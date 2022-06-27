Wood County Health Department inspectors visited nearly a dozen Northwood establishments during one week earlier this month.
The following inspections were conducted June 6.
Ameristop Food Mart 29604, 395 E. Andrus Road, Northwood, had two non-critical offenses, which were improper storage of food items; and re-use of single-service or single-use articles.
Marco’s Pizza 8, 4624 Woodville Road, Northwood, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar 096, 3007 Curtice Road, Northwood, had three non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); and facility not maintained clean
During a follow-up inspection, Arby’s 354, 2522 Woodville Road, Northwood, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency.
Non-critical were equipment and utensils are not being air dried; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility not maintained clean.
Hy-Miler 2253, 2488 Oregon Road, Northwood, had one critical and seven non-critical violations.
Critical was employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health.
Non-critical were improper storage of food items; food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint (repeat); equipment and utensils are not being air dried (repeat); non-food contact surfaces lined with absorbent materials (repeat); equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); and facility not maintained clean.
The following inspections were done June 7.
La Quinta Inn by Wyndham, 1154 Professional Drive, Perrysburg, had two critical offenses, which were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation; and quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness. Both were corrected during inspection.
Pub 51, 5118 Woodville Road, Northwood, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
GLCAP Perrysburg-Rossford Early Childhood Center, 28744 Simmons Road, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature.
Non-critical was handwashing sink water below 100°F.
Perrysburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, 28546 Starbright Blvd., had one one-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
The following inspections were done June 9.
During a follow-up inspection, Arturo’s Pizza Kitchen, 2507 Oregon Road, Northwood, had two non-critical offenses, which were food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable
Stony Ridge Dari Snak, 5700 Fremont Pike, had one critical offense, which was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness. It was corrected during inspection.
Original Royal Pizza, 2038 Tracy Road, Northwood, had two critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical were quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness; and improper use of a poisonous or toxic substance. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
Sunrise Park & Banquet Center, 1460 Woodville Road, Millbury, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Norplas Industries, 7825 Caple Blvd., Northwood, had one critical offense, which was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature.
What The Fried Rice, 2509 Oregon Road, Northwood, had four critical and two non-critical violations.
Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (corrected during inspection); and chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration (corrected during inspection); improper cooling of temperature-controlled food (corrected during inspection); and sanitary waste was observed backing up into facility.
Non-critical were employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area; and plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired (corrected during inspection).
Arby’s 7372, 7553 Arbor Drive, Northwood, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
The following inspections were done June 10.
Carolyn’s Personalized Catering LLC, 29208 Millbury Road, Millbury, had two non-critical offenses, which was facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Speedway 2866, 11141 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had one critical and six non-critical violations.
Critical was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); unapproved materials covering the walls and/or ceiling; mops dried improperly; physical facilities not maintained in good repair; and dressing rooms or lockers not being properly used.
Northwest Community Corrections Center, 1740 E. Gypsy Lane Road, Bowling Green, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was improper storage of food items. It was corrected during inspection.
Waffle House 2327, 11121 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had two critical and three no-critical violations.
Critical were temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature; and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were improper storage of single-service and single-use articles; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and dressing rooms, designated area or lockers not being properly used.
Zero violations were found at Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 333 E. Boundary St.; Seven Eleven 19779a, 200 N. Main St., Walbridge; Chilly Treats, 4568 Woodville Road, Northwood; Ben’s, 154 S. Main St., Bowling Green; and Jimmy Johns, 2503 Oregon Road, Northwood.