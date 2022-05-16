The Wood County Health Department conducted 43 inspections the week of April 18, and more than one-third were to follow up on previous inspections.
A follow-up inspection is conducted for the specific purpose of re-inspecting items that were not in compliance at the time of the standard inspection.
The following inspections were done April 19.
During a follow-up inspection, Scramblers, 25690 Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had six non-critical violations, which were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; fixed equipment not properly sealed or spaced for cleaning; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean; facility not maintained clean; and personal items observed over and among foodservice items and prep areas
During a follow-up inspection, Subway, 524 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was improper washing of hands and arms.
Non-critical was outer opening not protected.
During a follow-up inspection, Bob Evans Restaurants LLC,, 1726 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had five non-critical violations, which were temperature-controlled foods not properly thawed; improper storage of food items; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; physical facilities not maintained in good repair; and facility not maintained clean.
During a follow-up inspection, Eric’s Ice Cream Factory, 215 E. Wooster St., No. 7, Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was food service organization did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection.
Dunkin Donuts/Shree Donuts Inc., 26555 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had one critical and six non-critical violations.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were handwashing sink water below 100°F; food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint (repeat); food employees wearing jewelry on arms or hands during food preparation; in-use utensils improperly stored; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and floor and wall junctures not properly coved or closed and/or floor drains not provided (repeat).
Clean Juice, 3155 Levis Commons Blvd., No. 260, Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was improper backflow prevention device installed on a water supply system (repeat).
Non-critical was no sanitizer test kit available for quaternary ammonium sanitizer used in three-bay sink.
During a follow-up inspection, S&G, 25570 Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had one critical and seven non-critical violations.
Critical was evidence of live insects, rodents and other pests.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; no towels or drying device at the three-bay handwashing sink; no soap at three-bay handwashing sink; food thermometer not readily accessible; bulk food for customer self-service not properly labeled; in-use utensils improperly stored; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
During a follow-up inspection, Subway, 10392 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was no air gap or approved backflow prevention device on the plumbing system.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; handwashing sink water below 100°F; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
The following inspections were done April 20.
Eastwood Middle School, 4800 Sugar Ridge Road, Pemberville, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Petro Food Mart, 12906 Deshler Road, North Baltimore, had one non-critical offense, which was no sanitizer test kit available (repeat).
Birch Run Golf Club, 14451 Deshler Road, North Baltimore, had one non-critical offense, which was equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency.
Fuel Mart, 2185 Grant Road, North Baltimore, had one critical offense, which was improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials. It was corrected during inspection.
Tubby’s Tavern, 135 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; physical facilities not maintained in good repair; and facility not maintained clean.
During a follow-up inspection, Fort Meigs YMCA Adventure Center, 210 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, had two non-critical offenses, which were inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; and hot and cold holding equipment thermometer was missing, located incorrectly, or not easily readable.
Shots Inc., 153 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was non-durable equipment observed.
Liquid Bar, 238 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, which were outer opening not protected; equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Eastwood Elementary, 4700 Sugar Ridge Road, Pemberville, had one critical offense, which was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness. It was corrected during inspection.
The following inspections were done April 21.
The Village Pub, 1450 N. Railroad St., Millbury, had four non-critical offenses, which were handwashing sink(s) are not conveniently located as specified in rule (repeat); no sanitizer test kit available; floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable; and food service operation did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection.
During a follow-up inspection, Te’Kela, 25481 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had seven non-critical violations, which were no soap at bar handwashing sink; outer opening not protected; cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; physical facilities not maintained in good repair; and facility not maintained clean.
Wendy’s, 1003 Buck Road, Rossford, had three critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical were temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (repeat); temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature; and improper use of time as a public health control (6 hours). All were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were artificial nails and/or polished nails contacting food with bare hands (corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and facility not maintained clean.
During a follow-up inspection, St. Julian’s Fitness, 1234 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was no sanitizer test kit available.
Extra Virgin Food Services, 25661 Ft. Meigs Road, Suite E and F, Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was food contact surfaces not easily cleanable.
Non-critical were improper storage of food items (corrected during inspection); and floor and wall junctures not properly coved or closed and/or floor drains not provided.
Falcon’s Nest Market, Bowen Thompson Student Union, 806 Ridge St., Bowling Green, had one critical offense, which was improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials. It was corrected during inspection.
During a follow-up inspection, Flying Bean, 2130 Preston Parkway, Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat).
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable.
Home 2 Suites by Hilton, 5995 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg, had two critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical were working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (repeat); and improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
The following inspections were done April 22.
McDonald’s, 1050 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
During a follow-up inspection, Rally’s, 1005 N. Main, Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, which were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
During a follow-up inspection, Buffalo Wild Wings, 1550 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
After a complaint inspection, McDonald’s Corporation, 10163 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had two critical and 11 non-critical violations.
A customer contacted the department on April 21 that they had ordered multiple egg McMuffins and noticed the eggs had a dark interior.
The inspector spoke with the manager, who said foods are received at 41F or below. Temperatures and date marks of shelled eggs were in compliance during time of inspection. Manager demonstrated the cooking process of egg McMuffins during time of inspection. Cracked and uncracked eggs were in good condition and did not appear dark in appearance. The inspector consulted with the manager to ensure employees are not cooking eggs that show signs of spoilage.
Critical were temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature; and improper use of time as a public health control (4 hours). Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were no soap at handwashing sink in kitchen (corrected during inspection); no written procedures for time as a public health control; inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; improper storage of food items (repeat, corrected during inspection); food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint (repeat); equipment and utensils are not being air dried (repeat); re-use of single-service or single-use articles (corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired; facility not maintained clean (repeat); and floor and wall junctures not properly coved or closed and/or floor drains not provided (repeat).
Burger King Restaurant, 1181 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had two non-critical offenses, which were improper storage of food items; and equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted.
During a follow-up inspection, Lamplight Cafe’, 121 W. Indiana Ave., Perrysburg, had two critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical were food employee(s) not washing hands in approved handwashing sink or automatic handwashing facility; and food employee(s) did not wash hands when required.
Non-critical were temperature-controlled foods not properly thawed; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility floor not maintained clean.
Dunkin Donuts, 1049 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had three critical and four non-critical offenses.
Critical were handwashing sink not accessible (corrected during inspection); equipment and utensils contacting temperature-controlled food not cleaned every four hours; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were working food containers not properly labeled; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and food-service operation did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection (repeat).
Zero violations were found at Elmwood Local Schools, 7650 Jerry City Road, Bloomdale; Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Road, Perrysburg; Rosie’s Fine Foods Inc. DBA Rosaria’s, 135 W. Third St., Perrysburg; Eastwood High School, 4900 Sugar Ridge Road, Pemberville; Frank Elementary School, 401 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg; Wood County Committee on Aging – Pemberville, 200 Cedar St.; Nate & Wally’s, 149 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green; Frank’s Fries #3, 601 E. Crocker St., Bradner; Frank’s Fries #4, 601 E. Crocker St., Bradner; WCESC Pemberville Preschool, 120 E. College Ave.; and Truenorth Store, 1000 Buck Road, Rossford.