. Both were repeat offenses, and both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical temperature-controlled foods not properly thawed (corrected during inspection); and light intensity less than 10 foot candles in required areas (repeat).
Carillon Place Dining Center, 931 E. Wooster St., BGSU, had two non-critical offenses, which were no written procedures for time as a public health control (corrected during inspection); and non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat).
Mindful Table, 4155 Chappel Drive, Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offenses.
Critical was improper use of time as a public health control (four hours). It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was written procedures for using time as a public health control did not include food items that the procedure is applicable to.
Zero violations were found at Bowling Green City Pool & Waterpark Concession Stand, 520 Conneaut Ave.; Premier Kettle Corn, 10000 Bass Pro Blvd., Rossford; BGSU Oaks Hall Teaching Kitchen, 705 Ridge St.; Wood County Committee on Aging, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green; Einstein Bros. Bagels @ BGSU, 705 Ridge St.; Envelope Mart, 2639 Tracy Road, Northwood; Thyssenkrup, 8001 Thyssenkrupp Pkwy., Northwood; Condado Tacos LLC, 10584 Fremont Pike Suite 4, Perrysburg; Entsminger Concession, 601 E. Crocker St., Bradner; and Frank’s Fries #2, 601 E. Crocker St., Bradner.
Zero violations also were found at Rosenboom-Micromarket, 1032 S. Maple St., Bowling Green; CMC Group-North, 12836 S. Dixie Hwy., Bowling Green; Marathon Special Products, 427 Van Camp Road, Bowling Green; Precision Strip, 7401 Ponderosa Road, Perrysburg; Pioneer Seed, 15180 Henry Wood County Road, Grand Rapids; GKN Driveline, 2223 Woodbridge Blvd., Bowling Green; DOWA, 21305 S. Woodland Circle, Bowling Green; Oldcastle Building Envelope, 291 M St., Perrysburg; Marco’s Pizza, 1045 N. Main St., 5, Bowling Green; Lola’s Yogurt Retreat LLC, 183 S. Main St., Bowling Green; Otterbein Portage Valley, 20311 Pemberville Road, Pemberville; and Dollar General Store, 1470 Woodville Road, Northwood.