Health inspectors found a mattress in a Risingsun restaurant, indicating someone was sleeping in the establishment.
On Feb. 16, inspectors with the Wood County Health Department visited Buddy’s Place, 100 Main St., and observed a mattress and space heater in an unused walk-in cooler beside the pizza area.
According to health code, the facility may not be used as a sleeping quarter and the mattress and space heater must be removed.
The establishment had two critical and six non-critical offenses.
Critical were employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (repeat, corrected during inspection); and equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (repeat).
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); in-use utensils improperly stored (corrected during inspection); equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency; living or sleeping quarters not separated from areas used by the food service operation or retail food establishment; and retail food establishment does not comply with Level One Certification requirements.
The following inspections were done Feb. 14.
Ten Pin Inc., 121 S. Main St., North Baltimore, has one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were re-use of single-service or single-use articles (repeat); and non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency (repeat).
Trotter’s Tavern, 119 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had three critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean; refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked; and improper use of time as a public health control (four hours). All were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility not maintained clean.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 10200 Olde U.S. 20, Rossford, had one critical and five non-critical offenses.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean; plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired; physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
The following inspections were done Feb. 15.
Principle Business Enterprises, 20189 Pine Lake Road, Dunbridge, had one critical offense, which was handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing.
Golden House Restaurant, 130 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, had two critical and 11 non-critical violations.
Critical were temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature; and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were personal care items stored improperly; unnecessary chemicals stored on premises; outer opening not protected; improper storage of food items (repeat); improper storage of cleaned equipment, utensils, and laundered linens; re-use of single-service or single-use articles; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); and unnecessary or nonfunctional items and/or litter on premises (repeat).
Glass City Boardwalk, 27820 E. Broadway St., Walbridge, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health.
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and no covered receptacle in restroom.
Yum Yummy, 10677 Fremont Pike Suite A, Perrysburg, had three critical and 13 non-critical violations.
Critical were food in contact with an unclean surface or linens; food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (repeat, corrected during inspection); and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were outer opening not protected; Improper storage of food items; re-use of single-service or single-use articles (repeat); non-durable equipment observed; equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency; warewashing equipment and/or components not cleaned at required frequency; unapproved alternative equipment for manually warewashing; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean; plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired (repeat); unnecessary or nonfunctional items and/or litter on premises (repeat); facility not maintained clean; and light intensity less than 50 foot candles in required areas.
The Country Farmhouse, 117 E. Main St., Wayne, had one non-critical offense, which was equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat).
Swig, 219 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was temperature-controlled foods not properly thawed (repeat).
Vito’s, 104 E. Union St., Walbridge, had two critical and eight non-critical violations.
Critical were food in contact with an unclean surface or linens; and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); improper storage of food items (repeat, corrected during inspection); food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraints (repeat): clean equipment and utensils not stored in a self-draining position and covered or inverted; cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable.
Susie’s Skillet, 101 S. Main St., Walbridge, had five critical and six non-critical violations.
Critical were handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing; quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness (repeat); improper cooling of temperature-controlled food (repeat); temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat); and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked. All were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were improper method for cooling temperature-controlled foods (corrected during inspection); food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint (repeat); equipment and utensils are not being air dried; equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and employees’ items improperly located (corrected during inspection).
During a follow-up inspection, Easystreet Cafe and Grumpy Dave’s Bar, 104 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and four non-critical offenses.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat).
Non-critical were inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; food employee(s) not wearing a proper hair restraint; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
During a follow-up inspection, Stones Throw Tavern (The) & Grill, 176 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility not maintained clean
Miller Tap Room Just One More LLC, 413 N. Main St., Walbridge, had four critical and one non-critical offenses.
Critical were handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing (corrected during inspection); temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat, corrected during inspection); refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (corrected during inspection); and direct connection between the sewage system and a drain originating from equipment in which food, portable equipment, or utensils are placed.
Non-critical was floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable (repeat).
SamB’s, 146 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and four non-critical offenses.
Critical was ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were no towels or drying device at the handwashing sink(s) (corrected during inspection); in-use utensils improperly stored (corrected during inspection); no sanitizer test kit available; and non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency.
The following inspections were done Feb. 16.
Meijer, 10055 Olde U.S. 20, Rossford, has three non-critical offenses, which were food was unsafe, adulterated, or not honestly presented (corrected during inspection); equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
Wood Lane School, 1921 E. Gypsy Lane Road, Bowling Green, had one critical offense, which was ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required. It was corrected during inspection.
Meijer, 2111 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was written procedures and plans are not maintained and implemented. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was bulk food for customer self-service not properly labeled.
Fricker’s, 1720 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had three critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical were improper washing of hands and arms; temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat); and improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials. All were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were working food containers not properly labeled; non-durable equipment observed; equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); and facility not maintained clean.
Buffalo Wild Wings, 1550 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
During a follow-up inspection, Vito’s Pizza, 118 W. South Boundary, Perrysburg, had two critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were improper storage of food items; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Waffle House, 1548 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
Owens Community College - Fireside Grill, 30335 Oregon Road, Perrysburg, had two critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical were temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat). Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency; and no covered receptacle in women’s restroom.
During a follow-up inspection, Kroger, 27322 Carronade Drive, Perrysburg, had two non-critical offenses, which were improper storage of food items; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Wood County Haven Health Care, 1965 E. Gypsy Lane Road, Bowling Green, had two critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical were ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required (repeat); and improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
The Clay Pot, 182 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had three critical offenses, which were chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration; temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature; and improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials. All were corrected during inspection.
Stella’s, 104 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean; and facility not maintained clean.
During a follow-up inspection, Staybridge Suites, 9749 Clark Drive, Rossford, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food (repeat); and equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted.
Amerasia Chinese Restaurant, 311 Superior St., Rossford, had two critical and six non-critical violations.
Critical were handwashing sink not accessible (repeat); and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were working food containers not properly labeled (corrected during inspection); re-use of single-service or single-use articles (corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces constructed of unapproved materials (repeat, corrected during inspection); unapproved alternative equipment for manually warewashing; facility not maintained clean (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Six Fifths, 120 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, had two critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical were improper reheating of food for hot holding; and temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; and food service operation did not submit facility layout and equipment specifications.
Reverend’s Bar & Grill (BDE Enterprises LLC), 130 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had two critical and six non-critical violations.
Critical were quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; food not protected from environmental sources of contamination during preparation (corrected during inspection); equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; homestyle cooler not approved by a recognized testing agency; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility not maintained clean.
During a follow-up inspection, Holiday Inn, 27355 Carronade Drive, Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests (gnats were observed in the dish room).
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Yala Kol Express, 1616. E Wooster St. Unit 9, Bowling Green, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were improper storage of food items (repeat); re-use of single-service or single-use articles (repeat); and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable.
No violations were found at 3 Cheers 2nd Edition LLC, 104 S. Main St., Walbridge; Wick’s Pizza, 115 E. Main St., Wayne; Wood County Justice Center, 1960 E. Gypsy Lane Road, Bowling Green; Crossroads Nutrition, 27151 Crossroads Pkwy., Rossford; and First Solar PGT-2, 28380 Tracy Road, Walbridge.