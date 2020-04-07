Wood County coronavirus cases may peak in May, and there may not be a local surge, according to the health commissioner.
“We’re truly just holding. We’re preparing for a surge in patients and maybe that surge doesn’t come,” Ben Batey said in a Tuesday teleconference update to Wood County officials.
Cases continue to rise in Wood County, with four to five getting confirmed per day, up from two to three per day last week.
Batey said that Wood County Hospital, which is treating three COVID-19 patients, has plenty of capacity.
“We’re on top of it in Wood County,” he said.
As of Tuesday morning, Wood County has 34 cases. There have been zero deaths.
Batey said that if someone is showing symptoms of coronavirus, such as fever, dry cough and shortness of breath, he or she should self-quarantine for two weeks.
“We’re still in the category if you have an individual who is exposed to somebody who has COVID-19 … we still want them to quarantine for 14 days.
“The other factor is we want them to stay home 72 hours or three days after all the symptoms have resolved,” Batey said. “We want you back to feeling perfectly fine for three whole days before you return back to work.”
Wood County is limiting testing to those who are seriously ill and health care workers.
“In a perfect world, we would test individually and actually do the test twice when they recover and we would want both tests to come back negative,” Batey said. “We just can’t keep people from work forever.”
Anyone with concerns about symptoms or returning to work should call the health department, Batey said.
He urged everyone to continue social distancing and to stay home, per the state order, until May 1.
“I think we’ve been doing a good job up to this point,” he said. “We continue to get the message out there of social distancing because it is still working.”
Commissioner Ted Bowlus, who is a doctor, agreed.
“Don’t get apathetic about this social distance,” Bowlus said. “We have to warn our people to continue things.”
Jeff Klein, director of the Wood County Emergency Management Agency, said that local personal protective equipment should be registered with the department.
“One of the things that we’re really doing is tracking these things so in three to four weeks, we don’t run out of the stuff,” Klein said. “We’re not going to take anything away from anybody, just keep up on it.”
Ohio Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, said he continues to receive questions about unemployment benefits and difficulties reaching the state office.
He said that the office is in the process of hiring 120 new call takers. Benefits will be back-dated to the first date of eligibility, Ghanbari said.
(This story will be updated.)