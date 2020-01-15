Health department celebrates 100-year anniversary

The Wood County Health Department is celebrating 100 years.
Started in 1920, the department has planned a celebration for Jan. 30 at its location at 1840 E. Gypsy Lane Road.
Posted: Wednesday, January 15, 2020 2:30 pm
