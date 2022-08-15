A complaint of bed bugs at a Northwood restaurant was unconfirmed upon inspection.
It was reported July 25 that an employee at McDonald’s, 2700 Woodville Road, had an infestation of bed bugs and was coming to work and that bed bugs had been observed in the restaurant. Per the person in charge, an employee had mosquito bites on his arms, not bed bug bites. Bed bugs were not observed in the facility during time of inspection and inspectors were unable to confirm the complaint.
Wood County Health Department inspectors on July 26 found two critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (corrected during inspection); and chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration.
Non-critical were food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint (repeat, corrected during inspection); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
The following inspections also were conducted July 26.
Petro Fuel Island, 26416 W. Baker Drive, Perrysburg, had four critical and two non-critical violations.
Critical were handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing; refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (repeat); ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required; and improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials. All were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); and temperature-controlled foods not properly thawed (corrected during inspection).
Love’s Travel Stop, 26530 Baker Road, Perrysburg, had two critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical were refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (repeat); and improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials.
Non-critical was food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint.
Petro Snack Bar, 26416 W. Baker Drive, Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was label on a food packaged in-house did not contain all required information (repeat).
The following inspections were done July 27.
Porky’s Pizza Trof, 13165 Main St. P.O. Box 64, Weston, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency.
Slow Ride Saloon, 229 Main St., Luckey, had two critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical were quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness (corrected during inspection); and unapproved animals on premises (inspector observed a dog behind the bar area).
Non-critical were cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean (repeat); and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable (repeat).
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 10711 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was equipment and utensils are not being air dried.
Weston Marathon, 13170 Mill St., Weston, had two critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical were handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing; and improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (repeat). Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; and non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency.
Waffle House, 1548 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, which were re-use of single-service or single-use articles; equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
Fairfield Inn & Suites, 1544 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical offense, which was employees were not taking temperatures of temperature-controlled foods as they are received.
Walmart, 10392 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had seven non-critical violations, which were handwashing sink water below 100°F; most recent water quality sample report for private water system not on file; packaged foods improperly stored or displayed in direct contact with ice and/or water; damaged, spoiled, and/or recalled products not segregated from food, equipment, utensils, linens, and single-service and single-use articles (repeat, corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; physical facilities not maintained in good repair; and facility floor not maintained clean (repeat).
Kidz Watch, 580 Craig Drive, Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food.
Redneck Willy’s, 13217 Main St., Weston, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean.
Non-critical were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); and facility not maintained clean.
Yala Kol Express, 1616 E. Wooster St. Unit 9, Bowling Green, had four critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical were temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature; and three offenses of food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (all three corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were label on a food packaged in-house did not contain all required information; re-use of single-service or single-use articles (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable (repeat).
The following inspections were done July 28.
Yum Yummy, 10677 Fremont Pike Suite A, had three critical and 12 non-critical violations.
Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (repeat); equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean; and food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency.
Non-critical were unnecessary chemicals stored on premises; working food containers not properly labeled; outer opening not protected (repeat); improper storage of food items; linens used inappropriately; food stored in prohibited area (repeat); improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths (repeat); equipment and utensils are not being air dried; re-use of single-service or single-use articles (repeat); unapproved alternative equipment for manually warewashing; warewashing equipment and/or components not cleaned at required frequency (repeat); and unnecessary or nonfunctional items and /or litter on premises (repeat).
During a follow-up inspection, Bai Du Win LTD, 580 Craig Drive, Unit 3 & 4, Perrysburg, had two critical and 11 non-critical violations.
Critical were improper washing of hands and arms; and food employee(s) did not wash hands when required.
Non-critical were handwashing sink water below 100°F; inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; outer opening not protected; improper storage of food items; in-use utensils improperly stored; linens were not kept clean; re-use of single-service or single-use articles; cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; physical facilities not maintained in good repair; and facility not maintained clean.
Ziggy Zoombas, 300 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical offense, which was chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration. It was corrected during inspection.
Zero violations were found at Betco – Plant, 400 Van Camp Road, Bowling Green; Betco Office, 400 Van Camp Road, Bowling Green; Bio Fit, 15500 Biofit Way, Bowling Green; NSG Development Center, 2401 E. Broadway St., Northwood; Adient Interior, 7560 Arbor Drive, Northwood; D.P. Dough, 140 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green; Toledo Molding & Die, 515 E. Gypsy Lane Road, Bowling Green; and Continental Structural Plastics, 100 S. Poe Road, North Baltimore.
Additionally, zero violations were found at Southeastern Container #1, 307 Industrial Pkwy., Bowling Green; CSP #2, 100 S. Poe Road, North Baltimore; TH Plastics, 843 Miller Drive, Bowling Green; Bakery Feeds, 2451 Grant Road, North Baltimore; Pinnacle Plastics, 513 Napoleon Road, Bowling Green; D.S. Brown – Rear, 300 E. Cherry St., North Baltimore; D.S. Brown – Front, 300 E. Cherry St., North Baltimore; TH Plastics Plant, 843 Miller Drive, Bowling Green; and Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1558 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green.