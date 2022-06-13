The Wood County Health Department inspectors traveled from Rossford to North Baltimore the last full week of May.
The following inspections were done May 23.
Circle K 4705645, 26480 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had five critical and one non-critical violations.
Critical were quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness (repeat, corrected during inspection); equipment and utensils contacting temperature-controlled food not cleaned every four hours (corrected during inspection); refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (corrected during inspection); improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (corrected during inspection); and missing and/or incomplete allergen declaration(s) (repeat).
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
Call of The Canyon Café, 109 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had four non-critical offenses, which were employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area (corrected during inspection); working food containers not properly labeled (corrected during inspection); single-service and single-use articles not protected from contamination; and unnecessary or nonfunctional items and /or litter on premises.
The following inspections were done May 24.
Wendy’s, 27240 Crossroads Pkwy., Rossford, had three critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical were written procedures and plans are not maintained and implemented; temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature; and raw shell eggs not maintained at 45° F or below. All were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint.
Brathaus, 115 E. Court St., Bowling Green, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Books A Million, 2105 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg, had two non-critical offenses, which were re-use of single-service or single-use articles (corrected during inspection); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
The following inspections were done May 25.
Days Inn/Super 8, 10667 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was raw fruit and/or vegetables not washed or washed improperly.
Arturo’s Pizza Kitchen, 2507 Oregon Road, Northwood, had two critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical were quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness; and working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable (repeat).
During a follow-up inspection, Frisch’s Big Boy, 2669 Woodville Road, Northwood, had two critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical were handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing; and direct connection observed between the sewage system and a drain originating from equipment in which food, portable equipment, or utensils are placed.
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility not maintained clean.
Pertoria, Inc. DBA Wendy’s, 26630 Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were food employees wearing jewelry on arms or hands during food preparation; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
During a follow-up inspection, Bowling Green Senior High, 530 W. Poe Road, had one non-critical offense, which was inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food.
The following inspections were done May 26.
Biggby Coffee, 26567 N. Dixie Hwy., Suite 133, Perrysburg, had two critical and seven non-critical violations.
Critical were employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health; and food employee(s) did not wash hands when required.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; food employees wearing jewelry on arms or hands during food preparation; in-use utensils improperly stored; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; facility not maintained clean; and unapproved materials covering the walls and/or ceiling.
During a follow-up inspection, Blue Pacific Grill, 4150 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg, had three non-critical offenses, which were improper storage of food items; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable.
During a complaint inspection, China City, 129 N. Main St., North Baltimore, had three critical and seven non-critical violations.
On May 24, the complainant stated that the rice tasted of bleach and soap and while eating his food he bit into a stink bug.
The inspector was not able to verify the complaint. The person in charge demonstrated proper hand washing and no pests or insects were observed at time of inspection.
Critical were handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing; food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (repeat); and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (repeat). All were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were food not protected from contamination (corrected during inspection); single-service and single-use articles not protected from contamination (corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); non-food contact surfaces constructed of unapproved materials; physical facilities not maintained in good repair; unnecessary or nonfunctional items and/or litter on premises (repeat); and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
Jersey Mike’s Subs, 10090 Fremont Pike, Rossford, had two critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical were improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials; and working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and personal items stored over and among foodservice items
NSG Group-Luckey-Market C, 21705 Pemberville Road, had one non-critical offense, which was retail food establishment license not posted in the facility (repeat).
During a complaint inspection, Chick-fil-A Restaurant, 10315 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had four non-critical offenses.
A person reported on May 13 there was a dog in the restaurant.
The owner told the inspector the dog was a service animal.
The non-critical offenses were inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; non-durable equipment observed (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and facility walls not maintained clean (repeat).
Biggby Coffee, 10584 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and service sink or curbed cleaning facility not provided and/or conveniently located.
The following inspections were done May 27.
Country Inn & Suites, 9790 Clark Drive, Rossford, had four critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical were person in charge was unable to demonstrate knowledge of temperatures and times for safe refrigerated food storage, hot holding, cooling and reheating; person in charge was unable to demonstrate knowledge of cleaning and sanitizing; quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were hot and cold holding equipment thermometer was missing, located incorrectly, or not easily readable; no sanitizer test kit available; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
Bar 149, 149 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; physical facilities not maintained in good repair; and facility not maintained clean.
During a follow-up inspection, Tim Hortons, 10711 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had two critical and seven non-critical violations.
Critical were improper use of time as a public health control (four hours); and presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests (gnats were observed in mop sink area).
Non-critical were handwashing sink water below 100°F; inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; improper storage of food items; food employees wearing jewelry on arms or hands during food preparation; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; physical facilities not maintained in good repair; and facility not maintained clean.
The following inspections were done May 31.
Friendship Marathon Store, 3274 Defiance Pike, Wayne, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness.
Non-critical were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Obe’s Country Store, 19963 Otsego Pike, Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, which were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency; and unnecessary or nonfunctional items and /or litter on premises. All were repeat offenses.
Zero violations were found at Primrose School of Perrysburg, 7123 Lighthouse Way; Weenie Dawgs, 24600 Ohio 65, Grand Rapids; Village of Millbury (Concession Stand), P.O. Box 155, Millbury; Riverby Hills Golf Club (pro), 16571 W. River Road, Bowling Green; Riverby Hills Golf Club (CH), 16571 W. River Road, Bowling Green; Walbridge Loop Park Concession Stand, P.O. Box 424; Walbridge Railway Park Concession Stand, P.O. Box 424; and North Baltimore Custom Cuts, 2545 Insley Road.